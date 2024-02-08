At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key Takeaways The value of airline and hotel rewards can vary dramatically depending on the rewards program and booking details.

Credit card rewards programs typically offer more dependable value than airline and hotel rewards programs, plus more redemption flexibility. With a general travel credit card, you can use your rewards for travel or non-travel redemptions or transfer your rewards to a high-value travel partner to maximize rewards value.

To see how much value you can get out of your rewards on an individual flight or hotel stay, divide the cost of a booking in cash by its cost in points or miles. Then, compare that value to our estimated values to see if it's worth using your rewards for travel or if you should consider cash or another booking instead.

Whether you’re new to travel rewards or have been scoring free trips for years, the world of points and miles can be confusing. Not only are there dozens of airline, hotel and credit card rewards programs to sort through, but each one comes with its own rewards currency, transfer partners and other redemption quirks.

Add to this that not all points and miles carry the same value. That means that 50,000 points from one program could end up being more valuable than 100,000 points from another program. With so many variables at play, how can you determine your points to miles value and how to best use the points you have?

That’s where we come in. We collected data on hundreds of flights and hotel bookings from over 50 of the most popular airline, hotel and credit card rewards programs to show you how far your points and miles can take you. These are Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations.

What do these valuations mean?

The value of airline and hotel rewards vary dramatically between rewards programs and booking details, ranging in value from roughly 0.4 cents per point or mile to 3 cents per point or mile. This can make it tough to judge how far your rewards will take you when planning a trip.

These points and miles valuations should give you an idea of what each program’s rewards are worth on average, making it easier to decide what sort of rewards you want to earn and see whether you’re getting good value for your redemptions.

Meanwhile, many general travel credit cards earn rewards that can be redeemed at one value for travel with the issuer or transferred to an airline or hotel program and redeemed at another (potentially higher) value.

For example, with the right credit card, Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth 1.25 cents per point when redeemed for travel through the issuer’s booking portal. But transferring those same points to an airline or hotel partner could stretch your rewards value to 0.0 cents per point on average (as we estimate with the Southwest Rapid Rewards program) — or even over 0.0 cents on average (as we estimate with the World of Hyatt program).

These valuations can help you decide when it makes sense to redeem rewards through your card issuer and when it makes sense to transfer them to an airline or hotel loyalty program (based on the value you’ll get with that redemption).

How to calculate rewards values

To see how much value you can get out of your rewards on an individual flight or hotel stay, divide the cost of a booking in cash by its cost in points or miles.

For example, a flight that costs $139 or 21,500 points will offer about 0.6 cents per point in value ($139 / 21,500 points = ~$0.006). If the same flight costs $250, you’d get about 1.2 cents per point in value ($250 / 21,500 points = ~$0.012).

Once you’ve calculated your potential rewards value, compare it to the estimated average value listed here. If the value you get matches or exceeds our estimated average value, it’s smart to use your rewards to pay for travel. If the value you get falls short of our estimated average value, consider using cash instead or trying another booking.

Keep in mind that the value you can get out of your rewards will depend not only on the program but also the details of your booking. Some airline and hotel rewards carry a better point value than others on average, but your experience may vary based on when and where you travel, as well as whether you opt for a luxury or budget fare class or hotel tier.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight A credit card with a high rewards rate or sign-up bonus may seem impressive, but be sure to consider the value of the rewards you’ll earn. For example, you might earn 6X points on a room reservation using a hotel card and only 3X points with a general-purpose travel card, but the latter rate may offer more value since many hotel points are worth less than 1 cent each on average.

Note: These valuations are not provided by card issuers.

Airline rewards values

We calculated the average airline miles to dollars values of these 29 popular airline loyalty programs by comparing the cost of dozens of bookings in cash with their cost in rewards. We weighted economy airfare bookings more heavily to give you the best sense of how much value you can get from your rewards for a typical flight.

*Based on weighted average of median point/mile values across economy and first/business class fares.

More information on airline rewards

Hotel rewards values

We calculated the average rewards values of these seven popular hotel loyalty programs by comparing the cost of dozens of bookings in cash with their cost in rewards. We considered a mix of budget, mid-tier and luxury properties across several U.S. and international cities to find a median point value for each program.

*Based on median point values across budget, mid-tier and luxury hotel bookings.

More information on hotel rewards

Credit card program rewards values

To give you a sense of the best way to redeem your rewards, we’ve listed the “baseline credit card points value” of each credit card issuer’s points or miles (for travel bookings made through the issuer) as well as our estimate of how much value you can get by redeeming with some of the issuer’s best transfer partners (if available).

When researching travel, you can use your issuer’s portal to see how many points or miles you’ll get if you transfer your credit card rewards to an airline or hotel partner. Based on this transfer ratio, you might find that the value of your points is higher when you move them to one partner over another.

*Based on an average of the issuer’s five highest-value transfer partners (if available).

Lightbulb Bankrate insight If you’re having trouble finding the best rewards card for you, try Bankrate’s spender type tool , which can recommend cards that fit your credit level and spending habits. You can compare these cards side by side using our credit card comparison tool or try CardMatch™ to see if you can prequalify for a card or get an exclusive welcome offer.

More information on credit card rewards programs

Credit card rewards vs. airline and hotel rewards

Credit card issuer rewards programs — like Chase Ultimate Rewards or Amex Membership Rewards — typically offer more dependable value than points and miles tied to a specific airline or hotel program. These programs also stand out for their unmatched flexibility.

Instead of being stuck redeeming your rewards with a specific airline or hotel (and taking whatever value you can get), the best general travel rewards cards give you the flexibility to move your points/miles between programs to find the one that offers the best value. You can redeem rewards through the issuer’s travel portal or transfer to an airline or hotel program if that gets you more value for your rewards.

Plus, with many credit card rewards programs, you may not have to redeem for travel at all. Many issuer programs let you redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, merchandise and even purchases through Amazon.com or PayPal. That said, to maximize the value of your credit card rewards, you’ll most likely want to redeem for travel through the issuer or leverage the card’s top transfer partners.

Research methodology

To estimate the average value of airline and hotel rewards, we collected pricing data on hundreds of flights and hotel stays using an array of different routes, hotel locations and fare and hotel tier classes.

For each airline, we researched a mix of short, mid-length and transcontinental routes, domestic and international routes and routes from an airline’s hub to a small airport. We considered both economy and business or first-class fares for each route and compared costs in cash and points/miles based on how far ahead of departure the travel was booked.

For each hotel, we researched stays in major, midsize and international locations at budget, mid-tier and luxury properties, again comparing costs in cash and points based on how far ahead the stay was booked.

We then divided the monetary cost of each of these bookings (minus taxes and fees) by its cost in rewards to determine the cash value of a single point/mile for a given flight or hotel stay. For example, a flight that cost $2,000 or 100,000 points would yield a valuation of 2 cents per point.

Once we determined the value of a single point/mile for each booking, we found the median point value offered across all bookings. This ensured our overall program point valuation was not skewed by outlying high- or low-value redemptions.

In the case of hotel programs, this median value is our final point valuation. In the case of airline programs, we determined our final point/mile valuation using a weighted average of economy and business/first-class point values, favoring economy values. This is designed to reflect the value a program’s points offer on typical rewards bookings.

For credit card rewards programs, our final point/mile valuation is an average of each issuer’s five highest-value transfer partners (assuming these values are greater than the issuer’s baseline point redemption value). This assumes rewards-savvy travelers will mostly transfer points/miles from a credit card rewards program to a travel partner in order to increase the value of their rewards, and they’ll opt for a partner that offers high value relative to others.

All data was collected in September 2023.

More details