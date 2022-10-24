Chase Freedom Flex℠
*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro offer
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR