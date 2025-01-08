Best business credit cards for fair credit
Most business credit cards require a personal guarantee, which means a business owner undergoes a credit check and agrees to be legally responsible for repayment. While it may be easier for business owners with excellent credit to get approved, those with imperfect credit have a few business card options. This includes secured business cards, business credit cards for bad credit and fair credit.
The best fair credit business credit cards are geared toward business owners with FICO scores between 580 and 669 and may offer more perks and features than you realize. If you have fair credit and need a business card, here are a few of our picks.
Comparing the best business cards for fair credit
|Card name
|Annual fee
|Business rewards
|Recommended credit score
|Capital One Spark 1% Classic for Business*
|$0
|
|Fair to Good (580+)
|BILL Divvy Corporate Card
|$0
|
|Good to Very Good (670+)
|Brex Card
|$0
|
|N/A
|Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Business Credit Card*
|$0
|
|Fair to Good (580+)
|First National Bank of Omaha Business Edition® Secured Mastercard® Credit Card*
|$39
|
|Fair (620+)
Top business cards for fair credit
Capital One Spark Classic for Business
-
The Spark 1% Classic business card from Capital One is a good option for business owners without good credit who don’t want to pay an annual fee or put down a deposit for a secured card. You can even earn a little cash back, like 1 percent cash back on every purchase and 5 percent cash back on flights and hotels booked through Capital One Travel.
-
Pros
- The card doesn’t charge an annual fee or security deposit.
- You can earn cash just by making business purchases you need to make anyway.
- If you travel for work, you can earn extra cash back by booking through Capital One Travel.
Cons
- The card doesn’t offer a welcome bonus.
- The card’s APR is high, which means if you end up carrying a balance on the card, you’ll accrue interest quickly.
BILL Divvy Corporate Card
-
The BILL Divvy Card offers high rewards earning to business owners who pay their bill more than once a month. You could earn up to 7X points on restaurants, 5X points on hotels, 2X points on software subscriptions and 1.5X points on everything else if you pay off your balance weekly. You’ll earn fewer points by paying semi-monthly or monthly. Keep in mind this is a charge card, so you can’t carry a balance from one month to the next.
-
Pros
- There’s high rewards potential if your business has the cash to pay off the card weekly or biweekly.
- Credit limits range from $1,000 to $5 million, depending on the size of your business.
Cons
- You may need to have at least good credit to qualify for the card, but the issuer also looks at your business revenue, balances and history.
- If you only pay off your balance once a month, the rewards are limited.
Brex Card
-
The Brex charge card is an option for businesses that may not have a good, or any, credit score but want a higher spending limit. Brex looks at factors like your business’s revenue, funding, expenses and size to determine your approval and credit limit. You can earn up to 7X points on certain purchases and even 1X higher by making daily automatic payments.
-
Pros
- The card doesn’t require a credit score.
- There’s potential for a high credit limit based on factors like your revenue, not your credit score.
- You can earn high rewards on travel, restaurants, software and other purchases, especially if you make daily payments.
Cons
- This is a charge card, so you can’t carry a balance.
- Your business may need to have notable funding and revenue.
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Business Credit Card
-
If you can’t qualify for an unsecured business card yet, consider the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Business Credit Card. This card comes with no annual fee and offers 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase. There’s a minimum security deposit of $1,000 required. Using this card for business purchases gives you the chance to make on-time payments and practice other good credit habits to help your credit score. Eventually, you could upgrade to an unsecured Bank of America business card.
-
Pros
- The card is easier to qualify for and comes with no annual fee.
- Earn cash back on all purchases while you build up your credit score.
Cons
- The variable APR reaches up to 27.74 percent, making it expensive to carry a balance.
FNBO Business Edition® Secured Mastercard® Credit Card
-
If you don’t have a good credit score but want to build up your credit while making business purchases, the FNBO Business Edition Secured Mastercard is an option. It’s relatively easy to qualify for and requires a security deposit between $2,000 and $10,000. That deposit lets you request your own credit limit — so if you have the cash, you can start with a higher credit limit. After using the card responsibly to build your personal and business credit, you can upgrade to an unsecured card and get your deposit back.
-
Pros
- You can apply for the card without good credit to make business purchases while building up your credit score.
- There’s potential for a high credit limit, if you’re able to put down the deposit.
- Earn interest on your security deposit. See terms when applying.
Cons
- There’s a $39 annual fee, and you won’t earn rewards.
- The card is only available in parts of Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.
How to choose a business credit card for fair credit
- Check your credit score. While a FICO score between 580 and 669 is considered fair credit, it’s good to know exactly where you stand. Your ability to qualify for a credit card can depend on where your score falls on the spectrum. If you’re nearing the mark for good credit, you might be able to get a business card with better terms.
- Determine your rewards preferences. Whether a business card offers rewards can depend on how easy it is to qualify for, whether it’s secured or unsecured and how often you pay off the balance (like with the Bill Divvy card). Rewards can also come in the form of points, miles or cash back, so consider your preference when comparing cards.
- Compare fees and features. Business cards for fair credit vary in the fees they charge and benefits they offer. You might want a card with travel insurance, cash flow management or free employee cards. On the other hand, you might not want to pay an annual fee.
- Explore whether you need a secured business card. If your credit score is on the low side of fair credit, you may need to begin your credit journey with a secured credit card for business. This will require you to put down a cash deposit as collateral, but you’ll get the deposit back when you close your account in good standing or get the chance to upgrade your card.
The bottom line
The best business credit cards for fair credit give you the chance to improve your personal and business credit history while paying for everyday business purchases and even earning rewards.
You’ll want to check your credit score so you can apply for a business card you might qualify for. You also might be able to get preapproved for the card or use a tool like Bankrate’s CardMatch to increase your chances of approval before you apply.
*The information about the Capital One Spark 1% Classic, Brex Card, Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® Secured credit card and FNBO Business Edition® Secured Mastercard® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on January 8, 2025.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about business cards for fair credit
