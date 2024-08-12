At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Most major credit card issuers are known for offering specific types of cards, whether that includes cards within their own loyalty program (like Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards, for example) or credit cards co-branded with specific airlines and hotel brands.

Business cards are a common option, and Citi is no exception..Citi offers two business credit cards geared toward travel and wholesale club purchases, respectively. Keep reading to learn about Citi credit cards for business, their main highlights and who they’re best for — as well as a few consumer card options that can still provide value to small-business owners.

Comparing the best Citi cards for your business

Best for frequent flyers Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard® Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros One checked bag free on domestic flights can save you on tedious airline fees. Preferred boarding and 25 percent off in-flight Wi-Fi, food and beverages make for a convenient airport experience. Cons You cannot redeem miles for cash back or statement credits. You can’t transfer miles to another airline or hotel partner, lacking the flexibility commonly found on general travel rewards cards.



Best for gas and bulk shopping Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Bonus cash back categories offer rewards at a higher rate than most no-annual-fee cards. No foreign transaction fees make it a suitable card for international purchases. Cons It lacks a welcome offer, so you won't be able to maximize rewards in your first year with the card. You can only redeem your rewards once per year, a stringent limitation that may be inconvenient for cardholders.



Best for flat-rate rewards Citi Double Cash® Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The same flat-rate on all purchases means you can use this card for business and personal spending without losing rewards value. Since it doesn’t require the application materials that business credit card applications usually call for, it's a more accessible choice. Cons You won’t qualify for a credit limit typically found on business cards, which can sometimes be well over $50,000. It lacks business-related perks and software integrations, which can sometimes provide value for business owners looking for value beyond points or cash back.



Best for travel Citi Strata Premier℠ Card Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Boosted rewards rates for travel purchases make it a fine addition to your wallet, whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure. Your points are flexible and you’ll earn them at their boosted rates no matter what airline or hotel you use. You can enjoy a $100 annual hotel credit for stays over $500 (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Cons The $95 annual fee might only be worth it if you can offset it with the card's annual hotel benefit. Like the Citi Double Cash, this consumer card doesn’t carry any business-centric perks.



How to choose a Citi business credit card

Before you choose a Citi business credit card, you should explore your alternatives (like consumer options from Citi or other top business credit cards on the market) and decide which card might work best for your needs. Here are some tips that can help:

Define your rewards preference: Look at where your business spends the most money to help you choose the best business card. Opt for a card that rewards you generously for your most frequent purchase categories.

Consider redemption options: Your redemption options will broaden considerably when you consider non-branded or general rewards cards. If none of the redemption options on the business cards sound appealing, both consumer Citi cards or another of the best small-business credit cards could be a better fit.

Compare annual fees: If you decide to pay an annual fee for a credit card, you should make sure you’re getting plenty of value in return. If you’d prefer to avoid paying a yearly fee to hold your business card, consider sifting through our guide to the best no-annual-fee business credit cards.

Frequently asked questions

Is a Citi business card hard to get? Caret Down Approval may depend on various factors, including your overall credit history, the card you’re applying for and the specific details of your application. If you want to explore options catered to your credit profile, consider using Bankrate’s CardMatch™ tool

What is the easiest Citi business card to get approved for? Caret Down Citibank offers a variety of credit cards suited for individuals with different credit profiles, including those with limited or no credit history who have the means to pay monthly bills. That said, business cards are typically more difficult to get approved for than consumer cards. If you value simplicity and can manage business expenses with a decent consumer card, a card like the Citi Double Cash card might be a great fit for you and your business. However, to increase your chances of approval, ensure you meet the income requirements and review the terms and conditions for each card before applying.

The bottom line

If you’re a business owner looking for a business credit card from Citi, we hope you aren’t picky. If you’re married to the idea of going with Citi, then you might want to consider one of its consumer credit cards to use for your business purchases if the two options from Citi don’t match your needs. Just make sure that you won’t be missing rewards in crucial business categories that another issuer might have the perfect card for. Plenty of options outside of Citi for business cards offer solid ongoing rewards rates — on everything from travel to business-specific purchases — and with a myriad of additional benefits.

*All information about the CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® and Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.