Best homeowners insurance in Idaho for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 745 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA is not like most other insurance companies in that it only services active-duty military, veterans and eligible family members. However, if this describes you or your family, you’re in luck. USAA is consistently scored as the top insurance provider for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power; however, it is not officially ranked because of its eligibility requirements. USAA has few discounts, but the ones it does offer are available to many people. For example, if you own a car and choose USAA to insure it, you’ll receive a bundling discount, worth up to 10 percent off your premium.
Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Mountain Home AFB or another Idaho military base, USAA may have some clear benefits. It offers, for example, insurance specifically to cover your uniforms from damage or loss.