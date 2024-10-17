Credit cards that offer purchase protection

Key takeaways Purchase protection is a special perk that allows you to get reimbursed for something you bought with your credit card in certain situations.

Not all products are eligible for purchase protection, and most credit card issuers put a limit on how much you can be reimbursed from a single claim.

The credit cards with the best purchase protection benefits have high reimbursement limits and clearly outline their policies to their cardholders.

There are several reasons to use a credit card for a large purchase. For starters, many credit cards let you earn rewards as a percentage of your spending, and most come with zero liability coverage that protects you from fraud.

Some credit cards also come with added protections and benefits that can help you get reimbursed for eligible products if something goes wrong. This includes purchase protection, which is a unique perk offered through credit cards that can help repair or replace items you buy for months after a purchase is made.

If you’re planning on spending a lot of money on furniture, electronics or another large purchase, keep reading to learn more about purchase protection, how this coverage can help you save money and which credit cards have it.

Card name Best for Card Protection Annual fee Chase Freedom Flex®* Rotating categories $500 per claim and $50,000 per account $0 Chase Freedom Unlimited® Everyday Spending $500 per claim and $50,000 per account $0 Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Groceries $1,000 per claim and $50,000 per account $95 Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Small businesses $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account $0 American Express® Business Gold Card Business executives $1,000 per claim and $50,000 per account $375

There are plenty of rewards credit cards with purchase protection that can help you recoup your losses when damage or theft occurs. Here are some of the best options available today:

Best for Rotating Categories Chase Freedom Flex® Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card comes with Mastercard benefits, including cellphone protection and ShopRunner membership. You earn Chase Ultimate Rewards with this card, which is useful if you want to redeem cash back for travel. Cons You have to remember to activate your quarterly categories or you’ll miss out on your highest cash back opportunity. The Freedom Flex has a high variable APR range of 20.49 percent to 29.24 percent, which isn’t ideal if you need to carry a balance.



Best for everyday spending Chase Freedom Unlimited® Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s View Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The back rewards rate on this card matches most flat-rate cards, which makes a great everyday card. The welcome bonus doesn’t require you to spend a certain amount. Instead you get boosted rewards for the first year of having the card. Cons The purchase protection only covers up to $500 per claim, meaning larger items like laptops won’t be fully covered. The Freedom Unlimited has a high variable APR range of 20.49 percent to 29.24 percent, which isn’t ideal if you need to carry a balance.



Best for groceries Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s View Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The amount you can claim on purchase protection is twice as high as other issuer’s protection programs. The card includes a pretty good intro APR offer, great if you have a big purchase coming up or need to pay down some debt. Cons The card has a $95 annual fee so make sure you earn regularly in the rewards categories on this card. The highest rewards category has a spending cap of up to up to $6,000 per year.



Best for small businesses Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s View Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The card includes an intro APR offer, which is great for a business starting off and figuring out its budget. There’s no annual fee. Cons There may not be as much value in the card if you have a business that doesn’t need an office. The rewards categories have relatively low spending caps at $25,000 in combined purchases for the 5 percent categories and the same $25,000 in combined purchases for the 2 percent categories.



Best for business executives American Express® Business Gold Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate View Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The spending cap is quite high at up to $150,000 per year for a business card. On top of the purchase protection, this card includes accidental damage and protection. Cons This card comes with a very high annual fee of $375. If you travel often, this card doesn’t include luxury travel perks that can justify the price.



How to use purchase protection

Credit cards that offer purchase protection only extend this coverage when you use your credit card to pay for the item you want coverage for. However, you may also be able to use this coverage if you paid for an item with rewards earned with a credit card that offers purchase protection. Here is what Chase says about qualifying for coverage in their fine print:

Purchase protection “can repair, replace or reimburse you for eligible items in the event of theft or damage when items are purchased with an eligible Chase card or with rewards earned on an eligible Chase card.”

Once you pay for an item with your credit card, rewards points or a combination of the two, the item is automatically eligible for coverage provided it’s not listed as an excluded item in your card’s benefits guide. If your item is damaged or stolen while your purchase protection coverage is still in force, you are typically instructed to file a claim by calling a claims hotline or filling out a claims form online.

Common purchase protection exclusions

If you plan to use your credit card for purchase protection, you should read through the fine print of your coverage to see which items do and do not qualify.

Common exclusion examples Caret Down Used or pre-owned items Items left in plain sight before they were stolen Antiques and other collectibles Computer software Items purchased commercially for resale Boats and other motorized vehicles Items confiscated by the government may also be excluded, as well as losses due to acts of war, items with normal wear and tear or items that mysteriously disappear.



The bottom line

If you plan on making a large purchase and want some peace of mind in case something goes wrong, signing up for one of the best purchase protection credit cards makes a lot of sense. Not only can you earn rewards for shopping, but you may get reimbursed or see your item replaced if it’s damaged or stolen while your coverage is in force.

But the best part about credit card purchase protection is that it’s offered free as a cardholder perk. Since you can get coverage without paying for it, you might as well take advantage.

*Information about the Chase Freedom Flex® has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

