Key takeaways To find the best FHA lender, shop around with at least three lenders and compare their loan offers and terms.

Ask FHA lenders about their current rates, if they offer down payment assistance and a rate lock and what kinds of FHA loans they offer, among other questions.

Knowing your credit score, the APR lenders offer and how closing costs work can help you find the best FHA loan lender.

An FHA loan offers financing to buy a home with a low credit score, as little as a 3.5 percent down payment and a cap on closing costs. But how do you find these miraculous mortgages? Here’s everything you need to know about finding the best FHA lender for you.

How to find the best FHA loan lender

To find the best FHA lender, shop around the usual suspects: banks, credit unions and mortgage companies. The Federal Housing Administration insures these loans, but a private lender offers and underwrites them. You can search for a list of FHA-approved lenders on the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website (HUD oversees the FHA). Banks and mortgage companies often display their FHA affiliation in ads, too.

Compare your all-in FHA mortgage costs with at least three top FHA loan lenders. Your favorite bank or credit union might already be an FHA loan provider, so check there first.

It might be helpful to enlist a mortgage broker specializing in FHA loans, says Casey Fleming, a mortgage originator team mentor and author of “The Loan Guide: How to Get the Best Possible Mortgage.” A broker should know the criteria and strategies to get your application approved. They might also have access to lenders who don’t work retail — that is, directly with the public — but only through intermediaries like themselves.

Because it can be tough, if not impossible, to eliminate the ongoing mortgage insurance premiums on FHA loans, also consider a mortgage lender who can help you compare the long-term costs of FHA loans versus conventional loans.

Mortgage Interest rates and closing costs vary by lender, so it’s important to shop around before deciding on a loan. Bankrate’s experts have identified the best FHA lenders , which can help with your search.

Questions to ask FHA mortgage lenders

Tips for finding the best FHA lender

In addition to knowing the right questions to ask potential lenders, here are some tips for how to find the best FHA lender for your needs.

Know your credit score

It’s crucial to know your credit score before you apply for an FHA loan. For one, your score might be better than you think — even good enough for you to qualify for a conventional mortgage.

Keep in mind that if your credit score is especially low, your lender options will likely be limited. While the hard cutoff for approval of an FHA loan is a credit score of 500, Fleming says some lenders won’t work with you if your credit score is below 580. Others set even higher minimums, so you may need a score of 620 or higher for loan consideration.

If your credit score is in the murky area between 500 and 579 where you’ll need to put at least 10 percent down, you might need to improve your credit before you apply if you don’t have that much cash on hand.

Understand how closing costs work

FHA-approved lenders are limited to charging no more than 2 to 6 percent of the loan amount in closing costs. The FHA also allows sellers, home builders and lenders to cover some of your closing costs, such as fees for an appraisal, credit report or title search — up to 6 percent of the expenses. If the lender is rolling the closing costs into your loan amount, which is another possibility, you’ll likely pay a higher interest rate and have a higher loan balance.

Within three days after applying for your FHA loan, you’ll receive a loan estimate. To find how much the lender is charging, look under the “Closing cost details” section at “Origination charges.” These fees differ by lender and might be negotiable.

If you think you’ll need help, keep in mind you could qualify for down payment assistance or help with closing costs. There are also state and local mortgage programs that you can pair with an FHA loan to help you cover some of the upfront costs of purchasing a home.

Know your APR

Finally, don’t forget to measure the impact of the APR, or annual percentage rate, for which you qualify. Remember, there’s a difference between the interest rate and APR. It’s easy to assume FHA loans would all have the same APR, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The FHA doesn’t set interest rates or fees,” says Fleming. “Each lender can set their own, so there can be quite a lot of variance between lenders.”

You’ll find the interest rate the lender is charging on the front page of your loan estimate under “Loan terms.” The APR is on the third page under “Comparisons.”

Bankrate’s mortgage APR calculator can help you determine the long-term costs of your mortgage and how it might stack up to other offers.

Important considerations before getting an FHA loan

Buying a home with only 3.5 percent down and a competitive interest rate might seem like a dream come true, but it’s important to note FHA loans, despite their generous terms, have some downsides.

The most notable drawback of FHA loans is that they require the borrower to pay mortgage insurance premiums (MIP). There’s an upfront MIP of 1.75 percent of the loan amount, which is paid when you get the loan. Then there’s an annual MIP that varies from 0.45 percent to 1.05 percent, depending on the loan term, loan amount and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

If you put down less than 10 percent, you won’t be able to cancel the annual MIP — you’ll pay it for the life of the loan. However, if you put down 10 percent or more on an FHA loan, you can have the mortgage insurance removed after 11 years.

Another way to remove FHA mortgage insurance is to refinance your FHA loan into a conventional mortgage when you have at least 20 percent equity in your home.

FHA loans also have a limit to how much you can borrow. For 2024, those limits are $498,257 for a single-family home. Higher-cost areas have a maximum limit of $1,149,825.