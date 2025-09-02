Credit card extended warranties: How do they work?

What to look for in an extended warranty

What is covered by an extended warranty?

Key takeaways Credit card extended warranties can provide coverage for purchases with manufacturer’s warranties, potentially saving thousands of dollars on repairs or replacements.

The terms and coverage of extended warranties vary by credit card, so it is important to read the fine print and understand what is included and excluded.

Some of the best credit cards for extended warranties include premier travel and cash back cards.

Extended warranties are a valuable but often overlooked credit card perk that can cover repairs or replacements for large purchases like electronics or appliances if something goes wrong after the manufacturer’s warranty ends. While they don’t apply to everyday items, this credit card protection can save you hundreds — or even thousands — on high-ticket purchases. Want to know how it works or which cards offer it? Read on to learn more.

What is a credit card extended warranty?

Credit card extended warranties apply only to purchases that come with a manufacturer’s warranty and are paid for with an eligible card. Coverage terms vary by card but typically extend the original warranty for a limited time and up to a set dollar amount. For example, some cards may only cover items with manufacturer warranties lasting three years or less.

What is and isn’t covered by credit card warranties

What this coverage includes (and excludes) can also vary depending on the credit card you have. Most credit cards’ extended warranties will add at least one year of warranty coverage after the item’s manufacturer’s warranty expires.

Covered events usually match the manufacturer’s warranty terms and conditions, but may include coverage for defects in the material or workmanship of a product. If you purchase a refrigerator and the ice maker or electronic control board stops working, for example, this is typically something that a manufacturer’s warranty would cover while it’s in force.

Instances that exclude your item from coverage under a manufacturer’s warranty vary depending on your card but may include:

Acts of war

Normal wear and tear

Damage caused by modifications to the product

Other instances

Be sure to review your card’s extended warranty terms to understand what’s included (or not included).

How to file a claim

To use your credit card’s extended warranty coverage, you should start by gathering the following information:

Your original receipt

Proof of the current manufacturer’s warranty

A credit card statement that shows the purchase was made

A description of damage or malfunction to the product you are hoping to repair or replace

Once you have this information in hand, you’ll want to begin the process of filing a claim.

However, the way you file a claim for extended warranty coverage can vary dramatically by card issuer. With American Express credit cards that offer extended warranty coverage, for example, you can only call Amex’s claims hotline to file an extended warranty claim. With Chase credit cards that offer extended warranty coverage, you can file a claim over the phone or online.

If you’re choosing a credit card based on its extended warranty coverage, there are definitely factors that make some coverage better than others. Here are the main details to be aware of:

Coverage per claim. Most credit card extended warranties come with a per-claim limit of around $10,000, but some cards offer more or less extended warranty coverage, so make sure to check.

Most credit card extended warranties come with a per-claim limit of around $10,000, but some cards offer more or less extended warranty coverage, so make sure to check. Limits per eligible card. Some cards also offer coverage with limits for each eligible card, which may be as high as $50,000. These limits are still worth noting if you plan to purchase a lot of expensive equipment with your credit card and want extended warranty benefits to apply.

Some cards also offer coverage with limits for each eligible card, which may be as high as $50,000. These limits are still worth noting if you plan to purchase a lot of expensive equipment with your credit card and want extended warranty benefits to apply. Length of coverage. Most extended warranties add another year to the manufacturer’s warranty for your items, but some types of coverage only apply for original warranties of up to three years, while others apply another year after a five-year manufacturer’s warranty period.

Most extended warranties add another year to the manufacturer’s warranty for your items, but some types of coverage only apply for original warranties of up to three years, while others apply another year after a five-year manufacturer’s warranty period. Exclusions. Check your card’s policy for any exclusions that might bar you from using your credit card’s extended warranty coverage. These can vary based on your card issuer.

Best credit cards with extended warranties

Many credit cards offer extended warranty coverage, but some cards offer longer or better coverage than others. Here are three notable rewards credit cards with extended warranty benefits:

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best premier travel credit card with extended warranty coverage Caret Down Icon Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠. Earn 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on dining worldwide. Earn 1x points on all other purchases. Welcome offer Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Annual fee $795 Alongside its myriad other luxury perks, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers extended warranty coverage good for up to $10,000, provided the item has a manufacturer’s warranty of three years or less. Claims per account qualify for a maximum benefit of $50,000.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best cash back credit card with extended warranty coverage Caret Down Icon Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more. 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service. 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. Welcome offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Annual fee $0 The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also comes with one year of extended warranty protection on manufacturer’s warranties of three years or less. This coverage is good for up to $10,000 per claim and up to $50,000 per account.

American Express® Gold Card: Best dining credit card with extended warranty coverage Caret Down Icon Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. Welcome offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Annual fee $325 The American Express® Gold Card has a lot going for it, including one year of extended warranty coverage added to manufacturer’s warranties of five years or less. This perk is worth up to $10,000 per covered purchase and up to $50,000 per eligible card.



The bottom line

Many of the best credit cards come with a whole host of perks that many people don’t know about. This includes extended warranty protection for pricey items that people commonly pay for with credit. Before you sign up for a new card, it always makes sense to check for this type of protection, as well as other benefits like purchase protection and guaranteed returns.