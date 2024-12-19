Skip to Main Content

2025 Nevada conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Buying a house in Nevada? Find the 2025 Nevada conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Nevada conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Carson City $806,500 $575,000
Churchill $806,500 $524,225
Clark $806,500 $524,225
Douglas $806,500 $718,750
Elko $806,500 $524,225
Esmeralda $806,500 $524,225
Eureka $806,500 $524,225
Humboldt $806,500 $524,225
Lander $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Lyon $806,500 $524,225
Mineral $806,500 $524,225
Nye $806,500 $524,225
Pershing $806,500 $524,225
Storey $806,500 $632,500
Washoe $806,500 $632,500
White Pine $806,500 $524,225

