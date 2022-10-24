Why you might want the Chase Freedom Flex

The Chase Freedom Flex card is great if you’re new to cash back because it offers boosted rewards rates in several categories (in addition to its rotating categories) and has a relatively attainable welcome offer. Its generous intro APR may also appeal to cardholders needing to make large purchases or consolidate debt.

Rewards: Offers a wide variety of boosted and rotating categories

Even cardholders who prefer the ease of flat-rate cash back cards can appreciate the Freedom Flex. While most cash back cards earn rewards at either a flat rate on all purchases, or in specific or rotating bonus categories, the Freedom Flex offers the best of all worlds, with a boosted rewards rate year-round in select categories and quarterly in others, with a decent flat-rate on all purchases.

The card’s backbone is its rotating 5 percent cash back on up to $1,500 in each quarter’s activated bonus category spending (then 1 percent back). Chase’s bonus categories are announced quarterly and usually feature everyday or seasonal expenses. For the first quarter of 2024, you’ll earn boosted rates at restaurants, hotels, and on purchases with Amazon and Whole Foods.

While the card’s 5 percent cash back categories rotate quarterly, you can earn in other popular categories year-round. For instance, cardholders can earn an unlimited 5 percent cash back on Chase Travel℠ purchases and 3 percent back on drugstore and restaurant purchases, including takeout and eligible delivery services.

Other rotating category cards, like the Discover it® Cash Back, offer similar bonus categories, but the Freedom Flex sets itself apart with the additional year-round rewards categories it shares with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Welcome offer: Best return for your spending available

The Chase Freedom Flex’s current welcome offer clocks in at $200 after you spend $500 in your first three months of card ownership. This bonus offers one of the best returns on spend for a card with no annual fee. For instance, a handful of competitors require you to spend anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 to earn a comparable bonus.

A $200 cash back return for spending $500 in your first three months is ideal if you’re a low-spender. You'll earn 40 percent back if you meet the spending requirement on top of any cash back rewards you earn while earning the bonus.

Intro APR: Standard intro offer with potentially low ongoing APR

Although this card’s introductory APR isn’t the most outstanding offer available to new cardholders, it gives the Freedom Flex a competitive edge compared to other cash back cards. You may also qualify for a relatively low regular APR when you open your card, helping you keep interest charges low after the intro period.