How to choose the best cards with no foreign transaction fees

Foreign transaction fees are just one of several annoying travel fees that can be added to your purchases when you use a credit card to pay overseas. Thankfully, many business credit cards waive these fees, which may be just what you need if your business frequently travels abroad.

The best business credit cards can also earn rewards for business-related purchases and offer various perks and benefits.

Here are some of our top choices for business credit cards with no foreign transaction fees.

Comparing the best business credit cards with no foreign transaction fees

Business credit cards with no foreign transaction fees can offer rewards for spending and other perks like annual statement credits or airport lounge access. To find the best business card, consider your business needs and the rewards and benefits you want the most.

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual Fee Bankrate Score Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Flexible travel rewards Earn 100,000 points after spending $8,000 in the first 3 months

3X points on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping, advertising with social media and search engines, internet, cable and phone services

Points worth 25% when redeemed through Chase Travel℠ $95 4.4 American Express® Business Gold Card Bonus categories Earn 70,000 points after spending $10,000 in the first 3 months

4X points in your top two categories monthly on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases

3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com

$240 flexible business credit $375 5.0 Capital One Spark Cash Plus Flat-rate cash back Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 after spending $30,000 in the first 3 months

Unlimited 2% cash back on purchases

Unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Annual fee refund after spending $150,000 $150 4.7 The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Travel perks Earn 150,000 points after spending $20,000 in the first 3 months

5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com

1.5X points in business categories and purchases over $5,000 (cap applies)

Over $1,000 in annual credits for business and travel expenses

Elite status with numerous hotels and car rental companies $695 4.8 Capital One Spark Classic for Business Fair credit Unlimited 1% cash back on purchases

Unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel $0 3.9 Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card No annual fee Earn 30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months

Unlimited 1.5X points on purchases

0% intro APR on purchases for 9 months (18.49% to 28.49% percent variable APR after) $0 3.9

Top business credit cards with no foreign transaction fees

Best for flexible travel rewards Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card has a generous elevated welcome bonus for a modest annual fee. Points can be combined with other Ultimate Rewards cards for additional value. Cons The spending requirement for the welcome bonus is high and may be difficult to achieve. Yearly caps on bonus categories may limit larger-spending businesses.



Best for bonus categories American Express® Business Gold Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Earning top reward rates in your two top bonus categories from a list of six offers great flexibility for business owners who can plan their spending accordingly. The ability to transfer to Membership Rewards travel partners provides potential for outsized value when redeeming points. Cons While the card has no set credit limit, bonus earnings in the top categories have an annual cap of $150,000 which can limit some businesses. The annual fee was increased recently to $375 without a significant increase in value.



Best for flat-rate cash back Capital One Spark Cash Plus Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The annual fee waiver makes this card an excellent choice for higher-spending businesses. Since this is a charge card, there is no preset sending limit. Cons There are no bonus categories to boost earnings. You’ll need to pay in full monthly to avoid penalty fees.



Best for travel perks The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The value of the card’s numerous perks and credits can far outweigh the high annual fee. This card offers elite status with many programs and has one of the most comprehensive offerings for lounge access. Cons The annual fee is very high and can be difficult if you don’t travel enough to take advantage of the travel benefits. The card likely isn’t worth it unless you maximize most benefits.



Best for fair credit Capital One Spark Classic for Business Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card offers a solid reward rate for a credit-building business card. It comes with several business accounting tools that can help keep your business organized. Cons The card has mediocre earning rates when compared to cards with greater credit requirements. There are no intro offers to help consolidate your debt or make large purchases.



Best for no annual fee Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The welcome offer and intro APR offer great day-one value for a no-annual-fee card. Earning rates can be as high as 2.625 percent if you have Preferred Rewards status, which is the highest unlimited flat rate available on a card Cons You can only receive maximum point value when you redeem your points on travel. There are no bonus categories to boost earnings on specific purchases.



How to choose the best business credit cards with no foreign transaction fees

Many business credit cards come with no foreign transaction fees, so there are other card aspects you’ll want to consider when choosing a business credit card. Here’s what you should take into account when comparing your options.

Find rewards to fit your spending and travel

If you typically spend in specific categories month-over-month, look for cards that offer bonuses on those expenses. You’ll also want to make sure those cards provide the same bonuses while abroad. For example, many American Express cards only offer rewards on U.S.-based spending, meaning you won’t earn a bonus if you spend in that same category while abroad.

Consider benefits and welcome bonuses

Make sure the cards you choose offer benefits you can use, whether that includes airport lounge access, or statement credits for business-related services or expenses. If you’re considering a business credit card with a high annual fee, ensure the perks and benefits offer enough value to justify the fee.

Compare rates and fees

Business cards with no foreign transaction fee can range from no annual cost to upwards of $695 each year, and there can be significant variety in the fee structure and APR rates. Select a card with terms favorable to your needs.

Difference between foreign transaction fees and currency conversion fees

Always pay in local currency when possible.

While foreign transaction fees and currency conversion fees both occur after purchases abroad, they are very different fees.

Foreign transaction fees: Foreign transaction fees are assessed on purchases you make with your credit card outside of the United States.. Depending on the card issuer, these fees can range between 2.7 to 3 percent of the purchase amount. For example, if your credit card charges a 3 percent foreign transaction fee on a $100 purchase, you would see an additional $3 charge for that purchase on your credit card statement.

Currency conversion fees: Merchants charge currency conversion fees for converting a purchase into U.S. dollars before making the transaction. While these fees vary, they are typically at least 1 percent of the purchase amount. You may end up paying foreign transaction fees on top of these fees if you use the wrong card. For instance, if you buy an item that costs 100 euros, you may see an option to convert it to U.S. dollars marked up to $115.

Local currency is almost always the better payment option for reducing costs. Currency exchange rate apps can help you compare other currencies to U.S. dollars to see when you are losing value with a currency conversion fee. When possible, advise merchants that you wish to pay in local currency, as they may charge you by default in U.S. dollars.

Frequently asked questions

Which issuer has the best currency exchange rates? Caret Down If all other factors — such as rewards or other fees — are similar, you’ll typically get more favorable exchange rates with Mastercard. Visa and American Express are a bit more expensive than Mastercard.

Will issuers waive foreign transaction fees? Caret Down While credit card issuers aren’t required to do so, if you feel you paid a foreign transaction fee accidentally — paying for an online transaction in a foreign currency, for example — you may get a one-time exception if you call and plead your case.

Can any credit card be used internationally? Caret Down While Visa and Mastercard are accepted virtually worldwide, American Express and Discover are accepted on a more limited basis. Always check whether the credit card you want to use will work where you travel most often. It’s a good habit to carry more than one type of business card when you travel if your first option isn’t accepted.

The bottom line

Business credit cards with no foreign transaction fees can help business owners avoid overpaying for purchases abroad. Many of these cards offer excellent spending rewards and numerous benefits and perks.

That said, the right business credit card will differ for every business owner. Not having foreign transaction fees is becoming a standard feature on credit cards, so it shouldn’t be a deciding factor in choosing a card. Consider all aspects of a business credit card before making your decision.

*The information about the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business and Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.