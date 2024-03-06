Why you might want a different prepaid card

The Green Dot Prepaid Visa carries many burdens that limit its usefulness and cost efficiency.

Credit-building features: It doesn’t build credit

If you hope to use the Green Dot Prepaid Visa to build credit, look elsewhere. Since this is a prepaid card, you’re not performing any actions that Green Dot would report to the major credit bureaus.

This is typical with a prepaid card, but ideally, a prepaid card offers some other type of benefit to offset the lack of credit-building capabilities. The Green Dot Prepaid lacks any features to incentivize using this particular card over other prepaid or credit-building cards.

Excessive fees: A pricey card to use

The card carries many fees, including a few particularly painful ones that aren’t common on credit or debit cards. Reloading cash, withdrawing cash, checking your balance at an ATM, making purchases abroad, and simply owning the card month-to-month all come with a cost. You’ll also need to pay for checks and card replacements should you need them.

Rewards: None available

The Green Dot Prepaid Visa doesn’t offer any rewards or additional value to consumers. Given that the card doesn’t help build your credit score and charges hefty fees, the Green Dot Prepaid Visa falls behind other prepaid cards on the market.

Withdrawal and reload limits: Too many stipulations

In addition to the many fees, the card limits almost everything, leaving the possibility that you can’t instantly access your money when needed.

The maximum daily cash reload limit is $3,000, but maximum in-store reload limits may also apply, which vary from store to store. You also can’t load cash to your card if your balance exceeds $3,000, nor can your total transactions exceed $3,000 in a calendar day. The maximum balance you can have on your card is $10,000. Cash withdrawals are also limited to $1,500 per teller transaction and $500 per day in ATM transactions, which also can’t exceed $300 in a single transaction.

These limits can be confusing to remember and can lead to paying additional fees to access your money, making this a poor choice for your everyday banking needs.