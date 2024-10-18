Capital One Quicksilver vs. Citi Double Cash Card

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Aaron Hurd has written hundreds of articles as an expert contributor, covering miles, points, travel, credit card rewards and personal finance for publications like The Points Guy, Bankrate.com, CreditCards.com, Nerdwallet, Forbes Advisor, Rolling Stone and Robb Report.
The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card are both solid options for a flat-rate rewards card without an annual fee.
Those looking for additional card benefits or a card that awards cash back in a more traditional manner will likely be more satisfied with the Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card.
Those who want to earn a higher cash back rewards rate will likely prefer the Citi Double Cash Card, provided you don’t mind waiting to receive all of your rewards until you’ve paid off your purchases.
If you’re looking for a credit card that earns cash back rewards for everyday spending with no caps on the amount of rewards you can earn, you would be right to look at both the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card.
Both cards earn generous rewards on everyday spending, putting them among the best flat-rate cash back cards available. The Capital One Quicksilver earns 1.5 percent cash back rewards on all purchases, and the Citi Double Cash® Card earns up to 2 percent cash back (1 percent as you buy, plus another 1 percent when you pay for your purchases), but this comparison is not as simple as going for the greatest rewards.
Earn a $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back bonus (as 20,000 ThankYou Points) after spending $1,500 on purchases within 6 months from account opening
Rewards rate
Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Up to 2% cash back — 1% as you buy, plus another 1% when you pay for your purchases
5% cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel portal through Dec. 31, 2025
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable APR of 19.99% – 29.99% after that)
0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers made within the first 4 months after account opening (then a variable APR of 18.74% – 28.74%
Annual fee
$0
$0
Foreign transaction fees
None
3% on foreign transactions
Capital One Quicksilver vs. Citi Double Cash® Card highlights
Welcome bonus winner
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
If you’re looking to jump-start your rewards earnings with a great starter card, you’ll want to choose the Capital One Quicksilver. The Quicksilver offers a one-time $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening; that’s a little under $167 in spending per month for three months — an easy feat for most cardholders.
The Citi Double Cash, on the other hand, offers a welcome bonus of $200 cash back (as 20,000 ThankYou Points) when you spend $1,500 within 6 months of opening your account. That is $1,000 more in spending required to earn a bonus of the same value, although you do have 3 extra months to complete the minimum spending requirement.
Rewards rate winner
Citi Double Cash® Card
Earning effectively 2 percent cash back on every purchase is one reason to love the Citi Double Cash Card. As noted above, the Citi Double Cash earns 1 percent cash back when you make a purchase and an additional 1 percent when you pay for your purchase, compared to the Quicksilver’s 1.5 percent cash back rate.
The Citi Double Cash card doesn’t just win on base rewards. Behind the scenes, the card technically earns basic ThankYou points, which means you can pool your points with other Citi cards you own and potentially increase your rewards value. “Basic” simply means you can’t transfer your rewards to Citi travel partners. But if you combine your points into your Citi Strata Premier℠ Card account, which earns standard ThankYou points, your points can be worth 1.6 cents apiece toward Citi transfer partner travel, according to recent Bankrate valuations.
If you frequently stay at hotels or book rental cars, both cards currently offer 5 percent cash back on hotels and car rentals booked through their respective travel portals (although the Citi offer is only good through December 31, 2025). But if you are traveling that frequently, you’re likely to get better rewards and benefits from a top travel credit card or hotel-centric card.
Annual fee winner
Tie
Neither the Capital One Quicksilver nor the Citi Double Cash charges an annual fee. This makes them both great options to have in your wallet alongside other credit cards that offer rotating categories but less-generous rewards on everyday spending.
Introductory APR winner for purchases
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Quicksilver offers an introductory 0 percent APR on purchases for the first 15 months after account opening (variable APR of 19.99 percent to 29.99 percent after). Since the Citi Double Cash Card does not offer an introductory rate on purchases, the Quicksilver easily wins in this category.
Introductory APR winner for balance transfers
Citi Double Cash® Card
Although the Citi Double Cash Card does not offer an intro APR for purchases, it does offer a very attractive introductory APR on balance transfers. With this card, you’ll enjoy a 0 percent intro APR for the first 18 months on balances transferred within the first 4 months after account opening. Balances will be subject to a variable 18.74 percent to 28.74 percent APR after the introductory period expires, and a 3 percent intro balance transfer fee applies ($5 minimum fee, 5 percent on balance transfers made after the first 4 months).
