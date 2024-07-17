Flex Modification Program (FMP): Everything you need to know
Key takeaways
- The Flex Modification program helps homeowners experiencing financial hardship, allowing them to avoid foreclosure.
- The program can reduce payments by up to 20 percent and extend loan terms.
- The Flex Modification program also makes your loan current instead of delinquent, moving past-due payments into your principal balance.
If you’re having a hard time affording your monthly mortgage payments, the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Flex Modification program (FMP) might be able to help. It allows you to reduce your monthly payment, get a longer repayment period and possibly even receive a lower interest rate. Here’s everything you should know about the Flex Modification program, including details on how it was recently enhanced, and whether it’s the right move for you to apply.
What is the Flex Modification program?
The Flex Modification program is a conventional loan modification program designed to aid homeowners who are experiencing long-term or permanent financial hardship.
Most people who are behind on their mortgage payments can automatically apply for the Flex Modification program through their lender. If you’re seriously in arrears, though — between 90 and 105 days delinquent — Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac require your lender to review your situation to determine if you qualify.
As a qualified applicant, you might be able to have your loan term extended to 40 years and your principal and interest payment reduced by up to 20 percent. In some cases, the lender might also lower the interest rate on the loan.
You’ll typically enter a trial period, where you’ll make payments (as set by the program) for three to four months. If you successfully complete that period, the lender will bring your loan to its current status and your loan modification will become permanent.
The FMP is beneficial to both borrowers and lenders, allowing them to avoid foreclosure. The borrower can remain in their home, while the lender can save the expense and the hassle of legal proceedings.
Who qualifies for the Flex Modification program?
Ultimately, your lender determines whether you’re eligible for Flex Modification. For starters, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac must own your loan, which means it must be a conventional mortgage. If you have a government-backed loan like an FHA, VA or USDA mortgage, those programs have separate loan modification options you can pursue.
Some of the eligibility requirements for the program include:
- Your mortgage is at least one year old.
- Your loan is a first-lien or primary mortgage, which means that your lender will be the first to be repaid if you default and the foreclosed home is sold.
- If the loan is current or past due by fewer than 60 days, it must be for your primary residence. If it’s a second home or investment property, you must be delinquent by 60 days or more.
- Your lender has determined your loan is in imminent default, which means that the lender believes you’re no longer able to afford your payment, even if the loan is current or fewer than 60 days past due.
In May 2024, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced enhancements to the Flex Modification Program. These enhancements will enable more people experiencing financial hardship to qualify for a loan modification and reduce principal and interest payments by 20 percent. The modifications must lower a borrower’s principal and interest payments by incrementally following three steps:
- Reducing the borrower’s interest rate (if eligible, to as low as the Flex Modification interest rate)
- Extending the mortgage term (up to 480 months)
- Forbearing principal for borrowers whose mark-to-market loan-to-value ratios exceed 50 percent
The enhanced Flex Modification policies will take effect on December 1, 2024.
What is considered a hardship for a loan modification?
Under normal circumstances, lenders can accept any of the following forms of financial hardship:
- Unemployment
- Reduction of income due to circumstances outside of your control
- Increase in housing expenses due to circumstances outside of your control
- Natural or man-made disasters that impacted your property or place of employment
- Long-term or permanent disability
- Serious illness of the borrower, co-borrower or a dependent family member
- Divorce or legal separation
- Separation of borrowers unrelated to marriage, civil union or similar domestic partnership
- Death of a borrower or the primary or secondary wage earner
- Employment relocation of more than 50 miles
- Other hardships as described by the borrower
Regardless of the type of financial hardship you’re dealing with, you’ll need to provide documentation when you apply to prove eligibility.
How to apply for a Flex Modification
Step 1: If your lender hasn’t already contacted you about Flex Modification, reach out and ask for a borrower response package.
Step 2: You’ll need to complete and sign the borrower assistance form and Form 4506-C from the IRS, which allows the lender to request a transcript of your tax return.
Step 3: You’ll also need to provide proof of income and evidence of your financial hardship.
Step 4: Submit the package to your lender once you’ve completed it, and your lender will consider your request.
If you are 90 or more days late on your mortgage, your lender will use a Flex Modification streamlined process, which doesn’t require that you complete the package.
7.0%
Why should you consider a Flex Modification?
The FMP can be an excellent option for someone who is behind on their mortgage payments due to financial hardship and doesn’t anticipate a change in their situation. This long-term solution can help you avoid foreclosure, which can damage your credit and uproot your life, forcing you to find another place to live.
Once you complete the trial period, a Flex Modification also brings your loan to current status. That won’t negate the fact that you’ve been delinquent, but it can stop further damage to your credit score. If the arrangement works with your budget, you’ll be able to remain in your home with less financial strain.
Other ways to get help with your mortgage payments
If your financial hardship is temporary, the Flex Modification program might not be the right fit for you. Here are some alternatives to consider:
- Forbearance: Your lender might offer forbearance, which pauses your monthly payments for a set time. This doesn’t erase what you owe, though, so you’ll need to catch up on those payments later.
- In-house modification: Many mortgage lenders have created their own in-house modification programs that come with different terms than the FMP. One of these could be a better fit.
- Charitable organizations: Some charities provide housing assistance, though eligibility requirements and the extent of the assistance can vary by organization. Examples include The United Way, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities USA and St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marin County.
- Friends and family: Depending on your situation, you might be able to ask for help from your circle of friends and relatives. Just be sure to understand the potential impact such a request could have on your relationships, especially if you can’t pay them back.
FAQs about the Flex Modification program
-
The most beneficial aspect of the Flex Modification program is that it allows you to lower your monthly mortgage payment, which in turn can offer financial relief. In addition, some lenders may reduce your interest rate. On the downside, because you must extend the life of your mortgage when you enter the program, you will be paying the loan longer than its original term. As a result, while monthly payments may be lower, you will pay more in interest over time.
-
No, if Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac does not own your loan, then you do not qualify for the FMP. But don’t worry. There are other options if you’re struggling to make your payments, including forbearance and asking your lender about in-house loan modification programs.
Additional reporting by Erik Martin
