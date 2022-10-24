How does a 5/1 ARM work?

The amortization schedule is the same as for a 30-year mortgage. The interest rate will remain steady for the first five years, and then adjust annually after that. The variable interest rate after the fifth year is determined by a market index. Mortgage rates have risen sharply from their pandemic lows, so ARM holders are likely to see their payments go up if they’re in their adjustment period.



The variable rate on an ARM is tied to a benchmark, typically the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This rate moves based on such factors as what’s happening in the global economy and how the Federal Reserve and other central banks are responding to those trends.



You’re protected from steep year-to-year increases, however, because the loan has rate caps limiting the changes in both rates and payments: