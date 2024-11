The best credit cards for online shopping let you buy whatever you need from the comfort of your home, allowing you to avoid crowds and save time. These cards can offer substantial bonuses for shopping online or through portals, providing maximum returns on your spending. To find the best card for your needs, consider where and how you shop to see which card will give you the most in return.

Comparing the best credit cards for online shopping

The best credit cards for shopping online let you earn rewards on your spending while providing additional perks. Here are some of our top choices for your online shopping needs.

Card Name Best for Highlights Bankrate Score Prime Visa Amazon.com purchases Unlimited 5% cash back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods and Chase Travel™ with eligible Prime membership

Prime card bonus of 10% cash back or more on select items with eligible Prime membership 4.1 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Flexibility 3% cash back in your chosen category each quarter (up to $2,500 in combined purchases in 3% and 2% categories, 1% after)

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined purchases in 3% and 2% categories, 1% after) 4.1 Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Everyday spending 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases and U.S. gas stations (up to $6,000 annually, 1% after) 4.6 Discover it® Cash Back Rotating categories 5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter (up to $1,500, 1% after)

Unlimited Cashback Match™ at the end of your first year 4.4 Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Online travel purchases 5X points on Chase Travel bookings

2X points on all other travel Up to $300 in statement credits on Chase Travel bookings in the first year

25% points boost when booking through Chase Travel

$50 annual credit on Chase Travel hotel bookings

10% anniversary points boost 5.0 Instacart Mastercard®* Online grocery purchases 5% cash back on Instacart purchases (excluding powered by Uber Eats) and Chase Travel

$50 Instacart credit automatically upon approval 4.1

Top credit cards for online shopping

Best for Amazon.com purchases Prime Visa Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The card earns excellent rewards rates on Amazon.com, Whole Foods and Chase Travel purchases. You can save over 10 percent during Amazon’s featured online shopping events. Cons Although it’s a no-fee card, the required Prime membership can be costly if you don’t shop regularly at Amazon. You can earn much more valuable welcome bonuses with other cards.



Best for flexibility Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Having Preferred Rewards status can substantially boost this card’s earning rates. The list of categories to choose from each quarter is extensive. Cons The $2,500 quarterly cap limits the card’s earning potential. Redemption options are limited to cash back and statement credits.



Best for everyday spending Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The U.S. online retail category covers just about any online purchase. You can get substantial initial and ongoing value using this card for most of your everyday spending. Cons Bigger spenders may run into spending caps later in the year when online shopping tends to be more popular. Redemption options are limited compared to other Membership Rewards-earning cards.



Best for rotating categories Discover it® Cash Back Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Rotating categories provide top rewards that often align with seasonal spending needs. Holiday categories often feature prominent online shopping options. Cons The quarterly spending cap may be fairly low for some spenders. You may have quarterly categories that you won’t spend much in.



Best for online travel purchases Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The card offers excellent value and incentives to book travel through Chase Travel. You can pool Ultimate Rewards from multiple cards for added value and flexibility. Cons The $95 annual fee may not work for infrequent travelers. Other online shopping purchases outside of travel and groceries only earn 1X points.



Best for online grocery purchases Instacart Mastercard® Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The card’s earning rates can easily offset potential markups or delivery fees. You’ll get many of Chase’s top-level travel protections with this card. Cons Cons You’ll need to pay attention to additional fees and product upcharges. Online grocery shopping may not be ideal for you if you’re picky about items like produce.



How to choose the best credit cards for online shopping

Shopping online can cover many categories and rewards, meaning many rewards credit cards can provide different benefits. When searching for the ideal credit card for your online shopping needs, consider these points to help you choose.

Examine your shopping habits. Figure out which stores or websites you spend the most when shopping online. You can narrow your search to cards offering the most rewards to the merchants and categories you shop most.

Figure out which stores or websites you spend the most when shopping online. You can narrow your search to cards offering the most rewards to the merchants and categories you shop most. Choose a card with the type of rewards you want to earn. You’ll need to decide whether you want cash back, travel rewards points or benefits and discounts related to specific stores.

