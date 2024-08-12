Best Citi credit cards for your business
Most major credit card issuers are known for offering specific types of cards, whether that includes cards within their own loyalty program (like Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards, for example) or credit cards co-branded with specific airlines and hotel brands.
Business cards are a common option, and Citi is no exception..Citi offers two business credit cards geared toward travel and wholesale club purchases, respectively. Keep reading to learn about Citi credit cards for business, their main highlights and who they’re best for — as well as a few consumer card options that can still provide value to small-business owners.
Comparing the best Citi cards for your business
Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard®
Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi
Citi Double Cash® Card
Citi Strata Premier℠ Card
How to choose a Citi business credit card
Before you choose a Citi business credit card, you should explore your alternatives (like consumer options from Citi or other top business credit cards on the market) and decide which card might work best for your needs. Here are some tips that can help:
Define your rewards preference: Look at where your business spends the most money to help you choose the best business card. Opt for a card that rewards you generously for your most frequent purchase categories.
Consider redemption options: Your redemption options will broaden considerably when you consider non-branded or general rewards cards. If none of the redemption options on the business cards sound appealing, both consumer Citi cards or another of the best small-business credit cards could be a better fit.
Compare annual fees: If you decide to pay an annual fee for a credit card, you should make sure you’re getting plenty of value in return. If you’d prefer to avoid paying a yearly fee to hold your business card, consider sifting through our guide to the best no-annual-fee business credit cards.
Frequently asked questions
-
Approval may depend on various factors, including your overall credit history, the card you’re applying for and the specific details of your application. If you want to explore options catered to your credit profile, consider using Bankrate’s CardMatch™ tool.
-
Citibank offers a variety of credit cards suited for individuals with different credit profiles, including those with limited or no credit history who have the means to pay monthly bills. That said, business cards are typically more difficult to get approved for than consumer cards. If you value simplicity and can manage business expenses with a decent consumer card, a card like the Citi Double Cash card might be a great fit for you and your business. However, to increase your chances of approval, ensure you meet the income requirements and review the terms and conditions for each card before applying.
The bottom line
If you’re a business owner looking for a business credit card from Citi, we hope you aren’t picky. If you’re married to the idea of going with Citi, then you might want to consider one of its consumer credit cards to use for your business purchases if the two options from Citi don’t match your needs. Just make sure that you won’t be missing rewards in crucial business categories that another issuer might have the perfect card for. Plenty of options outside of Citi for business cards offer solid ongoing rewards rates — on everything from travel to business-specific purchases — and with a myriad of additional benefits.
*All information about the CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® and Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
