Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card review: A laid-back cash back rewards card for big spenders

This card’s rewards structure is designed for business owners who want to earn more on larger purchases, accruing unlimited and boosted flat-rate rewards and travel rewards through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Additional benefits add even more to the overall value of this card.

Rewards: Boosted rates for big spenders

This card’s rewards structure is designed for business owners who want to earn more on larger purchases, accruing unlimited 2 percent cash back on every purchase, unlimited 2.5 percent back on large purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 5 percent cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel℠. In addition, there’s no limit on how much you can earn, and the rewards don’t expire as long as your account is active.

Cardholders can use Ink Business Premier points to redeem cash back, travel booked through the Ultimate Rewards portal, Amazon.com and PayPal purchases, gift cards to over 175 brands, Apple products and more. Travel purchases and gift cards can be redeemed at one cent per point.

Credit Limit: Flexible options of high budgets

Technically, this card is a charge card, meaning that the full balance must be paid by the close of each billing cycle. However, rather than charge a standard annual percentage rate, the Ink Business Premier functions similarly to some of Amex’s top-tier rewards cards. While cardholders will have to pay their balance in full each month, this card offers Flex for Business, a flexible-spending payment plan option for business owners to pay off purchases over $500 over time with interest (19.49 percent to 27.49 percent variable ongoing APR).

Welcome Offer: Good return on high spend

Ink Business Premier owners can earn a $1,000 cash bonus in the form of 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $10,000 on purchases in your first three months. This requirement can seem intimidating, but the roughly $3,334 per monthly spend fits in with the average small-business yearly spend of $48,000 when divided evenly.

When taking other business credit card sign-up bonuses into account, this spending requirement is quite reasonable given its value to cardholders. Chase’s Ink Business Preferred credit card offers the same point value but requires a slightly lower spend in the same three-month window. In addition, the American Express Business Gold credit card requires the same spend in your first three months, but its bonus is valued less unless you transfer those points to an Amex partner.

Benefits: A good list of travel and purchase protections

The bright side of having a card with an annual fee is that you’ll likely get plenty of travel and purchase protections. Some highlights for the Ink Business Premier include: