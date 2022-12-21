From travel coverage to extended warranties, credit cards provide consumers with all sorts of useful protections for everyday living. And when used responsibly, your good credit can give you a much-needed leg up to achieve larger life goals like homeownership.

Tracy Stewart is a personal finance writer and editor specializing in loyalty programs, travel benefits, consumer protections, and business credit cards. From startup owners to aspiring travelers, Tracy aims to empower readers with the info they need to choose a credit card that best aligns with their individual circumstances.

He previously covered travel rewards credit cards, budget travel, and aviation news at SmarterTravel Media. His money-saving tips have appeared in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Consumer Reports, MarketWatch, Vice, People, the Zoe Report and elsewhere.

Adding a child to your credit card as an authorized user is a great way to build their credit profile while also teaching them financial responsibility. Or at least that’s what’s meant to happen. In my case, it just gave me access to a credit limit that I had no business having as a 23-year-old with only a part-time job. But the allure of travel credit cards is hard to resist at any age, and, before you know it, you’ve bitten off more than you can chew in pursuit of free flights and fancy perks. What I now understand is that the credit card you want isn’t necessarily the credit card you need. And while I still love those lounge access perks, today my favorite credit cards are those that reward me well for the things I spend the most on day-to-day, like food delivery and Uber.

