At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The first mortgage payment is usually due a full month after your closing date — on the first day of the month.

When you make mortgage payments, you're paying for the previous month, not the current month.

You have several options for paying your mortgage, such as setting up autopay or paying online through your servicer's portal.

Homebuyers often have questions about their new mortgage — namely, when do mortgage payments start? Is it when the loan is approved, when the loan closes or some other time? Let’s take a look.

When is the first mortgage payment due?

The due date for your first mortgage payment depends on the closing date, and it’s usually more than 30 days away from that date. You can estimate it by adding a month to the closing date and then figuring your payment will be due on the first day of the following month.

Mortgage Example of when a first mortgage payment is due Say you close on your mortgage on March 12. Adding a month brings you to April 12, which would mean your mortgage due date would be on the first day of the following month: May 1. While it may seem like you’re skipping a payment, you’re not. That’s because your mortgage payments are for the previous month, not the current month.

You can find your mortgage due date in the documents you receive at closing. Look for a document titled “First Payment Letter” that contains the details you’ll need to make the payment.

Can you change the due date of your mortgage payment?

Whether you can change your mortgage due date depends on the lender. Some lenders permit changes, especially if they are made during closing. Other lenders do not permit due date changes on home loans at all.

Check with your lender to learn its policy on mortgage due date changes.

How much is your first mortgage payment?

Your projected first mortgage payment amount will be listed in the closing disclosure you’ll receive at least three days before closing. The first and all following mortgage payments include the loan principal and interest, along with other items that the mortgage lender or servicer deposits into an escrow account, like taxes and homeowners insurance. The acronym PITI stands for these main components of your mortgage payment: principal, interest, taxes and insurance.

Mortgage Calculating your PITI payment can help you before you close on a home, too — even while you’re still house- and mortgage-hunting. It can help you estimate how much house you can afford . By adding tax and insurance into your budget, on top of the principal and interest amount, you’ll get a better idea of a loan amount a lender may approve.

For example, say you bought a house for $350,000 at a 6.8 percent interest rate and put down 10 percent. Using Bankrate’s mortgage payment calculator, your monthly mortgage payment would be about $2,350, with around $2,054 going toward the principal and interest and the rest going toward property taxes and insurance.

Your first mortgage payment will largely go toward interest, based on your loan’s amortization schedule. While your first year of homeowner’s insurance premiums are often included with closing costs, you can expect to pay a monthly amount for annual property taxes and insurance costs. These expenses will be wrapped into your monthly mortgage payment.

If you have to pay mortgage insurance, that premium will also be included in your mortgage payment.

How to prepare for your first mortgage payment

Amid closing and moving costs, you may find that coming up with your first mortgage payment on a new home within the same pay period will be a financial squeeze. To help there, we have a few tips you can use before your first mortgage due date:

Time your closing date strategically. If possible, schedule your closing to coincide with the end of your rental lease or in time with the sale of your existing home. This way, you can reduce the juggling of overlapping rent and mortgage payments.

If possible, schedule your closing to coincide with the end of your rental lease or in time with the sale of your existing home. This way, you can reduce the juggling of overlapping rent and mortgage payments. Trim back discretionary spending. Pare down on eating out, clothing purchases, entertainment costs and other non-essentials while you prioritize your new home and the expenses that go with it.

Pare down on eating out, clothing purchases, entertainment costs and other non-essentials while you prioritize your new home and the expenses that go with it. Make a plan to replenish savings. If you take out a chunk of your savings for your home purchase, make a plan to replenish those funds as soon as you can once you settle the new home purchase.

Factors that impact your mortgage payment timeline

Your mortgage due date will be determined by a few factors:

Mortgage closing date – You can typically expect your first mortgage payment one month after closing. If your loan closes late in the month, you may prepay the tail end of that month’s mortgage payment at closing. This will push your first full mortgage due date forward.

– You can typically expect your first mortgage payment one month after closing. If your loan closes late in the month, you may prepay the tail end of that month’s mortgage payment at closing. This will push your first full mortgage due date forward. Early payments – Making early payments may also impact your payment due date. Many banks allow you to make biweekly payments or early monthly payments toward your mortgage loan, though you may incur a fee.

How to make your first mortgage payment

You can choose one of many methods to pay your mortgage, including:

Auto-pay. Setting up recurring ACH payments from your checking or savings account is an easy way to make mortgage payments in a timely manner. It can help you avoid missed payments, helping you build your credit score and avoid late fees. Depending on your goals, you can split the monthly payment into two to save on mortgage interest, pay more each month to pay off your mortgage early or sync payments with your paychecks to avoid overdrafts. Online. Making payments on your lender’s portal or app is fast and reliable. If you plan to pay off your house early, paying online can be a convenient way to make extra principal payments when you have spare cash to put toward an early payoff. By mail. If you prefer, you can send your monthly payment by mail using a personal check, cashier’s check or money order. Always include your mortgage account number on your check and allow enough time for delivery to avoid late charges. By phone. Making a mortgage payment over the phone can be convenient, especially if you’re close to the due date and want to avoid incurring a late fee. Call the number on your mortgage statement and be ready to give the customer agent your mortgage account number and banking account information. Remember to ask the agent if there is a service charge for phone payments.

If you want to split payments or prepay your mortgage, ask your lender if they are permitted and how extra payments are applied. For example, if you want to pay biweekly, ask your lender if they charge a set-up fee, transaction fee or a prepayment penalty. Some lenders only apply your payments once a month, even if you’re submitting two or more payments each month, which could negate any benefits to the strategy.

You will need to specify that you want any extra payments or over-payments to be applied to the principal balance of the loan — the main way you reap the savings benefits. This is not a default for many lenders.

What happens if you miss a mortgage payment?

If you miss your mortgage payment, be sure to pay as soon as possible. While one late payment likely won’t result in your eviction, repeated delinquencies could harm your credit. You typically have a grace period of 15 to 30 days to pay — this depends on your lender — and if a payment is made during that time, you are less likely to incur a late fee charge.

If you change banks or bank accounts, let your mortgage lender know your new account information as soon as possible.

If you’re struggling to make your mortgage payments, don’t delay contacting your lender. While nothing is guaranteed, your lender may waive late fees or agree not to notify the credit bureaus of a late payment if you inform them of your situation. You may also qualify for a loan modification, repayment plan or a temporary reduction of payments.