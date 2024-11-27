Skip to Main Content

FHA loan limits in 2025

Andrew Dehan Suzanne De Vita
Written by
Andrew Dehan,
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita
Published on November 27, 2024 | 3 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Young mother playing with her children
MoMo Productions/Getty Images

FHA loan limits have increased again for a new year. Here’s what to know if you’re hoping to apply for this low-down payment mortgage in 2025.

 2025 FHA loan limits

FHA loan limits Most areas High-cost areas Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands
One unit $524,225 $1,209,750 $1,814,625
Two units $671,200 $1,548,975 $2,323,450
Three units $811,275 $1,872,225 $2,808,325
Four units $1,008,300 $2,326,875 $3,490,300

For single-family home loans this year, the FHA loan limits range from a floor of $524,225 to a ceiling of $1,209,750. More expensive areas outside the continental U.S. have even higher FHA loan limits.

Find FHA loan limits in your area

To help you find the limit for any county or state, we’ve listed the links to limits in each state below. HUD also has an online search tool to help you find FHA loan limits. You can search by county or state.

Alabama loan limits Alaska loan limits
Arizona loan limits Arkansas loan limits
California loan limits Colorado loan limits
Connecticut loan limits Delaware loan limits
District of Columbia loan limits Florida loan limits
Georgia loan limits Hawaii loan limits
Idaho loan limits Illinois loan limits
Indiana loan limits Iowa loan limits
Kansas loan limits Kentucky loan limits
Louisiana loan limits Maine loan limits
Maryland loan limits Massachusetts loan limits
Michigan loan limits Minnesota loan limits
Mississippi loan limits Missouri loan limits
Montana loan limits Nebraska loan limits
Nevada loan limits New Hampshire loan limits
New Jersey loan limits New Mexico loan limits
New York loan limits North Carolina loan limits
North Dakota loan limits Ohio loan limits
Oklahoma loan limits Oregon loan limits
Pennsylvania loan limits Rhode Island loan limits
South Carolina loan limits South Dakota loan limits
Tennessee loan limits Texas loan limits
Utah loan limits Vermont loan limits
Virginia loan limits Washington loan limits
West Virginia loan limits Wisconsin loan limits
Wyoming loan limits  

How are FHA loan limits determined?

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which oversees the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), calculates loan limits annually by looking at two factors: conforming loan limits for conventional loans and home prices in a given area. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, establish the conforming loan limits, also on an annual basis.

The FHA “floor” limit is 65 percent of the conforming limit. In 2025, the conforming floor limit for a one-unit property is $806,500. That means the FHA floor limit for a one-unit property is $524,225. The FHA “ceiling” or upper limit is also based on the conforming ceiling limit.

The FHA is also required by law to set the loan limit at 115 percent of the median home sale price, subject to the national floor and ceiling. If a specific county has a median home price that exceeds 115 percent of the floor, the FHA loan limit is adjusted upward.

Other FHA loan requirements

Besides loan limits, FHA loans have specific requirements for borrowers that set them apart from other loans:

  • Minimum credit score: 580 with 3.5 percent down; 500 with 10 percent down
  • Minimum down payment: 3.5 percent with a credit score of 580 or better; 10 percent with a credit score of 500 – 579
  • Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio: No more than 43 percent
  • FHA mortgage insurance: You’ll be required to pay both an upfront mortgage insurance premium (MIP) at closing and annual MIP, typically rolled into your monthly payment.

How to shop for a FHA loan

While FHA loans are insured by the government, they’re originated and funded by private mortgage lenders. That means the actual terms and rates are set by the individual bank, credit union or mortgage company, and can vary from lender to lender. Here are our guides to help you get the best possible rate and terms:

Written by
Andrew Dehan Arrow Right Icon
Writer, Home lending
Andrew Dehan writes about real estate and personal finance. His work has been published by Rocket Mortgage, Forbes Advisor and Business Insider. He’s also a poet, musician and nature-lover. He lives in metro Detroit with his wife and children.

Up next

Part of Introduction to FHA Loans
Yellow house with trees

How to find the best FHA mortgage lender

Mortgages
By Holly D. Johnson
7 min read

Compare current FHA loan rates

Mortgages