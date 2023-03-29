Aaron Hurd is a contributor to Bankrate, covering miles, points, travel, credit card rewards and personal finance. He has also contributed to The Points Guy, CreditCards.com, NerdWallet, Forbes Advisor, Rolling Stone and Robb Report. Currently, he splits his time between freelance writing and running a strategic consultancy.

Hurd has always had a penchant for travel, personal finance and finding deals. While a student at Iowa State University, he combined his knowledge of credit card rewards with a resale business to help pay his way through college. After finishing his MBA, he used miles and points to travel across five continents, including on the Trans-Siberian Railroad and overland through Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China.