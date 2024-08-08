At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Citi is an advertising partner

Key takeaways Getting preapproved for a Citi credit card reveals your odds of being approved without requiring a hard inquiry on your credit.

Using a preapproval tool like Bankrate’s CardMatch can help you find cards that fit your credit profile and discover offers that are unavailable elsewhere.

There are several steps you can take to boost your chances of preapproval, such as monitoring your credit reports and improving your credit score.

Remember that you’ll still need to complete an application to obtain the card, and being preapproved for a Citi credit card does not guarantee actual approval.

Most credit card users can imagine the disappointment of being declined for a new card, especially when there’s a handsome welcome bonus or a long 0 percent balance transfer offer at stake. You’re not only missing out on a special promotion or limited-time credit card offer, but you might even take a temporary hit against your credit score.

Thankfully, preapproved credit cards can help remove some of the guesswork from the credit card application process. Here’s how to find out if you’re preapproved for a Citi credit card.

What is credit card preapproval and how does it work?

Credit card preapproval is exactly what it sounds like: a way to check your chances of being approved for a card without incurring a hard inquiry on your credit report. Preapproval requires only a soft pull, which doesn’t impact your credit score but does allow credit card issuers like Citi to view enough information in your credit report to evaluate your creditworthiness as a potential customer.

Keep in mind that, although some issuers use the terms interchangeably, getting preapproved vs. prequalified for a credit card means something slightly different. In short, you can get prequalified by providing less information to the issuer than you would need to be preapproved for a card. Regardless, neither prequalification nor preapproval should trigger a hard pull on your credit.

It is also important to note that neither prequalification nor preapproval guarantees approval for a credit card, although preapproval comes with a greater likelihood of approval later on. In most cases, both simply give you a better idea of where you stand before you decide to move forward with applying. They can also sometimes uncover targeted offers you wouldn’t find elsewhere, like a higher sign-up bonus, a lower interest rate or better rewards. You’ll still need to submit an application before being approved for the card, which will then trigger a hard credit inquiry.

How to get preapproved for a Citi credit card

You have a few options for finding out whether you are preapproved for a Citi credit card — and the good news is, the process is super simple regardless of the route you take.

Check for offers on Bankrate’s CardMatch tool

Bankrate’s free CardMatch tool is a quick and easy way to gauge your approval odds for a Citi credit card. All you have to do is plug in a few pieces of personal information (your name, address and contact details, plus the last four digits of your Social Security Number) to reveal a personalized list of credit cards matched to your credit profile in less than a minute.

If you do prequalify for a Citi card and decide to apply, you can submit your application right there in the free tool.

Prequalify on Citi’s website

Citi provides a prequalification tool on its own website that can help provide matches to potential cards. You’ll need to provide the same personal information listed above, and you’ll also need to authorize Citi to obtain a credit report on you.

To see if you’re prequalified through Citi’s website, just follow the link, fill out the form and click “See My Offers.”

Additional ways to prequalify for Citi credit cards

In addition to using the tools above, Citi and other issuers frequently send prescreened credit card offers in the mail. These offers target consumers based on their credit scores, credit utilization, location and other factors. If you receive an offer, it essentially means you’re already prequalified. At that point, you can either fill out the paper application or submit the invitation number on Citi’s website. (The same rules apply, of course: Getting an offer doesn’t mean you’re automatically approved.)

Bankrate Tip To make sure you’ve opted in to receive targeted offers, go to OptOutPrescreen.com , scroll down and select “Click here to opt-in or opt-out” at the bottom of the page.”

Other ways to prequalify for a Citi credit card include calling the issuer directly to talk to a customer rep or, if you live near one, visiting a bank branch to speak with someone in person.

Best Citi credit cards for prequalified offers

Citi’s lineup of business credit cards is pretty thin, but fortunately, the bank has a number of great rewards credit cards for personal use. Even better, many of them come with extras — such as bonus rewards in certain spending categories (think: dining and travel), valuable welcome offers and low intro APRs. Below are some of our favorite Citi credit cards for prequalified offers.

Best for cash back and everyday spending Citi Double Cash® Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Best for Travel Rewards Citi Strata Premier℠ Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Best for balance transfers Citi Simplicity® Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

How to increase your chances of getting preapproved

Lenders look at more than just your three-digit credit score when deciding whether to approve you (or, in this case, preapprove you) for a new credit card. But, generally speaking, you can improve your chances of preapproval by practicing good credit habits over the long run.

Take stock of where you’re at

Whether you’ll prequalify for a Citi credit card depends in large part on the information in your credit report, which is what the three major credit bureaus use to calculate your credit score. If you’re unsure of where you stand, request a free copy from each bureau — TransUnion, Experian and Equifax. Read them closely for errors that could negatively impact your score (and thus your preapproval odds), such as on-time accounts falsely reported as delinquent or hard inquiries you don’t recognize.

If you see anything wrong, file a dispute with the credit bureau(s) to have the item removed. Depending on the mistake, you might see a big upswing in your credit standing.

Boost your credit for free

If your credit report is squeaky clean but your score needs work, or if you’re new to credit entirely, consider a service like Experian Boost or UltraFICO. Both services use alternative financial data, such as utility payments or bank account history, to help expand consumer access to credit. Individual results vary, but it may be worth trying if your credit score needs a little extra help.

Lightbulb Bankrate’s take: If your credit history is short or your credit file too thin, think about asking a trusted family member or a close friend to add you to their card as an authorized user, allowing you to benefit from their responsible use of credit.

Calculate your income carefully

Citi doesn’t specify minimum income qualifications for credit card approval, but since income is considered one indicator of your overall ability to repay what you borrow, logic follows that your chances of preapproval get better as your income gets higher. And in many cases, you can include more than just your own salary when calculating your income for a credit card application.

If you have a partner with whom you split living expenses, it may make sense to report your household income on the application — provided you have access to all of the household funds. This could boost your chances of prequalifying and getting approved for a Citi card.

Keep some old credit accounts open

Length of credit history accounts for 15 percent of your FICO credit score. To keep this portion of your score in good standing, avoid closing your oldest credit cards whenever possible. The longer the card is open, the better effect it has on your credit score — even if you don’t swipe it regularly. Plus, closing an account also lowers your available credit limit, thereby automatically increasing your credit utilization ratio — an even bigger factor in your FICO score.

Of course, there are exceptions to the rule. Closing an older card may make sense when the annual fee is too high to keep the account open or when you’re struggling to manage your accounts responsibly. In these cases, it is better to err on the side of financial responsibility rather than worry about taking a hit to your credit score.

The bottom line

If you plan to apply for a Citi credit card, prequalifying through CardMatch or by some other means is truly a no-brainer; it’s free, it won’t impact your credit score and you may discover that you’re eligible for a special promotion you wouldn’t have found anywhere else.

But since preapproval doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a “yes” later, be sure the card fits in with your lifestyle and can help you reach your financial goals before you click “apply.”

Good luck, and may the preapproval odds be ever in your favor.