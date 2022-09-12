Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Idaho for 2024
If you’re looking for affordable car insurance in Idaho, you may want to start by getting quotes from American National, Auto-Owners and Geico.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Idaho
When it comes to finding affordable auto insurance, Idaho drivers can expect average rates far below the national average. According to data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost for minimum coverage in Idaho is just $267 per year, while full coverage averages $1,133 annually, 44 percent lower than the national average. Comparing quotes and looking for relevant discounts will help you find the lowest rate for your circumstances.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: American National
- Cheapest company for full coverage: American National
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: American National
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: American National
Cheapest car insurance in Idaho for minimum coverage
In Idaho, it's mandatory for drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability coverage to drive legally. While this basic coverage meets the state's requirements, many insurance experts advocate for additional coverage to financially protect against potential accidents. The average cost of liability-only auto insurance in Idaho is $267 per year.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
American National
|
$11
|
$131
|
- $136
|
$14
|
$162
|
- $105
|
$17
|
$203
|
- $64
|
$18
|
$211
|
- $56
|
$18
|
$217
|
- $50
Minimum coverage requirements for Idaho drivers
The state minimum coverage required to legally drive in Idaho is 25/50/15 liability insurance, which includes:
- Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person
- Bodily injury liability: $50,000 per accident
- Property damage liability: $15,000 per accident
Additionally, Idaho insurers must provide uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage unless the named insured rejects the coverage in writing.
Signing up for the minimum coverage required will usually provide you with the cheapest car insurance in Idaho. However, the coverage types and limits may not be enough to protect you in case of a more serious accident. Liability insurance pays for damages to the other parties and not to yourself or your property.
Considering the fact that Idaho is a rural state where wildlife and heavy snowfall are common hazards that could cause damage to your vehicle or cause an accident. Adding comprehensive and collision coverage could help pay for any necessary vehicle repairs or replacements, which would otherwise not be covered by minimum coverage car insurance. If you lease or finance your vehicle, you may also be required to purchase full coverage to protect your lender’s investment in your car.
Cheapest car insurance in Idaho for full coverage
Full coverage includes collision and comprehensive insurance, which provide coverage for your own vehicle in the event of an accident or other covered incident. The average cost of full coverage in Idaho is $1,133 per year, but the carriers below all offer average rates below this figure.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
American National
|
$40
|
$481
|
- $652
|
$58
|
$690
|
- $443
|
$66
|
$797
|
- $336
|
$72
|
$869
|
- $264
|
$77
|
$919
|
- $214
Cheapest car insurance in Idaho for drivers with prior incidents
Your driving record affects your car insurance premium, so accidents, tickets and moving violations will typically increase the price you pay for coverage. Not all companies weigh these incidents equally when determining rates, so shopping around will help you see what company could offer the lowest rates for your circumstances. Across the board, American National offers low rates for drivers with less-than-perfect records, but Auto-Owners and State Farm also stand out as affordable options.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: American National
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Idaho with a speeding ticket: American National
Car insurance companies see speeding tickets as an indicator of risky driving, so they usually charge higher rates for drivers with tickets on their records. Most carriers consider speeding tickets for three to five years when determining rates. The carriers below offer affordable average rates for drivers with a recent speeding ticket conviction. Drivers with speeding tickets may also benefit from enrolling in a telematics program. With carriers that offer them, these programs track your driving in real time and may earn you a discount if you demonstrate safe habits.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$159
|$595
|Auto-Owners
|$162
|$690
|State Farm
|$229
|$919
|Geico
|$244
|$1,059
|Grange
|$262
|$1,243
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Idaho with an at-fault accident: American National
Accidents, particularly at-fault accidents, may indicate to insurers that you are a risky driver. This is why drivers with at-fault accidents on their records pay higher average car insurance rates. If you've recently been in an accident, it may be a good time to compare quotes in case your rate increases at renewal.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$159
|$595
|Auto-Owners
|$190
|$795
|State Farm
|$258
|$1,013
|Nationwide
|$310
|$965
|Depositors Insurance
|$312
|$879
Cheapest car insurance in Idaho for high-risk drivers: American National
Being labeled a high-risk driver can dramatically influence insurance premiums in Idaho. High-risk drivers may include those with multiple speeding tickets, accidents or a DUI on their record. Drivers with DUIs typically face some of the most severe rate hikes, and not all carriers will extend coverage to a driver with a DUI. High-risk drivers in Idaho might consider quotes from the following carriers with low average rates for this demographic.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$215
|$749
|State Farm
|$302
|$1,078
|USAA
|$406
|$1,504
|Auto-Owners
|$427
|$1,523
|Farmers
|$487
|$1,409
Bankrate’s take: Not all companies will insure drivers with DUIs. For insurance companies, a DUI represents a significant risk factor, indicating that a driver may be more prone to causing an accident or making a claim. The severity or frequency of DUIs on a record can also play a part in a company's decision. If you have a DUI on your record and you're having trouble securing coverage, you may want to look for high-risk carriers or work with an independent insurance broker who can work with you to explore coverage options.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Idaho
In Idaho, your age will impact how much you pay for car insurance. Young drivers, particularly those in their teens and early twenties, often face steeper premiums. Younger drivers have less experience behind the wheel and are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents. If you're a young driver or the parent of a young driver, you may want to explore quotes from the following companies that offer competitive rates for young drivers.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: American National
Cheapest Idaho car insurance for insuring a teen driver: American National
Parents with teen drivers may be shocked at what it costs to secure coverage for their young drivers. However, there may be ways to alleviate some of the financial burden. Some insurers offer discounts for teen drivers if they maintain good grades in school or take a defensive driving course. According to our study, the five cheapest companies in Idaho for insuring a teen driver are:
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$473
|$1,470
|Allstate
|$476
|$3,363
|Geico
|$517
|$2,092
|Grange
|$533
|$2,493
|Auto-Owners
|$538
|$1,806
Bankrate’s take: Insurers often see teens as high-risk drivers, and there's a good reason for it. Distractions, impulsive decisions and risky behaviors are more common in this age group. Data backs this up, showing higher accident rates among teens compared to older drivers. This risk profile naturally means higher average insurance premiums for teens.
