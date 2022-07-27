Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Idaho for 2024

Based on Bankrate's extensive research, USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and American Family write some of the best home insurance in the Gem State.

Natalie Todoroff
Lisa McArdle
Mark Friedlander
Lisa McArdle
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Idaho home

As of October 2023, the median home sale price in Idaho was $484,500, according to Redfin. A home is a significant investment and could very well be your largest asset. Bankrate can help you protect the financial stake you have in your home by reviewing the ins and outs of Idaho home insurance.
Best Idaho home insurance companies

Bankrate has hand-selected the best Idaho homeowners insurance companies across multiple categories.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Idaho

To find the best homeowners insurance in Idaho, we looked at which companies write the most policies for Idaho homeowners. Then we looked at coverage options, discounts, average rates and third-party data, including the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. We also analyzed 2023 rate data acquired from Quadrant Information Services, which indicates that the average premium in Idaho is $905, or $75 a month, for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Lastly, we looked at each company’s website to see which one makes it easiest for its customers to handle their insurance needs.

We took all this information and assigned Bankrate Scores for each insurance provider out of a possible 5.0 points to help make it easy for you to quickly compare carriers. Our list of top home insurers in Idaho includes USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and American Family.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium**
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$62
$745
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$80
$961
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
790
/1,000
$63
$757
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$146
$1,752
 Read review
American Family
A
813
/1,000
$53
$630
 Get a quote
*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
**Based on $250K dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Idaho

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 745 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA is not like most other insurance companies in that it only services active-duty military, veterans and eligible family members. However, if this describes you or your family, you’re in luck. USAA is consistently scored as the top insurance provider for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power; however, it is not officially ranked because of its eligibility requirements. USAA has few discounts, but the ones it does offer are available to many people. For example, if you own a car and choose USAA to insure it, you’ll receive a bundling discount, worth up to 10 percent off your premium.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Mountain Home AFB or another Idaho military base, USAA may have some clear benefits. It offers, for example, insurance specifically to cover your uniforms from damage or loss.

Allstate

Best for discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 961 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s discounts could save you a significant amount of money on your premium, especially if you bundle homeowners and auto insurance. The company has a user-friendly website that makes it easy to handle your insurance tasks online, as well as apps for iOS and Android that are well-regarded by users. It also offers an extensive list of insurance types in addition to homeowners insurance, including renters, condo, auto, motorcycle, business, life, pet and more. Allstate does have a lengthy list of policy endorsements, but not all coverage types will be available nationwide. To build out your perfect Allstate policy, speaking with a licensed Allstate agent might be a smart move.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate's generous list of potential discounts might make it a good choice for new homeowners who are pinching their pennies after their purchase. Anyone who wants to save money, for that matter, will find discount opportunities such as a home buyer discount, one for paying your bill automatically and an early signing discount.

Travelers

Best for green homes

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 757 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: If caring for the environment is high on your list of priorities, you may want to take a look at Travelers. The company offers a unique green home endorsement that will pay to upgrade your repairs to green home standards after a covered loss. Other endorsement options include contents replacement cost, water backup and personal articles floater. There also is a green home discount that could save you up to 5 percent if your home is built to LEED standards, as well as potential discounts for bundling, new homeowners, being claims-free and installing protective devices such as smoke detectors. Travelers' average rate is well below the state average, but the company rates below average for customer service: it was the lowest-scoring company among our top choices on the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study and scored below average in the J.D. Power 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction Study.

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers offers competitively-priced insurance that might appeal to anyone who is concerned with ensuring that their home is built to the highest environmental standards.

State Farm

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,752 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm has an excellent website. It’s easy to get an online quote, pay your bills and manage your policy, and the company’s Simple Insights blog is worth looking at even if you don’t buy your policy from this provider. The company's mobile apps for iOS and Android are also highly-rated and allow you to do most of your insurance business digitally. But having said that, the company also has a strong presence of exclusive local agents in Idaho, so if you prefer to talk to a live person, the company can accommodate you. State Farm offers a good variety of home and property, life, health and vehicle policies, and scores above average on the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction survey. Its average rate for Idaho, however, is on the high side, but you may be able to save money with discounts.

Who State Farm may be good for: If the ability to manage your account online matters to you, State Farm may be a good choice for you. State Farm excels in customer satisfaction, both online and through its in-person agents.

American Family

Best for homeowners on a budget

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 813/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 630 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review Get a personalized quote

Why American Family made our list: Idaho homeowners on a budget may be attracted to American Family’s, or AmFam’s, low average rates. Bankrate’s analysis found that AmFam’s rates for $250,000 in dwelling coverage are 44 percent cheaper than the Idaho average, which could be a boon to your budget. The company also offers good coverage options, including endorsements for equipment breakdown, sump pump and water backup and hidden water damage. A diminishing deductible allows you to earn a $100 credit for every year you don't file a claim.

Who American Family may be good for: AmFam could be a smart choice if you want a company that values its customers and makes sure that customer interactions are positive. It might also be a good option if you have a strict budget, since its average rates are the lowest of any company on our list.

