FHA loan limits in 2025

FHA loan limits have increased again for a new year. Here’s what to know if you’re hoping to apply for this low-down payment mortgage in 2025.

2025 FHA loan limits

FHA loan limits Most areas High-cost areas Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands One unit $524,225 $1,209,750 $1,814,625 Two units $671,200 $1,548,975 $2,323,450 Three units $811,275 $1,872,225 $2,808,325 Four units $1,008,300 $2,326,875 $3,490,300

For single-family home loans this year, the FHA loan limits range from a floor of $524,225 to a ceiling of $1,209,750. More expensive areas outside the continental U.S. have even higher FHA loan limits.

Find FHA loan limits in your area

To help you find the limit for any county or state, we’ve listed the links to limits in each state below. HUD also has an online search tool to help you find FHA loan limits. You can search by county or state.

How are FHA loan limits determined?

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which oversees the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), calculates loan limits annually by looking at two factors: conforming loan limits for conventional loans and home prices in a given area. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, establish the conforming loan limits, also on an annual basis.

The FHA “floor” limit is 65 percent of the conforming limit. In 2025, the conforming floor limit for a one-unit property is $806,500. That means the FHA floor limit for a one-unit property is $524,225. The FHA “ceiling” or upper limit is also based on the conforming ceiling limit.

The FHA is also required by law to set the loan limit at 115 percent of the median home sale price, subject to the national floor and ceiling. If a specific county has a median home price that exceeds 115 percent of the floor, the FHA loan limit is adjusted upward.

Other FHA loan requirements

Besides loan limits, FHA loans have specific requirements for borrowers that set them apart from other loans:

Minimum credit score: 580 with 3.5 percent down; 500 with 10 percent down

580 with 3.5 percent down; 500 with 10 percent down Minimum down payment: 3.5 percent with a credit score of 580 or better; 10 percent with a credit score of 500 – 579

3.5 percent with a credit score of 580 or better; 10 percent with a credit score of 500 – 579 Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio : No more than 43 percent

No more than 43 percent FHA mortgage insurance: You’ll be required to pay both an upfront mortgage insurance premium (MIP) at closing and annual MIP, typically rolled into your monthly payment.

How to shop for a FHA loan

While FHA loans are insured by the government, they’re originated and funded by private mortgage lenders. That means the actual terms and rates are set by the individual bank, credit union or mortgage company, and can vary from lender to lender. Here are our guides to help you get the best possible rate and terms: