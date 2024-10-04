Best business credit cards with no preset spending limit

Though many business credit cards come with preset spending limits that put a cap on how much you can owe, others offer more flexibility. Charge cards, for example, let you make as many purchases as you want throughout the month, at the cost of paying in full after each billing cycle. There are also business credit cards with no preset spending limit that let you pay for eligible purchases over time, although rates and terms for these cards vary.

If this feature is important to your business, there are several business credit cards and charge cards that are worth considering.

Comparing the best business cards with no spending limits

Card name Annual fee Rewards Bankrate score The Plum Card® from American Express $250‡ Unlimited 1.5% Early Pay Discount on eligible charges paid within 10 days of your statement closing date and see the discount applied to your next statement when you pay at the least the Minimum Payment Due by the Payment Due Date. 4.2/5 Capital One Spark Cash Plus $150 Unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase 4.7/5 American Express® Business Gold Card $375 4X points on up to $150,000 per calendar year in your top two of six eligible categories (then 1X thereafter; only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count toward the $150,000 cap) 3X points on eligible travel purchases (including flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com) 1X points on general purchases 5.0/5 The Business Platinum Card® from American Express $695 5X Membership Rewards points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through AmexTravel.com1.5X points (on up to $2,000,000 per calendar year) on eligible purchases*1X points on all other purchases 4.8/5

*1.5X points on the Business Platinum Card from American Express includes purchases at U.S. construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, software and cloud system providers, shipping providers and all purchases of $5,000 or more (purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus).

Top business cards with no preset spending limit

Best for payment flexibility The Plum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros A discount on eligible charges removes the extra step of redeeming rewards without losing the benefit of cash back or points. Enjoy up to 60 days of interest-free payments when you pay at least the minimum amount due, letting you stretch your balance further than typical credit cards. Cons You don’t have the option to carry long-term debt on this card since it’s a charge card. It isn’t the highest annual fee, but $250 is a steep commitment for only a 1.5 percent discount on eligible purchases.



Best for earning cash back Capital One Spark Cash Plus Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its generous rewards structure and welcome offer make it a top choice for heavy spenders who might otherwise be limited by rewards spending caps. You can earn your annual fee back each year you spend $150,000 or more on purchases. Cons You must pay your balance in full every month, which could be difficult if income is tight during a period of heavy spending. It has a very high spending requirement to earn the welcome offer, which could lead some potential cardholders to overspend.



Best for maximizing rewards American Express® Business Gold Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its exceptional rewards rate for eligible business spending can help you rack up a hefty pile of points without much spending. It earns flexible American Express Membership Rewards points which are some of the most valuable credit card rewards points. Cons You’ll need to pay a $375 annual fee, which is among the highest annual fees. The rewards cap in bonus categories can hinder rewards earnings for big spenders and could prompt you to need another credit card so you don’t miss out on rewards.



Best for luxury travel perks The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its luxury travel benefits, such as airport lounge access, provide a nice cushion for cardholders looking for ways to make this card worthwhile. Earns flexible Amex Membership Rewards points, redeemable for travel or to transfer to partnering hotels and airlines. Cons Its $695 annual fee is probably the highest annual fee on any credit card, making it difficult to justify if you’re only looking at its ongoing rewards rates. Lackluster rewards rates keep this card from coming out ahead of other options.



How to choose a business card with no preset limit

Your choice of a new business credit card should come down to the value of the card features, including rewards categories, annual fees, welcome offers and perks. But make sure the card fits your spending needs. Just because a card earns 5 percent back in any given category doesn’t make it a good fit for your wallet (unless that category is one you spend frequently in).

Alternatively, if you want to keep things simple and don’t want to track category spending or perks and benefits, look for a card with the most simplistic, flexible rewards program. This way, you can earn a fair share of rewards and focus on what matters most to you: building your business.

Frequently asked questions about cards with no spending limit

Is it good to have a credit card with no preset spending limit? Caret Down Having a credit card with no preset spending limit can offer increased buying power and flexibility, especially if you tend to make large purchases. It can also help you maintain a lower credit utilization ratio, which may benefit your credit score. However, these cards usually require excellent credit, may have annual fees and can encourage overspending since there’s no set limit. They also typically need to be paid in full monthly, which is less flexible than traditional cards.

What does no preset spending limit mean on a credit card? Caret Down A credit card with no preset spending limit offers flexible spending limits that adjust with your financial behavior and credit profile. They’re typically not unlimited spending limits; limits can change based on your usage and payment history, providing more buying power without formal limit increase requests.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for a business credit card with no preset spending limit, you’ll want to focus your search on charge cards and business credit cards from American Express. Cards that fall in this category may let you charge whatever you want with no preset limits at all, or at least get a spending limit that is tailored to the way your company spends on a regular basis.

When you look at cards in this niche, consider which perks they offer and how their reward rates might work in your favor. Many cards with no preset spending limit offer a discount on your bill, cash back or flexible points, so you’ll want to think over what you want from your card before you decide.