Key takeaways By refinancing an FHA loan to a conventional loan, you could get a lower interest rate and save money on mortgage insurance payments.

Requirements to refinance include having a minimum 620 credit score and 20 percent equity in your property.

You must also meet seasoning requirements to refinance your FHA loan, which include having your loan for 210 days.

With its lenient down payment and credit score requirements, an FHA loan can be an ideal starter mortgage, but the steep fees that accompany FHA loans add up. If you used an FHA mortgage to buy your home, you might now be comparing refinance rates to refinance from an FHA to a conventional loan. Here’s what to think about before making the switch.

Can you refinance an FHA loan into a conventional loan?

Before comparing conventional loan refinance rates, you might be wondering: Is it even possible to refinance from an FHA loan to a conventional loan? Yes, it is, so long as you meet the approval standards of a conventional loan.

Requirements to refinance to a conventional loan

These are some of the most common minimum requirements to refinance to a conventional loan:

A credit score of at least 620

Equity ratio of at least 20 percent in your property (that is, you own 20 percent of it outright)

Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio no higher than 45 percent

Proof of income and insurance

How soon can I refinance an FHA loan to a conventional loan?

It’s not just a matter of whether you should refinance out of an FHA loan — it’s also a question of when you can refinance your FHA loan. You can refinance an FHA loan to a conventional loan when you meet the seasoning requirements. These include the following:

You must have made six payments on your FHA loan.

It has been at least six months since your first mortgage payment.

It must be at least 210 days since the closing date of your loan.

Why refinance your FHA loan to a conventional loan?

One major benefit of refinancing your FHA loan to a conventional loan is that you can get rid of the annual mortgage insurance premium on your FHA loan. With at least 20 percent equity in a conventional loan, you don’t need to pay for private mortgage insurance.

Getting an attractive interest rate is another major reason to refinance. But with mortgage rates hovering in the 7 to 8 percent range as of Dec. 2023, low rates are hard to find right now. However, it’s worth checking. Compare the market now versus when you applied, and use Bankrate’s refinance calculator to estimate your savings with a lower rate.

You may also be able to get a lower rate if your credit score has improved. Let’s say your credit score was 600 when you took out the FHA loan. Four years later, it’s now 670. That’s a huge difference that can help you qualify for a more affordable loan. (If your score has climbed above 700, even better.)

If you don’t have any plans of moving in the future and you still have a long time left on your current loan, a conventional loan refinance can be a smart decision. However, if you’re planning to move in the next couple of years, refinancing might not be wise. That’s because you might not have enough time to hit the break-even point where your savings outweigh the upfront closing costs on a new loan.

Pros and cons of refinancing from FHA to conventional loan

Pros of refinancing your FHA loan

Switching from an FHA to a conventional loan comes with a host of benefits. Here’s a closer look:

You can get rid of FHA mortgage insurance. In most cases, for an FHA loan originated after 2013, you have to pay mortgage insurance premiums (MIP) on FHA loans for the loan’s lifetime. (The only exception is if you made a down payment of 10 percent or more; then the PMI is canceled after 11 years.) Refinancing into a conventional mortgage is the only way to cancel it if you put down less than 10 percent.

In most cases, for an FHA loan originated after 2013, you have to pay mortgage insurance premiums (MIP) on FHA loans for the loan’s lifetime. (The only exception is if you made a down payment of 10 percent or more; then the PMI is canceled after 11 years.) Refinancing into a conventional mortgage is the only way to cancel it if you put down less than 10 percent. You can lower mortgage insurance costs. If you refinance your FHA loan to a conventional loan and still incur mortgage insurance (due to your home equity level), you might find that the premium costs more now than what it cost for your FHA loan. Refinancing, however, could lower your monthly payments enough to compensate, and the tradeoff is that you’ll be able to cancel private mortgage insurance, eventually, on the conventional loan.

If you refinance your FHA loan to a conventional loan and still incur mortgage insurance (due to your home equity level), you might find that the premium costs more now than what it cost for your FHA loan. Refinancing, however, could lower your monthly payments enough to compensate, and the tradeoff is that you’ll be able to cancel private mortgage insurance, eventually, on the conventional loan. You can convert your home equity into cash. Conventional mortgages allow you to tap up to 80 percent of your home’s equity through a cash-out refinance without paying mortgage insurance.

Conventional mortgages allow you to tap up to 80 percent of your home’s equity through a cash-out refinance without paying mortgage insurance. You can possibly access larger loan amounts. Conventional loans also have higher loan limits, so you can take out a larger amount compared to an FHA loan. The 2024 FHA mortgage limit for single-unit properties is $498,257, a fraction of the $766,550 limit for conventional loans. (This figure increases to $1,149,825 for homes in high-cost areas).

Cons of refinancing your FHA loan

While conventional refinance rates tend to be lower than FHA refinance rates, it’s not all roses if you switch to this new type of loan. Consider these drawbacks:

You might still pay mortgage insurance for a while. Those PMI payments will still add up, so be sure to ask a lender for an estimate of how much your premiums would be if you still haven’t hit the 80 percent mark.

Those PMI payments will still add up, so be sure to ask a lender for an estimate of how much your premiums would be if you still haven’t hit the 80 percent mark. Refinancing isn’t free. Since refinancing is essentially getting a new mortgage, you’ll once again incur closing costs, which — though cheaper than for purchase loans — are still substantial on large mortgages. As of the end of 2021 (the most recent data available), the average refinancing closing costs were $2,398 — an increase of almost 5 percent from the year before — though in some states they can mount as high as $4,600. Depending on your lender, you might be able to roll these costs into your loan, but that will ultimately increase your new monthly payment.

Since refinancing is essentially getting a new mortgage, you’ll once again incur closing costs, which — though cheaper than for purchase loans — are still substantial on large mortgages. As of the end of 2021 (the most recent data available), the average refinancing closing costs were $2,398 — an increase of almost 5 percent from the year before — though in some states they can mount as high as $4,600. Depending on your lender, you might be able to roll these costs into your loan, but that will ultimately increase your new monthly payment. You’ll have to go through the entire loan process again. Remember all the work you had to do to get approved for your first loan? Get ready to do it again. Conventional refinancing involves a lot of paperwork and back-and-forth exchanges with your lender. The average time to close a conventional refinance loan was 45 days as of Nov. 2023, according to ICE Mortgage Technology.

Alternative to refinancing your FHA loan to a conventional loan

If refinancing your FHA loan to a conventional loan isn’t right for you, you can still take advantage of lower interest rates by doing an FHA streamline refinance. This program offers a faster way to refinance your FHA loan because it does away with more stringent underwriting, such as the need to verify your income and credit or do an appraisal.

To qualify for an FHA streamline refinance, you’ll need to meet the following requirements: