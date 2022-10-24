Current mortgage rates in Idaho

As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current mortgage interest rates in Idaho are 7.04% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.42% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

While mortgage rates are higher today than in recent years, they’re in line with the historic average. If you’re buying a house in Idaho, know that the market is still competitive, but has shown signs of cooling. Before buying or refinancing, compare at least three mortgage offers.

Refinance rates in Idaho

Mortgage rates rose in 2022 and are again nearing the peak seen late last year. Still, if you’re remodeling your home or need funds for another purpose, a cash-out refinance might be an option for you. You might also explore a home equity line of credit (HELOC).