You’ll need to decide whether you want cash back, travel rewards points or benefits and discounts related to specific stores. Compare perks and features. See what other benefits the cards you’re considering offer. The welcome offer is a good place to start. Then, examine whether there are any recurring benefits like statement credits, additional perks like trip insurance or high-value transfer partners.

See what other benefits the cards you’re considering offer. The welcome offer is a good place to start. Then, examine whether there are any recurring benefits like statement credits, additional perks like trip insurance or high-value transfer partners. Decide if paying an annual fee is worth the cost. Evaluate how much the benefits and reward rates of a card with an annual fee are worth and determine whether you can justify the cost. If you use the benefits offered or shop frequently in the elevated bonus categories, you can come out ahead. But you’ll want to revisit this formula regularly to determine whether the ongoing value remains.

Maximizing rewards when shopping online

In addition to choosing the right credit card for online shopping, there are many other ways to maximize your rewards. Consider these options to stack additional points or savings onto your online purchases.

Shopping portals: Before you shop online, consider going through a shopping portal. You’ll find portals that will earn cash back, airline miles or other rewards that will stack onto your purchase based on your spending. You can earn these rewards in addition to any rewards earned on your credit card. Every website offers different bonuses for shopping through a portal. For example, you might find a site that offers 3 points per dollar spent at a specific site. Sites like Cashback Monitor can help you search and compare which sites offer the highest rewards.

Before you shop online, consider going through a shopping portal. You’ll find portals that will earn cash back, airline miles or other rewards that will stack onto your purchase based on your spending. You can earn these rewards in addition to any rewards earned on your credit card. Every website offers different bonuses for shopping through a portal. For example, you might find a site that offers 3 points per dollar spent at a specific site. Sites like Cashback Monitor can help you search and compare which sites offer the highest rewards. Card-linked offers: Many credit card issuers have card-linked offers you can activate before shopping at a site or in-store. They usually come with terms like “spend $50, get $10 back” or “earn an extra 3X points per dollar up to $100 spent.” You can utilize these savings or extra points on top of any rewards earned or shopping portals you shop through.

Many credit card issuers have card-linked offers you can activate before shopping at a site or in-store. They usually come with terms like “spend $50, get $10 back” or “earn an extra 3X points per dollar up to $100 spent.” You can utilize these savings or extra points on top of any rewards earned or shopping portals you shop through. Loyalty programs: If you frequently shop with a retailer that offers a loyalty program, you should join it. You’ll often get an email coupon for a decent discount when signing up. It’s almost always free to join, and you can get extra incentives like bonus rewards and discounts, milestone rewards or birthday gifts.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate Insight The holiday season is one of the most popular times of year for online shopping. If you anticipate higher spending during this time of year, consider one of our choices for the best credit card bonuses to get substantial returns on your elevated spending. You can also learn how to get the most out of your credit card rewards from our experts.

Frequently asked questions

Is using a debit or credit card better for online shopping? Caret Down Icon It’s always better to use a credit card for online purchases due to their enhanced protection against fraud. Most credit cards come with zero fraud liability, and $50 is the maximum amount you can legally be held liable for per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Are store credit cards worth using for online shopping? Caret Down Icon Store credit cards can often be worth it if you shop frequently at that particular retailer and it offers the same rewards or better for shopping through its website. Evaluate your spending habits and compare the rewards offered to what you could earn with cards that provide more flexibility to see if they deserve a spot in your wallet.

What types of online purchases won’t qualify as online shopping? Caret Down Icon Not every purchase will qualify as online shopping, although issuers classify it differently. Usually, paying bills and utilities online won’t earn online shopping bonuses. You may also want to check streaming purchases, as those often fall into a separate category.

The bottom line

The best credit cards for online shopping provide elevated rewards for your online purchases. Some also offer generous welcome bonuses, intro APR offers and other valuable perks and benefits. You can often find additional ways to stack extra rewards on top of these bonus earnings. Plus, you’ll get maximum protection against fraudulent purchases when you shop online with a credit card instead of a debit card. However, it’s essential to remember your spending habits as you look for the card that works best for you.

*The information about the Instacart Mastercard® and Prime Visa have been collected independently by Bankrate. These cards’ details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.