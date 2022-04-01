Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Montana in 2024
Bankrate’s analysis of average premiums found that the cheapest carriers in Montana include USAA, State Farm and Geico.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Montana
Our analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services found that Progressive and USAA offer the cheapest average Montana car insurance rates across a range of driver profiles. However, car insurance premiums are highly individualized, so comparing quotes from different carriers may help you find the most affordable carrier for your circumstances. When comparing rates from the cheapest car insurance companies, keep in mind that the average cost for full coverage car insurance in Montana is $2,235 per year, while drivers pay an average of just $379 annually for minimum coverage.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: USAA
- Cheapest company for full coverage: USAA
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: State Farm
- Cheapest company for young drivers: State Farm
Cheapest car insurance in Montana for minimum coverage
Montana drivers are required to carry liability insurance on their vehicle. It’s worth noting that liability-only coverage only covers your responsibility to other drivers or pedestrians. You would have to cover any damages to your own vehicle if you are deemed at fault. USAA offers the cheapest minimum coverage for Montana drivers according to our research.
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$18
|
$211
|
- $168
|
$20
|
$245
|
- $134
|
$30
|
$357
|
- $22
|
$31
|
$370
|
- $9
|
$35
|
$424
|
+ $45
Minimum coverage requirements for Montana drivers
Like most states, Montana drivers must at least meet minimum insurance requirements to drive legally. These requirements are for liability insurance and auto insurance coverage must include at least:
- $25,000 per person for bodily injury
- $50,000 per accident for bodily injury
- $20,000 per accident for property damage
On average, minimum coverage in Montana costs $379 per year. Although minimum coverage is usually cheaper than full coverage, it does not provide physical damage coverage for your car. If you cause an accident, hit an animal or have your car stolen, minimum coverage will not cover the incident. You may also be held personally liable for injuries or property damage you cause that exceeds your coverage limits, which may make buying higher liability limits worth the extra cost.
Cheapest car insurance in Montana for full coverage
Full coverage generally refers to car insurance that includes liability plus collision and comprehensive coverage. Unlike minimum coverage, this type of insurance will cover your own property damage and injuries. Full coverage policies often have you covered when the other driver is uninsured or you’re at fault but have serious damage to your own vehicle. In Montana, some of the cheapest companies with full coverage car insurance include USAA, State Farm and Progressive.
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$107
|
$1,280
|
- $955
|
$115
|
$1,375
|
- $860
|
$172
|
$2,058
|
- $177
|
$213
|
$2,560
|
+ $325
|
$258
|
$3,094
|
+ $859
Cheapest car insurance in Montana for drivers with prior incidents
Tickets and other driving violations can have an impact on your insurance costs. Insurers are likely to increase rates for drivers who are caught speeding or otherwise at fault for risky driving. Your insurance company will typically discover any new violations on your driving report when they pull your record to renew your policy. Progressive insurance remains relatively affordable for drivers who have a prior incident on their record.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: State Farm
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Montana with a speeding ticket: USAA
Getting a speeding ticket may increase your rates, as carriers usually see speeding as an indication of unsafe driving practices. However, different companies weigh speeding ticket convictions differently, so shopping around may help you secure cheap rates after a ticket. The following carriers offer some of the lowest average premiums for drivers with a single speeding ticket conviction.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$281
|
$1,693
|
$286
|
$1,579
|
$382
|
$2,733
|
$455
|
$2,624
|
$534
|
$3,847
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Montana with an at-fault accident: USAA
If you've recently been in a car accident, you may find that your insurance rates are higher when your policy renews. Accident claims can be expensive for car insurance companies, so they usually change higher rates for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$298
|
$1,742
|
$322
|
$1,713
|
$470
|
$3,315
|
$592
|
$3,238
|
$617
|
$4,160
Cheapest rates in Montana for high-risk drivers: State Farm
A high-risk driver is someone with a serious infraction on their driving record. Although high-risk driving classifications may vary by carrier, a DUI conviction is typically seen as one of the most severe high-risk infractions. Some carriers may not offer coverage for a high-risk driver. We used a single DUI conviction as the basis for our high-risk rate comparison, but other high-risk incidents may include multiple speeding tickets or driving without insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$382
|
$1,937
|
$423
|
$2,375
|
$458
|
$2,654
|
$639
|
$4,437
|
$841
|
$4,428
Bankrate’s take: Drivers who have a suspended license in Montna, such as from a high-risk incident like a DUI, must get an SR-22. This type of certificate serves as proof that you are carrying the state’s mandated liability coverage. In Montana, drivers who require an SR-22 insurance are typically required to carry it for three years.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Montana
Young drivers are often considered high risk and will pay a higher car insurance rate until they turn 25. You can often find cheap car insurance for young adults by seeking out discounts.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
Cheapest Montana car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
Teen drivers are among the expensive age group to insure. Their lack of experience behind the wheel makes them more likely to be involved in accidents, so insurance companies typically charge higher rates to account for this added risk. If your teenage driver gets into an accident or receives a ticket, premium prices can skyrocket even higher. Look for teen discounts, including student discounts, to mitigate the cost of a young driver.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$551
|
$2,804
|
$575
|
$2,851
|
$820
|
$5,512
|
$846
|
$5,733
|
$847
|
$3,792
Bankrate’s take: Teen drivers lack experience and are statistically more likely to get into an accident than older drivers. Insurance companies increase their premiums to offset the higher potential of an expensive payout in the near future.
