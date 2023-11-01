Financially preparing for travel
Excited for your next vacation but not sure where to start? Here you’ll find tips and insights for how to boost your savings for travel, maximize points and miles, simplify the booking process and more.
How to get your travel finances in order
How to budget and save for a weekend getaway
Want to take a weekend getaway this summer? Here’s how you can manage your money to make that trip a reality.
Average cost of flying in the U.S.
Here’s how much you can expect to spend on domestic air travel, plus a few tips for trimming your costs.
7 best travel budget apps for your next vacation
Seven travel apps that will help you plan travel, track your budget, coordinate with a group and split expenses.
Are travel cards worth it?
Travel credit cards offer valuable benefits and can help offset travel costs, even with an annual fee. Here s how to decide if they re right for you.
Exclusive travel insights from Bankrate
77% of holiday travelers are changing their plans due to inflation, including driving over flying, taking fewer trips and choosing less-expensive destinations
Winter travel spotlight
Travel roundup
-
Will your credit card work abroad?
Your credit card might not work in a foreign country. Here are some tips when traveling.3 min read Dec 22, 2023
-
What is travel hacking and how do I start?
Learn how you can start traveling at a significantly lower cost while maximizing on a rewards strategy.7 min read Dec 13, 2023
-
6 ways to redeem the Capital One Venture X sign-up bonus
From fixed redemptions to business class tickets, we show you how to get maximum value from your Venture X welcome bonus.4 min read Dec 12, 2023
-
Do I need credit card travel insurance?
Here’s everything you need to know about credit card travel insurance.12 min read Dec 12, 2023
-
The average cost of a vacation: Transportation, food, entertainment and more
Many Americans are ready for a vacation. Here’s how much you’ll spend to get away.6 min read Nov 28, 2023
-
How to earn elite airline status with credit cards
Learn how you can use your credit card to earn elite status with each of the major U.S. carriers.8 min read Nov 20, 2023
-
How to get a mortgage for a vacation home
It can be fun, but can you afford it?6 min read Nov 14, 2023
-
Guide to IHG rewards points value
The IHG Rewards Club is worth considering if you’re traveling with any of IHG’s brands. But what are the points actually worth?4 min read Nov 06, 2023
-
Best ways to use 100,000 points
Find out some awesome ways to use 100k points, plus where to find them.5 min read Nov 06, 2023
-
Using credit card points for long weekend trips
Use your credit card points for a weekend getaway — spots like the Florida Keys, Sedona or New York City. Save money by using your points for flights, hotels and rental cars.6 min read Nov 01, 2023
Best travel cards
- Best airline credit cards
- Best hotel credit cards
- Best travel credit cards with no annual fee
- Best credit cards for road trips
- Best credit cards for cruises
- Best travel credit cards for beginners
- Best credit cards for travel insurance
- Best business credit cards for travel
- Best travel credit cards with 0% APR
- Best credit cards for travel insurance
- Best credit cards for international travel
Rewards programs
- American Airlines AAdvantage rewards program guide
- Frequent flyer guide to Delta SkyMiles
- United MileagePlus guide
- Guide to Southwest Rapid Rewards
- Guide to JetBlue TrueBlue
- A complete guide to Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan
- Guide to Air France/KLM Flying Blue
- Guide to Spirit Airlines’ Free Spirit
- Guide to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
- Frequent flyer guide to the Frontier Miles program
- Guide to Marriott Bonvoy
- Guide to the Hilton Honors rewards program
- Guide to Wyndham Rewards
- A complete guide to World of Hyatt
- IHG One Rewards guide
- Guide to Choice Privileges
- Best Western Rewards guide