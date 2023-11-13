Highlights

Full-time freelance writer

Featured in U.S. News & World Report, the New York Times, Marketwatch, Today and others

Former staff writer for Student Loan Hero and NerdWallet

Experience

Ben Luthi is a freelance writer who specializes in all things personal finance and travel. Ben enjoys helping people learn about important and complex topics, so they can personalize them and might the right decisions for themselves and their loved ones.

In addition to writing for Bankrate, Ben's work is also featured in U.S. News & World Report, the New York Times, Marketwatch, Today and others. He has worked in various aspects of financial services, including financial planning, life insurance, banking and auto finance.

Ben worked as a staff writer for NerdWallet and Student Loan Hero before becoming a full-time freelancer. He loves researching and taking trips around the globe, hiking and discovering new restaurants in his hometown Salt Lake City.