Additional Idaho home insurance companies to consider

Idaho Farm Bureau

Idaho Farm Bureau

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for local service

Idaho Farm Bureau review

Idaho Farm Bureau, a subsidiary of the broader Farm Bureau Insurance, could be a great option for homeowners looking to work with a local agent. Idaho Farm Bureau’s agents typically live in the area they service and may be able to offer state-specific advice. Home insurance policies from Idaho Farm Bureau come with liability coverage for snowmobiles, boats and ATVs already included, which could help explain why its rates are so high. According to our research, $250,000 of dwelling coverage from Idaho Farm Bureau costs $1,776, which is above the Idaho state and national average cost of home insurance.

Oregon Mutual

Oregon Mutual

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer a smaller insurer

Oregon Mutual review

While there are many benefits to working with a national insurer, some homeowners may prefer to work with a smaller company. Idaho homeowners who fit this profile may want to look into a policy from Oregon Mutual, a smaller insurer that exclusively writes home insurance policies in Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho. Oregon Mutual partners with independent insurance agencies, which may help point Idaho homeowners in the right direction in terms of what kind of coverage they need. On top of homeowners insurance, Oregon Mutual also writes farm and ranch and winery policies.

Finding cheap home insurance in Idaho

The cost of home insurance in Idaho is already on the cheaper end of the spectrum — but that does not mean that finding a cheap policy is always a breeze. To help you find an affordable home insurance policy that doesn’t skimp out on coverage, Bankrate rounded up a list of cheap home insurance companies in Idaho. Our picks are not only cheaper, they also have impressive customer service and strong third-party financial strength ratings. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Idaho

Bankrate knows that paying for home insurance probably isn’t your favorite task on your to-do list. However, if you get a lower rate, it can help make paying for coverage a less bitter pill. Below are Bankrate’s picks for the cheapest home insurance companies in Idaho, and what they charge on average for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
American Family
$53
$630
- $275
 Get a quote
Oregon Mutual
$55
$663
- $242
 Get a quote
USAA
$62
$745
- $160
 Get a quote
Travelers
$63
$757
- $148
 Get a quote
Allstate
$80
$961
+ $56
 Get a quote
How to get cheap home insurance in Idaho

Although home insurance isn't mandated by the state the way car insurance is, your mortgage holder will likely require you to purchase a policy. Even if you don't have a mortgage, however, home insurance can save you thousands of dollars if you are faced with repairs or need to rebuild your home. Having said that, you don't want to pay more for your policy than you need to. Here are some strategies for finding the cheapest Idaho homeowners insurance.

  1. Shop around: Many insurance experts recommend that you gather several quotes when looking for the best policy, rather than assuming that the first quote will be your lowest price option. Once you have a handful of quotes, you can choose the most affordable one. Just be sure you are asking for the same levels and types of coverage from each company.
  2. Bundle your insurance: One of the most common insurance discounts is for bundling — that is, for purchasing more than one policy from the same company. If you are happy with the company that supplies your car insurance, for example, choosing it for your home insurance as well may give you an automatic discount.
  3. Increase your deductible: The deductible is the amount you pay before your policy kicks in after a covered claim. Increasing it is likely to reduce the amount you pay monthly for your premium; just be sure that you select an amount you feel comfortable paying on short notice.

Best home insurance discounts in Idaho

When looking for the best homeowners insurance in Idaho, one factor to take into consideration is the number of discounts that are available to you. Most insurers have at least a few, and many of them are fairly easy to qualify for. A knowledgeable agent can help you ensure that you're getting all the discounts possible. Here are some of the more common ones in Idaho:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Idaho

Home insurance policies are usually one-year contracts, which leaves plenty of time between your policy renewal dates to lower your rate. It will ultimately depend on your insurer, but the following steps could help you save:

  • Raise your credit score: Your credit score is one of the factors that Idaho insurers can take into account when determining your premium. Individuals with a high credit score are more likely to earn a favorable rate, because they have a demonstrated ability to pay their bills in full and on time. Although it may not happen overnight, improving your credit score could result in a lower rate for your insurance policy.
  • Scan for discounts: It’s entirely possible that you missed a discount when you first signed up for your policy, or by the time your policy comes up for renewal, you may qualify for a new one. Speaking with a licensed insurance agent before your policy renewal date can help you pinpoint some new or new-to-you discounts.
  • Raise your deductible: If you are able to afford to raise your deductible, you may see a lower premium as the result. Keep in mind, however, that you would need to pay this amount before your insurance kicks in after a claim, so be careful to raise it only as high as you would be able to comfortably pay at a moment's notice.
  • Install a home security system: Many insurers offer discounts to homeowners with upgraded home security systems. For some, this could be as simple as adding a deadbolt. For others, it could be as involved as adding a camera system throughout your home. You might want to speak to a licensed insurance agent before pursuing this strategy to make sure what you spend on security does not outweigh a potential discount.
  • Bundle your policies: If you’re happy with your home insurance provider, you may consider bundling your home and auto policies together for a discount.
Understanding home insurance costs in Idaho

Much of your home insurance cost depends on your location. While statewide average rates in Idaho may be less expensive than the national average, that may not be the case for all Idahoans. Below, we’ll take a closer look at what exactly plays into home insurance costs in Idaho. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Idaho?

