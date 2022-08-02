Best car insurance in Idaho for 2024

Geico, State Farm and Allstate stand out as some of the best car insurance companies in Idaho.

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 20, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Idaho

According to rates from Quadrant Information Services, the average annual premium for a full coverage car insurance policy in Idaho is $1,133and the average rate for a minimum coverage policy is $267 per year. These premiums are far below the national averages for full and minimum coverage of $2,014 and $622, respectively.

Using this information along with customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study and our Bankrate Scores as quantifiers of various providers’ performance, we found that Geico, Auto-Owners, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate are among the best car insurance companies in Idaho.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$919
$211
Auto-Owners
4.2
$690
$162
State Farm
4.2
$869
$217
Nationwide
4.0
$965
$310
Allstate
3.9
$2,108
$270
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for digital tools

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 797/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 919 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Geico made our list: With its highly rated mobile app and online policy portal, Geico is a forerunner in the insurance industry when it comes to digital tools. Policyholders can use the mobile app to view their policy, update vehicles and coverage options, report and track claims, carry digital ID cards, request emergency road service and more. Live chat is also available for its policyholders. The company also received a higher-than-average score in the service category of the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. In fact, Geico’s web accessibility helped it to tie for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who Geico may be good for: Geico could be great for a tech-savvy driver looking for a basic Idaho car insurance policy.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for cheap rates

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 690 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Out of the Idaho auto insurance companies we analyzed, Auto-Owners offers some of the lowest average rates. The company’s average full coverage premium is nearly half the state average, and Auto-Owners offers many discounts that could help you save even more. You could earn a discount just for paying your premiums on time, signing up for paperless billing, purchasing another type of Auto-Owners insurance policy (such as home, condo or renters) or requesting a quote before your current policy expires. The company also won the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Budget Home Insurance Company, so if you’re looking to bundle, it may be worth requesting a quote.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Auto-Owners could be the company for you if you value cheap rates over top-notch customer service.

Read full Auto-Owners Insurance review

Best for local offices

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 821/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 869 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why State Farm made our list: Although Idaho may be rather rural, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding a local State Farm agent. As the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share, State Farm has local agents spread throughout Idaho. Handling your insurance in a brick-and-mortar office could mean that your agent is more in-tune with the needs of your local market (since they probably live in or around your neighborhood). State Farm’s auto insurance rates also tend to be competitive for a wide segment of drivers, including those that are high risk. This combination of robust local agencies and generally low rates are some of the reasons why State Farm won the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company For High-Risk Drivers.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you prefer the personalized service that an in-agency insurance experience can offer, you might want to request a quote from State Farm.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for telematics

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 965 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers not one, but two telematics opportunities, which you usually don’t find with other carriers. The company’s SmartRide program is a traditional telematics program that can provide savings of up to 40 percent if you prove safe driving habits based on an app or plug-in device that tracks your driving habits. Nationwide will give you a 10 percent discount just for signing up, and your rate will not increase based on the data the app collects. SmartMiles, on the other hand, is pay-per-mile insurance. This program offers fluctuating monthly premiums based on the number of miles you drive and could be an effective money-saving policy for those who drive less than average.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Safe drivers who are willing to sign up for telematics or those in Idaho who drive fewer miles than average might find Nationwide as their company of choice.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

Best for robust coverage options

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 783/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,108 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate is far from the cheapest car insurance company in Idaho, but its premiums may be worth it for drivers looking for robust coverage options — namely its vehicle protection plan. Allstate’s Extended Vehicle Care program works similarly to an extended warranty and can cover the major components of your car with a deductible from $0 to $200. The company also offers gap insurance, tire and wheel protection, fabric and paint coverage and more.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you don’t mind spending extra for a personalized, robust car insurance policy from a national carrier, Allstate might be an excellent choice.

Read full Allstate Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Idaho

To find the best auto insurance in Idaho, Bankrate first analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services to find the cheapest providers. However, we know drivers looking for the best policy understand that quality coverage isn’t always the cheapest.

While keeping affordability in mind, we also reviewed other company and policy features, such as digital tools, discount opportunities and coverage options. Our insurance editorial team then translated this data into a proprietary Bankrate Score, ranging from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher a company’s score, the better it fared during our evaluation. With our Bankrate Scoring model, we hope to give readers an easy, holistic way to rank carriers as they shop for new coverage.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Idaho drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Idaho

With so many options available, finding Idaho car insurance may seem daunting, but Bankrate is here to help. We understand that different drivers may have different priorities, whether that be cheap premiums or top-notch customer service. It’s essential to find a company that meets your needs so that you can maintain continuous coverage. Not only is car insurance mandatory in Idaho, but sufficient auto insurance coverage can provide integral financial protection. If you are the at-fault driver in an uninsured accident, you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars or more in damages. A robust car insurance policy may help reduce the instances of a hefty out-of-pocket expense.

Related content:

Car insurance rates by city

cars driving down the highway

Car insurance rates by state

Collage of woman sitting in car trunk

Factors that impact your cost of car insurance

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Idaho

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Idaho?

When it comes to car insurance, Idaho drivers pay an average of $1,133 per year for full coverage and $267 annually for minimum coverage. This is quite a bit lower than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 annually for full coverage and $622 annually for minimum coverage.

The average cost of car insurance in Idaho is not only cheap compared to national rates, but it’s also more affordable than several neighboring states. The rates in California, for instance, are 102 percent higher than Idaho’s, with an average annual full coverage premium of $2,291. Averaging $1,889 per year for full coverage, Montana car insurance may not be as expensive as California, but it’s still 67 percent more costly than in Idaho.

Idaho drivers may pay less for insurance for a number of reasons. Car insurance rates are based partly on risk, and a lower population density may mean that Idaho drivers are at a lower risk of getting in accidents than drivers in other parts of the western U.S.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Idaho

With our user-friendly calculator, you might find it easier to get a ballpark estimate of what you might expect to pay for auto insurance in Idaho.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute