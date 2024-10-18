Skip to Main Content

Capital One Quicksilver vs. Citi Double Cash Card

Published on October 18, 2024 | 3 min read

Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways

  • The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card are both solid options for a flat-rate rewards card without an annual fee.
  • Those looking for additional card benefits or a card that awards cash back in a more traditional manner will likely be more satisfied with the Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card.
  • Those who want to earn a higher cash back rewards rate will likely prefer the Citi Double Cash Card, provided you don’t mind waiting to receive all of your rewards until you’ve paid off your purchases.

If you’re looking for a credit card that earns cash back rewards for everyday spending with no caps on the amount of rewards you can earn, you would be right to look at both the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card.

Both cards earn generous rewards on everyday spending, putting them among the best flat-rate cash back cards available. The Capital One Quicksilver earns 1.5 percent cash back rewards on all purchases, and the Citi Double Cash® Card earns up to 2 percent cash back (1 percent as you buy, plus another 1 percent when you pay for your purchases), but this comparison is not as simple as going for the greatest rewards.

Which one of these cards deserves a place in your wallet as your go-to card for everyday spending? Let’s find out.

Main details

  Capital One Quicksilver Citi Double Cash® Card
Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back bonus (as 20,000 ThankYou Points) after spending $1,500 on purchases within 6 months from account opening
Rewards rate
  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

  • 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Up to 2% cash back — 1% as you buy, plus another 1% when you pay for your purchases

  • 5% cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel portal through Dec. 31, 2025
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable APR of 19.99% – 29.99% after that) 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers made within the first 4 months after account opening (then a variable APR of 18.74% – 28.74%
Annual fee $0 $0
Foreign transaction fees None 3% on foreign transactions

Capital One Quicksilver vs. Citi Double Cash® Card highlights

Badge Welcome bonus winner
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card image

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Badge Rewards rate winner
Citi Double Cash® Card image

Citi Double Cash® Card

Badge Annual fee winner

Tie

Badge Introductory APR winner for purchases
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card image

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Badge Introductory APR winner for balance transfers
Citi Double Cash® Card image

Citi Double Cash® Card

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card image

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Which card earns the most?

How much you earn on a rewards card will depend heavily on your spending habits and the number of purchases you’re charging. For cards that offer flat-rate cash back rewards, like the Capital One Quicksilver and Citi Double Cash, your rewards will depend solely on how much spending you put on the card, regardless of the spending category.

Credit Card Icon
Spending example
Let’s imagine you charge $1,000 a month to your credit card in everyday spending. Using the Citi Double Cash, you’ll earn up to $20 in cash back rewards for the month ($10 upfront and $10 once you pay for your purchases), or $240 in cash back rewards for the year. Putting the same amount of spending on the Capital One Quicksilver will net you $15 for the month, or $180 in cash back rewards for the year.

Keep in mind, however, that the Capital One Quicksilver provides you with your cash back upfront when you make a purchase. In order to earn the full value of cash back from the Citi Double Cash Card, you’ll need to wait until your purchases are paid off. You’ll earn 1 percent cash back on the purchase and 1 percent cash back when you pay it off.

Why should you get Capital One Quicksilver?

Why should you get Citi Double Cash?

The bottom line

Either the Capital One Quicksilver or Citi Double Cash Card can be a great card to have in your wallet for your general spending. For rewards maximizers, the Citi Double Cash takes the edge with its effective 2 percent cash back rate — 1 percent as you buy, plus 1 percent when you pay — or for those looking to pay off credit card debt.

On the other hand, the Quicksilver can be a good option for those looking for a wealth of card benefits, a zero-interest offer on purchases and an easier to achieve welcome bonus.

Before you decide, consider our roundup of the best cash back credit cards for other options that might better fit your spending habits and financial goals.