Although every insurer has its own proprietary formula for determining home insurance premiums, in general, Idaho rates tend to err on the low end of the spectrum. Currently, the average cost of homeowners insurance in the United States is $1,428 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, but in Idaho, it is only $905. It’s even cheaper than neighboring states Montana and Washington. Montana homeowners currently pay an average of $1,736, while Washington homeowners pay an average of $948.

Idaho homeowners insurance rates by city

Idaho is the 14th largest state in the country, which leaves plenty of opportunity for home insurance rates to change across different cities.

Homeowner insurance rates may vary depending on where you live. A region where there are frequent storms resulting in an increased number of claims, for example, may result in higher premiums than a region where there is not often dramatic weather. These are some of the cities that have lowest cost for Idaho home insurance, with average annual rates for home insurance at 4-9 percent below the state average:

  • Meridian: $822
  • Kuna: $837
  • Star: $860
  • Nampa: $863
  • Macks Inn: $867

Because Idaho's average rate for homeowners insurance is so low compared to national rates, even Idahoans who live in pricier cities may find that their rates are on the lower side. These cities have an average rate that is 11-12 percent higher than the state average, but they are still several hundred dollars below the national average of $1,428.

  • New Meadows: $1,015
  • Clifton: $1,011
  • Riggins: $1,009
  • Kootenai: $1,008
  • Lucile: $1,008
Insuring your Idaho home

There’s more going on in Idaho than potato growing. Floods, wildfires, earthquakes and even volcanic activity have plagued the state. Here’s how your home insurance policy can help protect your home from unexpected disasters. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Idaho?

There are multiple types of home insurance, the most common being an HO-3 policy. With an HO-3, your dwelling and other structures are covered on an open-peril basis, while your personal property is covered on a named-peril basis. It sounds complex, but what it means is that your dwelling and other structures are protected from all kinds of perils except what is excluded per your policy and your personal property is covered from only what is listed in your policy.

Depending on where you live, your insurer may exclude or limit certain perils. If you live in a high-risk wildfire zone, for example, your insurer may omit wildfire damage from your home insurance policy. To make sure you have adequate coverage, you might want to review your policy with a licensed agent. Here’s what you can typically expect your home insurance to cover in Idaho:

  • Weight from snow and ice
  • Volcanic eruptions
  • Smoke and ash
  • Windstorms
  • Theft
  • Fire
  • Falling objects

Additional home insurance coverage types in Idaho

Your policy contains several specific types of coverage. Some of these, such as dwelling coverage, liability and personal property, come with a standard HO-3 home insurance policy. In order to better protect your finances against costly repairs, you may want to consider purchasing additional coverage, such as:

  • Flood insurance: Water damage from flooding is typically costly and is not covered in standard home insurance policies, so you may want to consider purchasing a flood insurance policy. If you live in a zone that is considered high-risk for flooding, your mortgage lender may require you to purchase flood insurance, but even if you don’t, flooding can happen anytime, anywhere and the damage it causes can be financially devastating, so you may want to consider this additional financial protection. Flood policies can be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or several private insurers.
  • Earthquake insurance: Idaho is ranked fifth in the nation for earthquake risk, so you may want to consider purchasing earthquake insurance. In most cases, coverage for damage from earthquakes is available as an insurance endorsement, but talk with your insurance agent to see what is available from your preferred insurance company.
  • Wildfire coverage: Idaho is considered a high-risk state for wildfires, so it’s important to ensure that you are covered. Many standard home insurance policies do cover damage caused by a wildfire, but if you are in a particularly high-risk area, you may need to purchase additional coverage. Talk to your home insurance agent when purchasing your policy to ensure you are financially protected against this common Idaho peril.
  • Sump pump and sewer backup: Generally, a basic HO-3 policy will cover some plumbing issues, but there may be gaps in the coverage. If you have a sump pump in your basement or are concerned about sewer backup issues, you may want to consider an additional endorsement to give you more robust coverage in the event of a situation that involves clogs or backups in your home's pipes.
  • Replacement cost coverage: Your policy is likely to cover replacement of your personal belongings, but not all policies include replacement cost coverage, which does not take depreciation into account and gives you the full amount to allow you to purchase new items like those that were lost.
  • Identity theft insurance: As identity theft has become more and more a problem in our technological world, insurers increasingly offer this coverage as an endorsement. It may help you pay for identity restoration or legal bills after a breach.

Common Idaho home insurance problems

According to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, wildfires and flooding are the two most common natural disasters in the state. And if that weren’t enough, Idaho also experiences earthquakes, volcanic activity and heavy snowfalls. Other disasters Idaho homeowners may have to confront include:

  • Windstorms
  • Theft
  • Lightning strikes

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Natalie Todoroff
Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Lisa McArdle
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute