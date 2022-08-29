Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Montana for 2024
Montana drivers pay an average of $310 per year for minimum coverage, while full coverage averages $1,889 per year.
What To Know First
Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes licensed property and casualty agents, took a deep dive into the world of car insurance in Montana to help determine Montana car insurance rates. Our average annual premium data, sourced from Quadrant Information Services, shows that drivers in Big Sky Country pay an average annual rate of $310 for state-mandated minimum coverage. Full coverage, which includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, costs an annual average of $1,889.
These rates are well below the national annual averages of $622 for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage. Your rate is based on multiple personal rating factors in addition to your state, so your rate may vary. Keep in mind that there are other factors, such as customer satisfaction and available discounts, that you'll want to consider when you choose an insurer.
- Based on Bankrate's data, Helena is the cheapest Montana city for car insurance, while Billings is one of the most expensive.
- While the average rate for a Montana 16-year-old male is $3,714 annually, by age 60, the average premium costs $1,750.
- Got an excellent credit score? Your average rate is just $1,655.
- A DUI on your license increases your average rate to $3,188 a year.
How much is car insurance in Montana?
Montana car insurance rates are comparatively low, relative to the national annual averages of $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum insurance. You may be able to save further on Montana auto insurance rates if you understand the factors that affect the cost of car insurance. If you’re wondering,“How much is car insurance in Montana per month,” be sure to consider how your age, carrier, type of vehicle, elected coverage amount, driving record and ZIP code play a factor.
|Average minimum coverage premium in Montana
|Average annual full coverage premium in Montana
|$310
|$1,889
Montana car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates in Montana can change significantly over a few miles of distance compared to the state average, as indicated in the table below. There are several reasons why your location matters. For example, if you live in a congested urban area where heavy traffic leads to frequent fender-benders and subsequent claims, you may pay more than the state average for your policy. Here are average rates for some of Montana's largest cities:
|Montana city
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from Montana average annual full coverage premium
|Billings
|$1,842
|-2%
|Bozeman
|$1,841
|-3%
|Butte
|$1,836
|-3%
|Great Falls
|$1,805
|-4%
|Helena
|$1,694
|-10%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Montana
Age plays a role in determining your annual rate. Younger drivers usually face higher rates, regardless of their driving record, due to their lack of driving experience and correlated higher risk. Fortunately, drivers generally see a considerable drop in their Montana auto insurance rates as they age and gain more driving experience, decreasing until drivers reach about age 70, when the rates begin to increase again. Gender may also play a role in determining rates in many states, including Montana. In the meantime, taking advantage of good student or youth discounts could help lower rates.
The following Montana car insurance rates showcased are grouped by age and gender. Keep in mind that Montana’s ban on insurers’ use of gender as a rating factor was recently overturned in 2021 and went into effect in 2022. The average rates shown below do not show rate differences between male and female drivers in the state, as policies renew at different times and will take time to reflect the overturn.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Montana
|Average annual full coverage premium in Montana
|Age 16*
|$310
|$3,714
|Age 18
|$479
|$5,747
|Age 20
|$373
|$4,471
|Age 25
|$180
|$2,159
|Age 30
|$163
|$1,958
|Age 40
|$157
|$1,889
|Age 50
|$149
|$1,784
|Age 60
|$146
|$1,750
|Age 70
|$157
|$1,879
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Cost considerations for young drivers in Montana
Drivers must remain on their parents' policy until they reach the age of 18. Once drivers reach age 18, their rate will vary depending on whether they remain on their parents' policy or purchase their own insurance. The latter has higher rates on average.
|Age
|Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Montana
|Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Montana
|Age 16
|$3,714
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,491
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,347
|$5,747
|Age 19
|$3,008
|$4,692
|Age 20
|$2,949
|$4,471
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Montana?
The average cost of car insurance in Montana varies greatly depending on your driving history. Having a clean driving record is effectively the best way to see the lowest rates, in most cases. Avoiding tickets and accidents not only helps keep your vehicle insurance premiums lower, but also saves you the cost of the violation itself. Until recently, the state of Montana had no speed limit. But if caught speeding now, Montana drivers may now expect to pay upwards of $70 for a ticket. In addition, car insurance increased an average of 19 percent for Montana drivers with a speeding ticket on their driving record, based on 2023 quoted premiums. Other incidents affected rates even more, on average.
Here are the average rates for a drivers with one of a variety of convictions on their record:
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in Montana
|Percentage increase from Montana average annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,889
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$2,256
|+19%
|Accident
|$2,574
|+36%
|DUI
|$3,188
|+69%
Car insurance in Montana by credit tier
Your car insurance rates in Montana are also impacted by your credit tier. Insurers view drivers with excellent credit as less likely to file future claims based on actuarial data. Someone with poor credit, on the other hand, may pay higher rates because of their higher risk of claims.
|Credit tier
|Average annual full coverage premium in Montana
|Percentage change from Montana average annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$3,002
|+59%
|Average
|$1,988
|+5%
|Good
|$1,889
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,655
|-12%
Montana car insurance rates by vehicle type
The make and model of your car plays an important role in determining average car insurance cost in Montana. Cars that are more expensive to repair, or which have poor safety records, are likely to cost more than cars that have a high safety rating and can be repaired domestically rather than with imported parts. Here are average car insurance rates for a sampling of common vehicles in Montana:
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in Montana
|Toyota Camry
|$1,889
|Ford F-150
|$1,527
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,601
|BMW 330i
|$2,655
|Toyota Prius
|$1,959
How to save on car insurance in Montana
While Montana car insurance rates are lower than other states, you can typically earn extra savings in a few ways.
- Driving school: Points from moving violations remain on your record for three years in Montana, potentially affecting your car insurance rates for that period of time or longer. The state does not automatically allow you to attend traffic school in exchange for a points reduction. But you could attend court for the ticket and request traffic school authorization from the judge.
- Shop around for car insurance: Getting multiple car insurance quotes to compare is vital to finding the lowest premiums. Fortunately, nearly every carrier has a short, easy online quoting tool available to help you round up the information you need in just a few minutes.
- Look for discounts: Car insurance companies offer a few discounts to policyholders that could potentially help you save on coverage. These range from college and youth discounts to low-mileage or safety equipment discounts. For younger drivers facing higher rates, this can be particularly helpful.
- Raise your deductible: If you are a safe driver with no traffic accidents or claims, you could consider raising your deductible since you are less likely to face an accident or claim. Although raising your deductible could save you money on your premium, experts recommend you only do so if you are able to afford the higher amount in the event of a claim.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Montana
