Current mortgage interest rates in Nevada

As of Friday, February 2, 2024, current interest rates in Nevada are 6.98% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.52% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Refinance rates in Nevada

Refinance rates in Nevada are slightly higher. While interest rates are no longer at historic lows, you might still consider a cash-out refinance to pay for renovations or consolidate higher-interest debt. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

Nevada mortgage rate trends

Homebuyers in Nevada have found some relief as mortgage rates began pulling back as of November 2023. However, rates are still higher than what we saw throughout 2022, and nowhere near the historic lows of 2021. These high rates have increased the challenge of buying a home in Nevada.

National mortgage rates by loan type