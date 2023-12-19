Mortgage Relief
Mortgage loan modification: What it is and how to get one
If you can’t pay your mortgage, you may be able to have it modified. Here’s what to look for.8 min read Jan 26, 2024
When financial infidelity hits home, prioritize your mortgage
If a hidden debt or other financial betrayal leaves you struggling to pay your mortgage, don’t wait.3 min read Jan 23, 2024
Fannie Mae vs. Freddie Mac: What’s the difference?
And what do their differences mean for you, the mortgage borrower?5 min read Jan 19, 2024
What is a short sale?
It can get a homeowner out of a jam and a buyer a good deal. But it’s tough to pull off.11 min read Jan 16, 2024
Flex Modification Program (FMP): Everything you need to know
If you’re behind on your mortgage, a Flex Modification might be able to help.5 min read Jan 10, 2024
How to stop foreclosure
Here are strategies for avoiding foreclosure if you have trouble making house payments.6 min read Jan 04, 2024
How to refinance an underwater mortgage
Even if you owe more than your home is worth, there are options to refinance.9 min read Dec 21, 2023
Buying a foreclosed home: A 5-step guide
Buying a foreclosed home can be complicated. Learn how to do it like a pro.7 min read Dec 21, 2023
Preforeclosure: What it is and how it works
Missing a few monthly mortgage payments can befall almost any homeowner.5 min read Dec 19, 2023
Mortgage deferment: What it is & how it differs from forbearance
Although used interchangeably, deferment isn’t the same as forbearance.4 min read Dec 19, 2023
