Skip to Main Content

Credit cards that offer purchase protection

India Davis Holly D. Johnson Liza Carrasquillo Cathleen McCarthy
Written by
India Davis
and
Holly D. Johnson,
Edited by
Liza Carrasquillo,
Reviewed by
Cathleen McCarthy,
Verified Badge Expert verified
Published on October 17, 2024 | 3 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer. Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

sales person talking to customer about a washing machine in a store
Maskot/Getty Images

Key takeaways

  • Purchase protection is a special perk that allows you to get reimbursed for something you bought with your credit card in certain situations.
  • Not all products are eligible for purchase protection, and most credit card issuers put a limit on how much you can be reimbursed from a single claim.
  • The credit cards with the best purchase protection benefits have high reimbursement limits and clearly outline their policies to their cardholders.

There are several reasons to use a credit card for a large purchase. For starters, many credit cards let you earn rewards as a percentage of your spending, and most come with zero liability coverage that protects you from fraud.

Some credit cards also come with added protections and benefits that can help you get reimbursed for eligible products if something goes wrong. This includes purchase protection, which is a unique perk offered through credit cards that can help repair or replace items you buy for months after a purchase is made.

If you’re planning on spending a lot of money on furniture, electronics or another large purchase, keep reading to learn more about purchase protection, how this coverage can help you save money and which credit cards have it.

Comparing the best for credit cards with purchase protections

Card name Best for Card Protection Annual fee
Chase Freedom Flex®* Rotating categories $500 per claim and $50,000 per account $0
Chase Freedom Unlimited® Everyday Spending $500 per claim and $50,000 per account $0
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Groceries $1,000 per claim and $50,000 per account $95
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Small businesses $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account $0
American Express® Business Gold Card Business executives $1,000 per claim and $50,000 per account $375

Top credit cards with purchase protection

There are plenty of rewards credit cards with purchase protection that can help you recoup your losses when damage or theft occurs. Here are some of the best options available today:

Chase Freedom Flex® image
Best for Rotating Categories

Chase Freedom Flex®

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Chase Freedom Unlimited® image
Best for everyday spending

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express image
Best for groceries

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card image
Best for small businesses

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
American Express® Business Gold Card image
Best for business executives

American Express® Business Gold Card

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5

How to use purchase protection

Credit cards that offer purchase protection only extend this coverage when you use your credit card to pay for the item you want coverage for. However, you may also be able to use this coverage if you paid for an item with rewards earned with a credit card that offers purchase protection. Here is what Chase says about qualifying for coverage in their fine print:

Purchase protection “can repair, replace or reimburse you for eligible items in the event of theft or damage when items are purchased with an eligible Chase card or with rewards earned on an eligible Chase card.”

Once you pay for an item with your credit card, rewards points or a combination of the two, the item is automatically eligible for coverage provided it’s not listed as an excluded item in your card’s benefits guide. If your item is damaged or stolen while your purchase protection coverage is still in force, you are typically instructed to file a claim by calling a claims hotline or filling out a claims form online.

Common purchase protection exclusions

If you plan to use your credit card for purchase protection, you should read through the fine print of your coverage to see which items do and do not qualify.

The bottom line

If you plan on making a large purchase and want some peace of mind in case something goes wrong, signing up for one of the best purchase protection credit cards makes a lot of sense. Not only can you earn rewards for shopping, but you may get reimbursed or see your item replaced if it’s damaged or stolen while your coverage is in force.

But the best part about credit card purchase protection is that it’s offered free as a cardholder perk. Since you can get coverage without paying for it, you might as well take advantage.

*Information about the Chase Freedom Flex® has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about credit cards and purchase protection

Written by
India Davis Arrow Right
Editor, Credit Cards
India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.
Co-written by
Holly D. Johnson Arrow Right
Author, Award-Winning Writer
Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.