Looking to add a new business card to your wallet?
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card just announced an elevated welcome offer: earn $900 cash back after spending $6,000 in the first three months after opening an account.
This new offer matches the highest public welcome offer we’ve seen for this card. You’ll also get a 0 percent introductory APR offer on purchases in the first 12 months (18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable APR after that). Here’s what you need to know about this offer and how it compares to other business credit cards:
How this offer measures up with previous offers
Most recently, the Ink Business Unlimited’s welcome offer earned $750 in cash back for the same $6,000 of spending, representing an increase of $150. Because this card earns 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, you’ll earn $990 in total after meeting the $6,000 minimum spending requirement.
It’s also important to note that the card’s cash welcome bonus can be combined with other Chase Ultimate Rewards card earnings for added value. According to Bankrate’s valuations, Ultimate Rewards points are worth around 2.0 cents per point when transferred to high-value travel partners through an eligible card, meaning you have the potential to double this offer’s value.
Who should apply for this card?
This offer is excellent for small business owners who want a simple flat-rate card for all their business needs and who can meet the card’s spending requirements. It also comes with a standard set of benefits found on many business cards.
Understandably, the offer is even more valuable for business owners who travel frequently and who have other Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning cards to combine points and get potentially outsized value from Chase’s transfer partners.
How the Chase Ink Business Unlimited compares to other Chase cards
Overall, the Ink Business Unlimited is an ideal flat-rate card for small business owners. Further, this limited time-offer gives the card one of the highest welcome offers of any Chase card, providing cardholders great initial value.
The Ink Business Unlimited is similar to the Chase Freedom Unlimited® personal card, offering the same flat rate on purchases but with a welcome offer worth $700 more. However, the Freedom Unlimited offers additional bonus categories and a longer intro APR that covers purchases and balance transfers.
As for business cards, the Ink Unlimited doesn’t match up to the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. The Ink Preferred has a similar signup bonus although it requires higher spending. While it charges a $95 annual fee, you’ll get several elevated bonuses in commonly used business categories, giving the card a much higher initial value and better long-term earning potential.
However, the Ink Unlimited compares more favorably to the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card, depending on your business’ spending needs. The welcome bonus is higher on the Ink Unlimited and requires less spending. The Ink Cash offers an excellent 5 percent cash back rate on office supply, internet, cable and phone purchases (up to $25,000 in combined spending per year, 1 percent after). If you can maximize that category, the Ink Cash may be a better option. If not, the flat-rate earnings of the Ink Unlimited may be more suited for your business.
The bottom line
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has matched its highest-ever welcome bonus offering with $900 in cash back. If your small business can meet the spending requirement, and you want a simple flat-rate business card that doesn’t make you think about where you are spending, this card is a great option. With the bonus at its historical high point, now is an excellent time to consider adding it to your business card portfolio.
