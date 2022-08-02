Best car insurance in Idaho for 2024

Best for digital tools4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 919 for full coverage

Why Geico made our list: With its highly rated mobile app and online policy portal, Geico is a forerunner in the insurance industry when it comes to digital tools. Policyholders can use the mobile app to view their policy, update vehicles and coverage options, report and track claims, carry digital ID cards, request emergency road service and more. Live chat is also available for its policyholders. The company also received a higher-than-average score in the service category of the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. In fact, Geico’s web accessibility helped it to tie for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico could be great for a tech-savvy driver looking for a basic Idaho car insurance policy.
