Key takeaways Free Spirit members can earn points by purchasing airfare and additional services from Spirit Airlines, using Free Spirit credit cards or shopping with Free Spirit partners.

Since Free Spirit points can only be spent on Spirit flights or with select partners, earning transferable travel rewards in another program will likely be more lucrative.

This program offers two levels of elite status, Silver and Gold, plus a separate paid membership program called the Spirit Saver$ Club.

Free Spirit is the frequent flyer Spirit Airlines rewards program, an ultra-low-cost airline that flies throughout the United States, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Members can earn points for every dollar spent on Spirit flights, redeem points for free flights, gain elite status and more.

Free Spirit: The basics

Free Spirit members can earn points by purchasing airfare and additional services from Spirit Airlines, using a Free Spirit credit card or shopping with Free Spirit partners. Members can then redeem points for flights or with select Spirit partners.

To start earning Free Spirit points toward your travel on Spirit Airlines, you’ll need to create a Free Spirit account. Joining the Free Spirit program is easy. From the Free Spirit homepage, simply click the sign-up button to create an account.

Who is Free Spirit best for?

If you prefer to fly with Spirit Airlines, you should have a Free Spirit account that allows you to earn and redeem points within this program.

However, note that Spirit Airlines does not have any partner airlines. Since Free Spirit points can only be spent on Spirit Airlines flights or with select business partners, earning transferable rewards in another program will likely be more lucrative. If you’re looking for a more flexible travel rewards program, you might want to consider a loyalty program that earns general (and transferable) travel rewards, like American Express Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards.

How to earn Free Spirit points

Earn by flying with Spirit Airlines

The most obvious way to earn rewards in any airline loyalty program is to fly with that airline. Free Spirit members earn points for every dollar they spend on Spirit Airlines’ airfares. Since Free Spirit is a revenue-based frequent flyer program, members earn points based on the amount of money they spend rather than on the number of miles they fly. Free Spirit awards additional points for spending on extra services and fees, which it brands as “À La Smarte.”

Here are the points you can earn in the Free Spirit program for purchases of Spirit Airlines’ airfares and extra services:

Free Spirit status level General member Silver Gold Points earned per dollar on airfares 6X points 8X points 10X points Points earned per dollar on À La Smarte 12X points 16X points 20X points

Earn with a Free Spirit credit card

In partnership with Bank of America, Spirit Airlines offers two credit cards that allow Free Spirit members to earn additional points:

Free Spirit® Travel Mastercard®*. Cardmembers earn 2X points on eligible Spirit purchases and 1X points on all other spending.

Cardmembers earn 2X points on eligible Spirit purchases and 1X points on all other spending. Free Spirit® Travel More World Elite Mastercard®*. Cardmembers earn 3X points on all eligible Spirit Airlines purchases, 2X points on eligible dining and grocery store purchases and 1X points on all other purchases.

Earn with Free Spirit partners

As an ultra-low-cost carrier, Spirit Airlines is not a part of an airline alliance and does not have any airline partners. If you are looking for a travel loyalty program that allows you to transfer rewards to other airline programs, you might want to consider earning rewards elsewhere.

However, Free Spirit members can earn additional points at a number of travel and online retail partners. If you’re looking to rent a car, book a cruise, start a mortgage or shop online, you can check out Free Spirit’s full list of partners for additional points-earning opportunities.

Select Free Spirit partners

Car rental partners: Earn Free Spirit points for rental car bookings with Avis, Budget, Dollar, Hertz, Payless and Thrifty.

Earn Free Spirit points for rental car bookings with Avis, Budget, Dollar, Hertz, Payless and Thrifty. Emergency Assistance Plus: Enroll to earn 1,200 Free Spirit points and earn an additional 1,200 points each year upon renewal.

Enroll to earn 1,200 Free Spirit points and earn an additional 1,200 points each year upon renewal. Free Spirit Cruises: Earn up to 10,000 Free Spirit points for booking through Spirit Cruises.

Earn up to 10,000 Free Spirit points for booking through Spirit Cruises. Free Spirit Dining: Receive 500 bonus points when you sign up for Free Spirit Dining and dine within 30 days.

Receive 500 bonus points when you sign up for Free Spirit Dining and dine within 30 days. Free Spirit Online Mall: Earn Free Spirit points for shopping at various brands through Spirit’s shopping portal.

Earn Free Spirit points for shopping at various brands through Spirit’s shopping portal. Points for Thoughts: Earn Free Spirit points for completing surveys.

Earn Free Spirit points for completing surveys. Rocket Mortgage: Get 25,000 Free Spirit points when you buy or refinance a home.

Get 25,000 Free Spirit points when you buy or refinance a home. Vinesse Wine Club: Earn up to 5,000 Free Spirit points when you sign up for select offers through Vinesse Wine Club (terms and conditions apply).

How to redeem Free Spirit points

Redeem for flights on Spirit Airlines

The main way you can redeem Free Spirit points is for flights. To redeem points for Spirit Airlines flights, search for flights on Spirit’s homepage and select the “Show Fares in Points” checkbox at the top of the screen to view prices in terms of Free Spirit points. If you do not have enough points to purchase the flight you select, Spirit allows you to buy additional points to top off your account during booking.

Spirit also offers a cash and points option. If you don’t have enough points to purchase your entire flight using Free Spirit points, you may find that purchasing the flight with cash and points offers a better value than purchasing points.

