We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Best business credit cards with no preset spending limit
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.
Bankrate is always editorially independent.
While we adhere to strict
,
this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an
explanation for
.
The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of
the offers mentioned may have expired.
Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews
or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone,
and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Our
is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Though many business credit cards come with preset spending limits that put a cap on how much you can owe, others offer more flexibility. Charge cards, for example, let you make as many purchases as you want throughout the month, at the cost of paying in full after each billing cycle. There are also business credit cards with no preset spending limit that let you pay for eligible purchases over time, although rates and terms for these cards vary.
If this feature is important to your business, there are several business credit cards and charge cards that are worth considering.
Comparing the best business cards with no spending limits
Unlimited 1.5% Early Pay Discount on eligible charges paid within 10 days of your statement closing date and see the discount applied to your next statement when you pay at the least the Minimum Payment Due by the Payment Due Date.
4X points on up to $150,000 per calendar year in your top two of six eligible categories (then 1X thereafter; only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count toward the $150,000 cap) 3X points on eligible travel purchases (including flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com) 1X points on general purchases
5X Membership Rewards points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through AmexTravel.com1.5X points (on up to $2,000,000 per calendar year) on eligible purchases*1X points on all other purchases
4.8/5
*1.5X points on the Business Platinum Card from American Express includes purchases at U.S. construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers, software and cloud system providers, shipping providers and all purchases of $5,000 or more (purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus).
Top business cards with no preset spending limit
Best for payment flexibility
The Plum Card® from American Express
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2
The Plum Card® from American Express offers a 1.5 percent discount on eligible charges when you pay your bill within 10 days of the statement closing date. This unique style of rewards focuses more on saving you money than on providing points or cash back. Business owners also get 60 days to pay their balance without interest when they pay at least the minimum payment on their card by the payment due date.
Pros
A discount on eligible charges removes the extra step of redeeming rewards without losing the benefit of cash back or points.
Enjoy up to 60 days of interest-free payments when you pay at least the minimum amount due, letting you stretch your balance further than typical credit cards.
Cons
You don’t have the option to carry long-term debt on this card since it’s a charge card.
It isn’t the highest annual fee, but $250 is a steep commitment for only a 1.5 percent discount on eligible purchases.
Best for earning cash back
Capital One Spark Cash Plus
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
The Capital One Spark Cash Plus is great for earning cash back since it offers a solid flat rate on all purchases and boosted cash back for Capital One Travel purchases. You can also earn an incredibly generous welcome bonus with a high level of spending: $2,000 back for spending $30,000 in the first three months, and an additional $2,000 for every $500,000 spent in the first year. This dynamic welcome offer makes this card one of the best options for businesses that spend upwards of $1 million every year with their cards.
Pros
Its generous rewards structure and welcome offer make it a top choice for heavy spenders who might otherwise be limited by rewards spending caps.
You can earn your annual fee back each year you spend $150,000 or more on purchases.
Cons
You must pay your balance in full every month, which could be difficult if income is tight during a period of heavy spending.
It has a very high spending requirement to earn the welcome offer, which could lead some potential cardholders to overspend.
Best for maximizing rewards
American Express® Business Gold Card
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
The American Express® Business Gold Card is a stellar option for maximizing rewards since it earns points in the highly flexible American Express Membership Rewards program. It’s a great card if you’re a business owner who spends a lot in the card’s bonus categories each year because it will reward you with valuable Amex points you can use for merchandise, gift cards, travel through American Express Travel or even points transfers to Amex airline and hotel partners.
Pros
Its exceptional rewards rate for eligible business spending can help you rack up a hefty pile of points without much spending.
It earns flexible American Express Membership Rewards points which are some of the most valuable credit card rewards points.
Cons
You’ll need to pay a $375 annual fee, which is among the highest annual fees.
The rewards cap in bonus categories can hinder rewards earnings for big spenders and could prompt you to need another credit card so you don’t miss out on rewards.
Best for luxury travel perks
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is great for frequent travelers who want luxury perks and no spending limit. This card comes with broad airport lounge access and plenty of perks and credits to get you close to offsetting its high annual fee. Its boosted rewards rate is slightly lackluster for everyday business purchases, but it can be a good card for large bulk purchases because of its 1.5X points on all purchases of $5,000 or more.
Pros
Its luxury travel benefits, such as airport lounge access, provide a nice cushion for cardholders looking for ways to make this card worthwhile.
Earns flexible Amex Membership Rewards points, redeemable for travel or to transfer to partnering hotels and airlines.
Cons
Its $695 annual fee is probably the highest annual fee on any credit card, making it difficult to justify if you’re only looking at its ongoing rewards rates.
Lackluster rewards rates keep this card from coming out ahead of other options.
How to choose a business card with no preset limit
Your choice of a new business credit card should come down to the value of the card features, including rewards categories, annual fees, welcome offers and perks. But make sure the card fits your spending needs. Just because a card earns 5 percent back in any given category doesn’t make it a good fit for your wallet (unless that category is one you spend frequently in).
Alternatively, if you want to keep things simple and don’t want to track category spending or perks and benefits, look for a card with the most simplistic, flexible rewards program. This way, you can earn a fair share of rewards and focus on what matters most to you: building your business.
Frequently asked questions about cards with no spending limit
Having a credit card with no preset spending limit can offer increased buying power and flexibility, especially if you tend to make large purchases. It can also help you maintain a lower credit utilization ratio, which may benefit your credit score. However, these cards usually require excellent credit, may have annual fees and can encourage overspending since there’s no set limit. They also typically need to be paid in full monthly, which is less flexible than traditional cards.
A credit card with no preset spending limit offers flexible spending limits that adjust with your financial behavior and credit profile. They’re typically not unlimited spending limits; limits can change based on your usage and payment history, providing more buying power without formal limit increase requests.
The bottom line
If you’re looking for a business credit card with no preset spending limit, you’ll want to focus your search on charge cards and business credit cards from American Express. Cards that fall in this category may let you charge whatever you want with no preset limits at all, or at least get a spending limit that is tailored to the way your company spends on a regular basis.
When you look at cards in this niche, consider which perks they offer and how their reward rates might work in your favor. Many cards with no preset spending limit offer a discount on your bill, cash back or flexible points, so you’ll want to think over what you want from your card before you decide.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Dyer, B. (2024, October 04). Best business credit cards with no preset spending limit. Bankrate. Retrieved October 18, 2024, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/business/no-spending-limit-business-credit-cards/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Dyer, Brendan. "Best business credit cards with no preset spending limit." Bankrate. 04 October 2024, https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/business/no-spending-limit-business-credit-cards/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Dyer, Brendan. "Best business credit cards with no preset spending limit." Bankrate. October 04, 2024. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/business/no-spending-limit-business-credit-cards/.
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.