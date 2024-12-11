Skip to Main Content

What’s the difference between secured and unsecured credit cards?

Seychelle Thomas Brooklyn Lowery Stephanie Zito
Written by
Seychelle Thomas,
Edited by
Brooklyn Lowery,
Reviewed by
Stephanie Zito,
Verified Badge Icon Expert verified
Published on December 11, 2024 | 4 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer. Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Senior man using laptop and credit card
PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

Key takeaways

  • A secured credit card is a type of credit card that requires a cash deposit as collateral. This deposit amount is usually equal to the credit limit you’ll receive.
  • Most credit cards are unsecured credit cards, which means you won’t have to put down a deposit as collateral. Unsecured credit cards tend to come with better perks and rewards, lower fees and lower interest rates.
  • Secured credit cards are usually for people with poor credit or no credit history, whereas unsecured credit cards are usually for people with good credit or better.

Finding a credit card issuer who will approve you for one of its products can feel impossible when your credit score is in the fair or bad range (669 and below) or you don’t have an established credit history. Fortunately, there’s a type of credit card that almost anyone may be able to qualify for: a secured credit card. With a secured credit card, consumers with fair to bad credit or no credit history have the opportunity to build a positive credit history and prove their creditworthiness over time.

But there are notable differences between secured and unsecured cards, and it’s important to understand the details before making a decision for yourself.

Secured vs. unsecured credit cards

A secured credit card is a type of credit card that requires a cash deposit as collateral. This deposit is normally close to or the same as the credit limit you’ll receive. For example, if you apply for a secured credit card and put down a $200 deposit as collateral, you’ll typically qualify for a $200 line of credit as a result. This type of credit card is typically for people who are looking to build or rebuild their credit. 

Most credit cards are unsecured, which don’t require a security deposit as collateral. Unsecured credit cards tend to come with better perks and rewards, lower fees and lower interest rates. Generally speaking, unsecured credit cards are a better deal for consumers. However, people with poor credit might not qualify for an unsecured card.

The following chart explains some of the key differences between secured and unsecured credit cards:

Card terms and features

Unsecured credit cards

Secured credit cards
Deposit required? No Yes
Minimum recommended credit score to qualify Usually 670 or higher (though there are usecured cards for people with poor credit) Usually available for no credit history or scores below 669
Average APR Usually over 20 percent APRs tend to be higher for secured credit cards
Annual fee charged? Sometimes Sometimes
Helps you build credit by reporting to credit bureaus Yes Yes
Rewards available? Yes, with many credit cards Sometimes

Applying for a secured card vs. unsecured card

Applying for a secured credit card is the same as applying for an unsecured credit card. You’ll start by comparing secured credit cards to find one that offers the benefits you want, confirm that you qualify and then start an application.

In your secured credit card application, you’ll provide your name, birthdate, address, Social Security number, employment information and income. Most secured credit cards will require you to pay your security deposit when you apply, which you can usually pay for with a debit card or a bank account. If your application for a secured credit card is denied, the cash deposit you put down will be returned to you, usually within a few business days.

Building credit with a secured card vs. unsecured card

When it comes to building your credit score, the process is the same with secured and unsecured credit cards. Both types of cards report your activity to the three main credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. The bureaus collect information about your balances and credit card payments and use it to build a history of credit usage in your name.

If your goal is building credit and keeping your score in the best shape possible, you should strive to pay your bill in full and on time each month and keep your credit utilization rate below 30 percent.

Upgrading from a secured card to an unsecured card

If you have had a secured card for a while, handled it responsibly and have improved your credit score as a result, you may wonder if it’s time to upgrade to an unsecured credit card. You’ll typically have three options: 

  1. Ask your card issuer to transfer your secured line of credit to an unsecured card.
  2. Wait for your issuer to automatically upgrade you to an unsecured card if you’ve been a responsible cardholder. This may take about 12 to 18 months.
  3. Simply apply for a new credit card and close your secured credit card account. Note that, when you close an old secured credit card account in good standing, you’ll get your full deposit back. 

It may seem easier to just apply for a new unsecured credit card once your credit score is in an acceptable range. This option lets you choose the right credit card for your needs, whether you want to earn cash back or receive other card benefits. But keep in mind that it’s a good idea to keep your oldest card open long-term, even if you only rarely use it in the future. That’s because your length of credit history also impacts your credit score. If possible, ask your secured card issuer to convert you to an unsecured card so you can get your deposit back and maintain your credit history.

Then, if you’re ready for an all-new card, too, consider one of Bankrate’s best credit cards

The bottom line

So, should you get a secured card or an unsecured card? The answer generally depends on your credit score and credit history. If you’re in the market for a secured credit card because you’re new to credit or you have a bad credit history, make sure you take the time to compare all the top secured credit card offers to find one that fits your needs, preferably one with the best benefits and lowest fees.

Written by
Seychelle Thomas Arrow Right Icon
Writer, Credit cards
Seychelle is a credit card writer at Bankrate and Creditcards.com where she employs a cumulative 10 years of experience in the finance industry to help readers navigate the intersection of their money choices and consumer credit.

Explore our top credit card picks

Select a category:

Balance transfer Cash back 0% Intro APR Business Best credit cards

Up next

Part of Introduction to Secured Credit Cards
young woman using a laptop

How to choose a secured credit card: 7 things to look for

Building Credit
By Ben Luthi
7 min read
Young man working from home on the couch with credit card in hand

Battle of secured credit cards: One card that reigns supreme

Reviews
By Ana Staples
9 min read
Woman paying bills online

How to build credit with a secured credit card

Credit
By Beth Deyo
6 min read
Woman using credit card for contactless payment at checkout

How long should you keep a secured card?

Building Credit
By Ashley Parks
3 min read
A young woman on the phone holding a credit card

Can you change a secured credit card to an unsecured card?

Building Credit
By Sarah Estime
5 min read

Best secured credit cards of 2024

Building Credit