Note that most ultra-low-cost carriers make a large share of their profits by charging fees, and Spirit Airlines is no different. Free Spirit members booking flights less than 28 days before departure can expect to pay a $50 reward redemption fee, but this is waived for Free Spirit members with Silver or Gold status or with an eligible Free Spirit credit card. There will be no redemption fees for flights booked at least 28 days in advance.

Redeem with select partners

Most members of Free Spirit will want to redeem their points for flights, but the program does offer one option to redeem points that doesn’t involve flying on Spirit Airlines: Redeeming with select partners. Currently, members can only redeem points with Mags for Points. Through Mags For Points, you can redeem a small number of Free Spirit points for a subscription to one of several magazine titles.

How much are Free Spirit points worth?

The question of how much airline points are worth is frequently debated. Comparing cash prices to points prices for the same flights can be helpful, as well as looking at Bankrate’s points and miles valuations for major airline, hotel and credit card loyalty programs. For example, Bankrate values Spirit Airlines Free Spirit points at about 1.0 cents per point.

How do Free Spirit points compare to other loyalty programs?

Here’s how Free Spirit points compare to rewards values from other popular airline loyalty programs, according to Bankrate’s valuations.

Airline loyalty program Bankrate value Spirit Airlines Free Spirit 1.0 cents Alaska Mileage Plan 1.1 cents American AAdvantage 1.0 cents Delta SkyMiles 1.2 cents Frontier Miles 1.3 cents HawaiianMiles 0.7 cents JetBlue TrueBlue 1.3 cents Southwest Rapid Rewards 1.5 cents United Mileage Plus 0.9 cents Virgin Atlantic Flying Club 2.6 cents

Free Spirit elite status and memberships

Travelers who fly frequently with Spirit Airlines can earn status in the Free Spirit program, entitling them to a host of Free Spirit member benefits and elevated points-earning opportunities. In addition to its Silver and Gold frequent flyer membership levels, Spirit Airlines also offers a separate paid membership program called the Spirit Saver$ Club.

Free Spirit Silver elite status

Free Spirit members who earn 2,000 status qualifying points (SQP) within a year receive Free Spirit Silver status.

Notable benefits

Earn 8X points for every dollar spent on Spirit Airlines airfares

Earn 16X points per dollar spent on extra flight options

Free shortcut security and boarding

Free same-day standby

Free seat selection at check-in

Access to a dedicated guest care line

Ability to create a Points Pool to share points

Never pay redemption fees

Free Spirit Gold elite status

Free Spirit members who earn 5,000 SQP within a year receive Free Spirit Gold status, entitling them to all of the benefits of Silver status, along with more benefits.

Notable benefits

Earn 10X points for every dollar spent on Spirit Airlines airfares

Earn 20X points per dollar spent on extra flight options

Free first checked and carry-on bag

Free seat selection (including exit rows) at booking

Receive free in-flight beverages and snacks

Spirit Saver$ Club membership

Spirit offers a paid membership called the Spirit Saver$ Club, which is separate from the Silver and Gold status levels within the Free Spirit program. Membership costs $69.95 per year.

All the following benefits are available for you and up to eight additional guests on the same reservation.

Notable benefits

Exclusive, discounted fares

Discounted checked and carry-on bags

Additional savings on seat assignments, including the Big Front Seat and exit rows

Savings on À La Smarte options like shortcut security and shortcut boarding

Exclusive savings offers with Spirit Airlines partners

Students receive a 20 percent discount when they sign up for the Saver$ Club Membership

Top credit cards that earn Free Spirit points

Free Spirit offers two credit cards (co-branded with Bank of America) for travelers looking to earn Free Spirit points and other perks.

Free Spirit® Travel Mastercard®* Details Caret Down

Free Spirit® Travel More World Elite Mastercard®* Details Caret Down

FAQs

Do Free Spirit points expire? Caret Down Free Spirit points do not expire as long as you earn or redeem Free Spirit points within 12 months or if you currently hold a Free Spirit credit card. Learn more about keeping your rewards from expiring

Can you share Free Spirit points with friends and family members? Caret Down Free Spirit Silver and Gold members and Free Spirit cardmembers can become a Pool Pilot and invite up to eight friends or family members to contribute to a points pool.

Can you buy Free Spirit points? Caret Down Yes, you can buy Free Spirit points. Typically, points purchased through Spirit’s website cost 2.5 cents per point and can be purchased in increments of 1,000 points. However, buying points is rarely worth it, unless you only need a few to book a trip, especially because Free Spirit points value at 1.0 cents. The good news is Spirit occasionally runs promotions where you can receive bonus points on top of select points purchases.

The bottom line

If you fly frequently with Spirit Airlines, it might make sense for you to earn and redeem points through the Free Spirit program. Points can be earned on every dollar you spend with Spirit Airlines and on purchases through select partners. You can redeem your points for airfare, airline services and with select business partners. Frequent flyers can also enjoy perks like shortcut boarding, seat selection at check-in and elevated points earnings on Spirit purchases.

With that said, Spirit Airlines is not currently a member of an airline alliance — which means, unlike many frequent flyer programs, your Free Spirit points can not be used for flights with airline partners. Earning transferable travel rewards through other programs may provide a better overall value.

*Information about the Free Spirit® Travel Mastercard® and the Free Spirit® Travel More World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.