The Capital One Quicksilver also offers an intro 0 percent APR on balance transfers for the first 15 months (19.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR after). Balance transfers are also subject to a 3 percent balance transfer fee during the promotional period (4 percent on any promotional APRs that Capital One may offer at any other time). Although this is still a solid offer, it doesn’t quite match the Citi Double Cash Card offer — which happens to be one of the best balance transfer cards on the market.
Foreign transaction fee winner
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
If you’re traveling abroad, be sure to carry the Capital One Quicksilver, as it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside of the United States. In fact, Capital One does not charge a fee on any of its cards for using your credit card for foreign currency transactions.
In contrast, the Citi Double Cash card charges a 3 percent foreign transaction fee on each foreign transaction.
Which card earns the most?
How much you earn on a rewards card will depend heavily on your spending habits and the number of purchases you’re charging. For cards that offer flat-rate cash back rewards, like the Capital One Quicksilver and Citi Double Cash, your rewards will depend solely on how much spending you put on the card, regardless of the spending category.
Spending example
Let’s imagine you charge $1,000 a month to your credit card in everyday spending. Using the Citi Double Cash, you’ll earn up to $20 in cash back rewards for the month ($10 upfront and $10 once you pay for your purchases), or $240 in cash back rewards for the year. Putting the same amount of spending on the Capital One Quicksilver will net you $15 for the month, or $180 in cash back rewards for the year.
Keep in mind, however, that the Capital One Quicksilver provides you with your cash back upfront when you make a purchase. In order to earn the full value of cash back from the Citi Double Cash Card, you’ll need to wait until your purchases are paid off. You’ll earn 1 percent cash back on the purchase and 1 percent cash back when you pay it off.
Why should you get Capital One Quicksilver?
The Capital One Quicksilver offers a flat rate of cash back on all purchases, with no foreign transaction fees and heightened rewards on hotel and rental car purchases through Capital One’s travel portal. A few additional Quicksilver benefits worth mentioning include a variety of travel protections, like trip cancellation and interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance and travel accident insurance, as well as purchase protections that include extended warranties and price protection. For a no-annual-fee card, it offers a great variety of benefits and is typically worth it for most consumers. Learn more in our Capital One Quicksilver Card benefits guide.
Additionally, if you’re looking to finance a large purchase or pay off existing credit card debt, the Capital One Quicksilver offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening. The Citi Double Cash does offer a longer 0 percent intro APR balance transfer period of 18 months, but the intro offer does not extend to purchases. So, if you have a large purchase on the horizon, this may tip the Quicksilver in your favor.
Capital One Quicksilver cash back rewards are easy to redeem. Most users will get the most value from their rewards by redeeming for cash or a statement credit. Simply log in to your account on the Capital One website and redeem your rewards as a check or statement credit. In addition to cash back rewards, the Capital One Quicksilver allows you to redeem your rewards by:
If you want a card that earns generous and versatile cash back rewards on all purchases, the Citi Double Cash Card has a lot to love. While the card doesn’t offer many benefits specifically through Citi — other than protections like Citi Identity Theft Solutions and lost wallet service — the Double Cash is a World Elite Mastercard, meaning it comes with the highest level of Mastercard benefits. This includes some luxury hotel perks and exclusive deals with services like DoorDash and Lyft.
Similar to the Capital One Quicksilver, you can redeem your cash back rewards through the card issuer’s website. Cash rewards from the Citi Double Cash can be redeemed in any amount and are issued as a statement credit, direct deposit or a check. Most Citi Double Cash cardholders who do not pair their Double Cash with another ThankYou points-earning credit card will get the most value from a cash back redemption. In addition to cash back, you can redeem ThankYou points in other ways, such as by:
Buying gift cards
Shopping with Points on Amazon or PayPal
Booking travel plans through the Citi Travel portal
These redemption options typically offer less value than a cash back redemption, though.
Similar to the Quicksilver, the Citi Double Cash is offered to consumers with good to excellent credit.
The bottom line
Either the Capital One Quicksilver or Citi Double Cash Card can be a great card to have in your wallet for your general spending. For rewards maximizers, the Citi Double Cash takes the edge with its effective 2 percent cash back rate — 1 percent as you buy, plus 1 percent when you pay — or for those looking to pay off credit card debt.
On the other hand, the Quicksilver can be a good option for those looking for a wealth of card benefits, a zero-interest offer on purchases and an easier to achieve welcome bonus.
Before you decide, consider our roundup of the best cash back credit cards for other options that might better fit your spending habits and financial goals.