Cheapest Idaho car insurance for teens with a ticket: American National
Teens experience high average car insurance rates, and an accident may make the cost of coverage even pricier. To analyze rates for teens with tickets, we looked at average rate data for 18-year-old drivers on their own auto insurance policies.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$377
|$1,288
|Auto-Owners
|$565
|$1,918
|State Farm
|$656
|$2,462
|Allstate
|$676
|$5,657
|Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance
|$677
|$2,517
Cheapest Idaho car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: American National
According to the CDC, teens are more likely than any other age group to be involved in accidents — largely because they have less driving experience. For teens that have accidents on their records, the following carriers offer the lowest average Idaho insurance rates. The following premiums are for an 18-year-old driver with a single at-fault accident on their record.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$377
|$1,288
|Auto-Owners
|$565
|$1,918
|State Farm
|$656
|$2,462
|Allstate
|$676
|$5,657
|Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance
|$677
|$2,517
Bankrate’s take: Idaho operates on a "tort" system, meaning that the at-fault party in an accident is responsible for covering the damages and medical expenses of the injured party. This contrasts with "no-fault" states, where each party's insurance covers their own costs regardless of who was at fault. In Idaho, the insurance company and the parties involved typically determine fault based on evidence, witness statements and the official police report.
Cheapest Idaho car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: American National
Young drivers and drivers with DUIs independently face some of the highest average car insurance premiums, so young drivers with DUIs may see especially high rates. If you're a young driver with a DUI, you'll likely need to shop around to find coverage, but you may want to start with the following companies. To analyze young driver DUI rates, we looked at average rates for a 21-year-old driver with a single DUI conviction on their own policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$414
|$1,479
|Farmers
|$587
|$1,969
|Allstate
|$665
|$5,178
|Geico
|$770
|$3,036
|USAA
|$784
|$3,106
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Idaho
One of the factors that impacts your premium cost is your ZIP code. Why? Because some regions are responsible for more claims than others. For example, if you live in a congested urban area with lots of traffic, there are likely to be more accidents—resulting in more claims. Your insurer makes up for this by charging more for premiums for policyholders who live in these areas. If a ZIP code is responsible for fewer claims, residents may be able to save on car insurance in Idaho, all factors being equal.
Here are some cities where it's possible to find cheap car insurance in Idaho:
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Rexburg
|$264
|American National
|$131
|Post Falls
|$264
|American National
|$131
|Coeur d’Alene
|$264
|American National
|$131
|Twin Falls
|$269
|American National
|$131
|Pocatello
|$271
|American National
|$131
|Idaho Falls
|$283
|American National
|$131
|Boise
|$286
|American National
|$131
|Meridian
|$290
|American National
|$131
|Caldwell
|$303
|American National
|$131
|Nampa
|$306
|American National
|$131
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Boise
|$977
|American National
|$466
|Meridian
|$978
|American National
|$466
|Garden City
|$982
|American National
|$466
|Eagle
|$1,002
|American National
|$466
|Mountain Home
|$1,006
|American National
|$466
|Kuna
|$1,009
|American National
|$466
|Mountain Home AFB
|$1,018
|American National
|$466
|Star
|$1,019
|American National
|$466
|Glenns Ferry
|$1,037
|American National
|$466
|Emmett
|$1,039
|American National
|$466
Car insurance discounts in Idaho
One of the best ways to get the most affordable car insurance in Idaho is to take advantage of every possible discount. Almost all insurers offer at least a few discounts, and many are easy to earn. Here are some of the most common ones that many Idaho insurers offer to their policyholders:
- Good student: Young drivers can often earn a discount if they maintain a "B" average or above in their high school or college classes. In addition, a few insurers offer students a discount if their car is garaged at least 100 miles away from where they're attending school.
- Multi-policy: Bundling your car insurance with your homeowners or renters insurance is a great way to earn some savings on your premiums, and almost all insurers offer this discount.
- Safety devices: Most newer cars have safety devices such as anti-lock brakes and airbags. These could earn you some savings with some insurers. Anti-theft devices also may net you a lower premium.
- Low annual mileage: If you are retired or working from home, you may not drive that much annually. It can pay to monitor your driving distances over a year to see if you can earn a low-mileage discount.
- Paid-in-full: If you are able to pay your entire premium in one payment at the beginning of the coverage period, you can earn some savings from many insurers.
- Safe driver: If you are accident-free and file no claims for a period that is usually three years, you may earn a safe driving discount. Some insurers also offer discounts if you take a defensive driving course or enroll in a telematics program to monitor your driving.
- Paperless documents: Agreeing to receive your insurance documents online rather than via postal mail can earn you an easy discount. You can also sometimes earn one for paying online via an EFT program.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.