Cheapest Montana car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
A speeding ticket or other driving violation can increase your teen’s premium for a few years, depending on the insurer. State Farm, USAA and Geico have some of the cheapest rates for young drivers who have received a ticket. Most insurers will institute the increased rate at the time of the next policy renewal.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$821
|
$4,210
|
$852
|
$4,547
|
$1,118
|
$7,509
|
$1,184
|
$6,072
|
$1,480
|
$11,372
Cheapest Montana car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA
Insurers may consider whether your teen was responsible for their accident when calculating any possible rate increase. If your teen is at fault for damages, USAA and State Farm offer some of the most affordable premiums for high-risk drivers with an accident on their record.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$864
|
$4,602
|
$926
|
$4,608
|
$1,291
|
$6,476
|
$1,318
|
$8,818
|
$1,784
|
$12,652
Bankrate’s take: Montana is an at-fault accident state, also called a tort state. This means that the driver who is determined to be at fault must use their insurance to pay for the resulting damages. This is different from no-fault states, where drivers submit a claim to their own insurance regardless of fault.
Cheapest Montana car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
In Montana, drivers under the age of 21 can get a DUI if their blood alcohol level (BAC) is above 0.02. DUIs get reported to the insurance company and can result in a significant premium increase, especially if the driver has other incidents on their record. Although young Montana drivers can expect steep rates after a DUI due to the severity, starting the quote process with Progressive may result in a more forgiving premium compared to other carriers.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$659
|
$3,566
|
$679
|
$3,325
|
$816
|
$4,697
|
$1,065
|
$7,309
|
$1,126
|
$7,587
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Montana
The Montana city you live in can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Even within the same city, different ZIP codes may have different average rates. Demographics like population density, crime rates, weather events and vehicle repair costs influence varying rates by city.
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Billings
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$464
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
USAA
|
Company average annual premium
$251
|
Bozeman
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$367
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
USAA
|
Company average annual premium
$216
|
Butte
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$402
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
USAA
|
Company average annual premium
$220
|
Great Falls
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$442
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
USAA
|
Company average annual premium
$237
|
Helena
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$382
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
USAA
|
Company average annual premium
$209
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Baker
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$320
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
State Farm
|
Company average annual premium
$165
|
Ekalaka
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$319
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
State Farm
|
Company average annual premium
$147
|
Kinsey
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$322
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
State Farm
|
Company average annual premium
$168
|
Ismay
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$322
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
State Farm
|
Company average annual premium
$168
|
Willard
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$320
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
State Farm
|
Company average annual premium
$168
Car insurance discounts in Montana
Most car insurance companies offer specific discounts that may help you save on your premium. Discount type and eligibility vary by carrier, but stacking auto insurance discounts may earn you significant savings. Some common discounts you may see as you shop include:
- Young driver discounts: Teens and young drivers may get discounts for having good grades, enrolling in a defensive driving course or leaving a vehicle at home while away at college.
- Safe driver discounts: Many carriers reward drivers for avoiding tickets or going a set period of time without filing a claim.
- Other discounts: Other discounts you may see include billing discounts for automatic or paperless payments, hybrid and electric car discounts and bundling discounts for carrying more than one policy with the same carrier.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate increases filed by insurance companies and are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.