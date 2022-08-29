Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in Montana for 2024

Montana drivers pay an average of $310 per year for minimum coverage, while full coverage averages $1,889 per year.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated May 01, 2023
On This Page

What would you like to do today?

How much is car insurance in Montana?

Montana car insurance rates are comparatively low, relative to the national annual averages of $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum insurance. You may be able to save further on Montana auto insurance rates if you understand the factors that affect the cost of car insurance. If you’re wondering,“How much is car insurance in Montana per month,” be sure to consider how your age, carrier, type of vehicle, elected coverage amount, driving record and ZIP code play a factor.

Average minimum coverage premium in Montana Average annual full coverage premium in Montana
$310 $1,889
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Montana car insurance rates by city

Car insurance rates in Montana can change significantly over a few miles of distance compared to the state average, as indicated in the table below. There are several reasons why your location matters. For example, if you live in a congested urban area where heavy traffic leads to frequent fender-benders and subsequent claims, you may pay more than the state average for your policy. Here are average rates for some of Montana's largest cities:

Montana city Average annual full coverage premium Percentage change from Montana average annual full coverage premium
Billings $1,842 -2%
Bozeman $1,841 -3%
Butte $1,836 -3%
Great Falls $1,805 -4%
Helena $1,694 -10%

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Montana

Age plays a role in determining your annual rate. Younger drivers usually face higher rates, regardless of their driving record, due to their lack of driving experience and correlated higher risk. Fortunately, drivers generally see a considerable drop in their Montana auto insurance rates as they age and gain more driving experience, decreasing until drivers reach about age 70, when the rates begin to increase again. Gender may also play a role in determining rates in many states, including Montana. In the meantime, taking advantage of good student or youth discounts could help lower rates. 

The following Montana car insurance rates showcased are grouped by age and gender. Keep in mind that Montana’s ban on insurers’ use of gender as a rating factor was recently overturned in 2021 and went into effect in 2022. The average rates shown below do not show rate differences between male and female drivers in the state, as policies renew at different times and will take time to reflect the overturn.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Montana Average annual full coverage premium in Montana
Age 16* $310 $3,714
Age 18 $479 $5,747
Age 20 $373 $4,471
Age 25 $180 $2,159
Age 30 $163 $1,958
Age 40 $157 $1,889
Age 50 $149 $1,784
Age 60 $146 $1,750
Age 70 $157 $1,879

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Cost considerations for young drivers in Montana

Drivers must remain on their parents' policy until they reach the age of 18. Once drivers reach age 18, their rate will vary depending on whether they remain on their parents' policy or purchase their own insurance. The latter has higher rates on average.

Age Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Montana Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Montana
Age 16 $3,714 N/A*
Age 17 $3,491 N/A*
Age 18 $3,347 $5,747
Age 19 $3,008 $4,692
Age 20 $2,949 $4,471

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Montana?

The average cost of car insurance in Montana varies greatly depending on your driving history. Having a clean driving record is effectively the best way to see the lowest rates, in most cases. Avoiding tickets and accidents not only helps keep your vehicle insurance premiums lower, but also saves you the cost of the violation itself. Until recently, the state of Montana had no speed limit. But if caught speeding now, Montana drivers may now expect to pay upwards of $70 for a ticket. In addition, car insurance increased an average of 19 percent for Montana drivers with a speeding ticket on their driving record, based on 2023 quoted premiums. Other incidents affected rates even more, on average.

Here are the average rates for a drivers with one of a variety of convictions on their record:

Driving incident Average annual full coverage premium in Montana Percentage increase from Montana average annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $1,889 0%
Speeding ticket $2,256 +19%
Accident $2,574 +36%
DUI $3,188 +69%

Car insurance in Montana by credit tier

Your car insurance rates in Montana are also impacted by your credit tier. Insurers view drivers with excellent credit as less likely to file future claims based on actuarial data. Someone with poor credit, on the other hand, may pay higher rates because of their higher risk of claims.

Credit tier Average annual full coverage premium in Montana Percentage change from Montana average annual full coverage premium
Poor $3,002 +59%
Average $1,988 +5%
Good $1,889 0%
Excellent $1,655 -12%

Montana car insurance rates by vehicle type

The make and model of your car plays an important role in determining average car insurance cost in Montana. Cars that are more expensive to repair, or which have poor safety records, are likely to cost more than cars that have a high safety rating and can be repaired domestically rather than with imported parts. Here are average car insurance rates for a sampling of common vehicles in Montana:

Vehicle Average annual full coverage premium in Montana
Toyota Camry $1,889
Ford F-150 $1,527
Honda Odyssey $1,601
BMW 330i $2,655
Toyota Prius $1,959

How to save on car insurance in Montana

While Montana car insurance rates are lower than other states, you can typically earn extra savings in a few ways.

  • Driving school: Points from moving violations remain on your record for three years in Montana, potentially affecting your car insurance rates for that period of time or longer. The state does not automatically allow you to attend traffic school in exchange for a points reduction. But you could attend court for the ticket and request traffic school authorization from the judge.
  • Shop around for car insurance: Getting multiple car insurance quotes to compare is vital to finding the lowest premiums. Fortunately, nearly every carrier has a short, easy online quoting tool available to help you round up the information you need in just a few minutes.
  • Look for discounts: Car insurance companies offer a few discounts to policyholders that could potentially help you save on coverage. These range from college and youth discounts to low-mileage or safety equipment discounts. For younger drivers facing higher rates, this can be particularly helpful.
  • Raise your deductible: If you are a safe driver with no traffic accidents or claims, you could consider raising your deductible since you are less likely to face an accident or claim. Although raising your deductible could save you money on your premium, experts recommend you only do so if you are able to afford the higher amount in the event of a claim.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Montana

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance