Best Citi credit cards of June 2024

Ashley Parks
Nouri Zarrugh
Stephanie Zito
Nouri Zarrugh
Stephanie Zito
Updated May 23, 2024

Since launching its first credit card in 1967, when it was called First National City Bank, Citi has become a global bank specializing in investments, mortgages and credit cards. 

The best Citi credit cards have generous cash back rewards, lengthy intro offers or both. The issuer has something for nearly every type of cardholder. Here are our top picks for Citi credit cards, featuring what you might need to know when deciding on the best card to add to your financial toolbox.

Citi Custom Cash® Card
Best for flexibility

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for everyday spending

Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.2
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for travel

Image of Citi Strata Premier&#8480; Card

Citi Strata Premier℠ Card

Bankrate score

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$1,120 value
Rewards rate

1X - 10X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate’s top Citi credit cards

Card Name Best For Annual Fee Rewards Highlights Bankrate Review Score

Flexibility
$0

5% cash back in top eligible spending category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent and then 1%

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Everyday spending
$0

Up to 2% cash back (1% at time of purchase, then 1% at time of payment) on all purchases

4.2 / 5
(Read card review)
Travel
$95
10X points on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com
 
3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, and gas and EV charging stations.
 

4.6 / 5
(Read card review)
What to know about Citi credit cards

Citi is one of the largest financial institutions in the world with more than 200 million customers and operations in more than 100 countries. The company offers a variety of financial products, including credit cards that come with different features, rewards programs and benefits, depending on your needs. 

Types of Citi credit cards

In addition to popular rewards cards for consumers, Citi issues business credit cards, balance transfer cards and even a secured credit card. Depending on your credit score and the features that matter most to you, Citi may have what you want. Here’s an overview of Citi’s main credit card types:

Pros and cons of Citi credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Variety: Citi offers cash back cards, travel cards, student cards, balance transfer cards and more.

  • Checkmark

    Categories: You can earn rewards on gas, travel, dining, supermarkets and more at both tiered and flat rates depending on the card.

  • Checkmark

    Sign-up bonuses: Several Citi cards have decent sign-up bonuses, adding short-term value to the card, and there are plenty of options with no annual fee.

  • Checkmark

    Pairing cards: There are plenty of opportunities to pair cards to maximize value.

Cons

  • Credit score requirements: Most options require good credit or better (FICO score above 670).

  • Penalty APR: A late payment on many Citi cards can lead to a stiff penalty that lasts indefinitely.

  • Limited options for beginners: Cardholders focused on building credit will have few options with Citi.

  • Cardholder protections: Travel and shopping protection availability is limited compared to Citi’s competitors.

Our data: Bankrate’s most popular Citi Card

By analyzing our proprietary data, we were able to determine Bankrate's most popular Citi card in 2023.

At least 8 percent of Bankrate readers who looked at credit cards on our Citi page clicked on the Citi Diamond Preferred credit card the most. Plus, this card had one of the highest approval rates among Bankrate users applying for Citi credit cards as well. 

To increase the chances of approval for the Citi Diamond Preferred card, Bankrate users should focus on maintaining a healthy credit history and score. This includes making timely payments, keeping credit utilization low and monitoring credit reports for errors. Users can also consider pre-qualifying tools, such as Bankrate's CardMatch, to gauge their likelihood of approval for the card without impacting their credit score. 

For people with lower approval odds or seeking rewards, the Citi® Secured Mastercard® can help you build your credit score. 

Overall, researching and comparing different Citi cards based on individual needs and financial habits can help you find the best card that suits your preferences and increases your chances of approval.

What people say about Citi credit cards

With new credit cards launching and existing cards updating their sign-up bonuses and fees, we wanted to get a sense of the public opinion on Citi credit cards. When asked their opinion of Citi credit cards, most users on the popular subreddit r/CreditCards saw them positively, especially if you prefer cash back to travel rewards: 

“They’re pretty good for cash back! If you wanted to have just a Double Cash and a Custom Cash as your setup, that’s already solid in my opinion.”

Reddit User

Citi cards are also known for their great welcome bonuses, especially compared to other travel and no-annual-fee cards. For example, Doctor of Credit included five Citi credit cards on its list of credit cards with the best sign-up bonuses, including the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, the Citi Double Cash, and Citi Rewards+.

That said, some users pointed to Citi’s customer service as a negative, which could spell trouble since even small disputes can impact up your finances.

“Terrible customer service, avoid at all cost!”

Reddit User

* The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.

Tips on choosing the best Citi card

Before applying for a credit card from any issuer, consider your spending habits, your current financial situation and what you want out of the card. The tips below should help narrow down your options when choosing a Citi card:

  • Check your credit score. Most Citi cards require good credit or better, meaning you’ll have the best approval odds with a score higher than 670. Citi doesn’t have many cards in its portfolio that cater to credit-builders, so if your score is less than 670, you should consider cards for fair credit or a secured credit card.
  • Determine if you need an intro APR offer. Do you want a temporary break from interest on purchases or balance transfers? If yes, focus on Citi cards with introductory 0 percent APR offers designed to help you temporarily avoid interest charges.
  • Choose what type of rewards you want to earn. When choosing a rewards card, make sure the bonus categories match your highest spend and you can earn rewards how you like: cash back, points or miles. If you struggle to keep track of bonus categories, the Citi Custom Cash card rewards you automatically in your highest eligible spending category.
  • Consider the card’s perks and benefits. Some Citi cards have travel-related perks, like free checked bags on select flights, that can be beneficial if you travel often.
  • Familiarize yourself with Citi’s partners. If you’re a frequent American Airlines flyer or a Costco member, Citi's co-branded cards could have plenty of value to offer you. For example, the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi offers cardholders cash back on gas, restaurant, travel purchases and purchases from Costco and Costco.com.

Still deciding if a Citi credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

LEARN MORE A guide to Citi ThankYou points
Expert advice for Citi Cards

Our team of financial experts provides expert advice on Citi credit cards, helping you make informed decisions and maximize rewards and features.

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

Here’s how this Bankrate expert chose her Citi card

Despite her initial reluctance, Bankrate editor Courtney Mihocik has found the Citi Custom Card to be an invaluable asset, allowing her to navigate her credit card journey with ease and flexibility. Its customizable features and rewards structure have truly enhanced her financial experience.

“I initially considered Citi as an issuer for my first general travel card, but its travel portal and benefits didn't stack up to competing issuers' travel cards. But I think Citi really shines with its cash back credit cards. I got the Citi Custom Cash card in 2022 and have used it solely for my grocery purchases for almost two years, racking up a solid amount of "basic" Citi ThankYou points. I'm going to keep stockpiling the points until I have a hefty sum to cover a large grocery haul.

One of my favorite aspects of being a Citi cardholder is managing my account on the mobile app. With it, I can track my cash back rewards, easily pay off my balances and even request credit limit increases. And when I found a fraudulent charge on my Citi Custom Cash card in 2022, Citi was quick to cancel the card, refund the amount and send a replacement.”

— Courtney Mihocik, Bankrate editor

How we assess the best Citi credit cards

When evaluating the best credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about Citi credit cards

*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®, the  Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi and the Citi® Secured Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Ashley Parks Arrow Right Former Editor, Credit cards
As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.
Nouri Zarrugh Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate,  focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.