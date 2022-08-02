Best car insurance in Montana for 2024

According to Bankrate’s analysis, Geico, State Farm and USAA are among the top picks for Montana auto insurance.

Written by
Jessica Gibson
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Montana

As part of our research into the best car insurance companies in Montana, Bankrate issues each provider a proprietary Bankrate Score with a maximum score of 5.0, which we calculate by weighing several different factors for each company. These factors include average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, coverage options, discount opportunities and more. Based on this research, Montana's average rates are $310 for minimum coverage and $1,889 for full coverage.

We also look at sources that provide in-depth research into the insurance industry, including customer service ratings from J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Based on these factors and more, some of the best auto insurance in Montana is being offered by Geico, USAA, State Farm, Progressive and Allstate.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$2,410
$331
USAA
4.2
$1,029
$182
State Farm
4.2
$1,117
$228
Progressive
4.4
$810
$159
Allstate
3.9
$2,814
$381
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Best for broad coverage and bundling options

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 797/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,410 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico insures tens of millions of vehicles and is the second-largest auto insurance provider in the U.S. It is also accessible to almost every driver in the nation, as it operates in all 50 states. Geico offers all of the standard coverage options, along with add-ons and a long list of discounts. You can also save with Geico’s multiple bundling options if you need insurance policies for your vehicles and home.

Who Geico may be good for: If you’re looking for a national insurance provider or hoping to combine policies, Geico may be worth considering. Its list of available discounts is longer than almost any other insurer in Montana, which could help you save money on your policy. In addition, the company's telematics program, DriveEasy, may help you further save on the cost of car insurance in Montana.

Learn more: Geico Insurance review

Best for unique military discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 875/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,029 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: While USAA insurance products are only accessible to active-duty military, veterans and qualifying family members, the company is one-stop-shopping for insurance coverage for those who are eligible. USAA’s portfolio includes not just highly rated car insurance but also home and renters insurance, along with other financial and banking products. Its average rates tend to be lower than most competitors, and it also offers a handful of optional car insurance coverage types, such as roadside assistance, and military-specific discounts that can help further cut down the cost of car insurance.

Who USAA may be good for: Individuals seeking military-centric car insurance coverage options, discounts and perks may benefit from what’s offered by USAA. The company offers a number of uncommon discounts like savings when storing vehicles during deployment, and coverage options include military uniform coverage, which may not be offered by other providers.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Best for in-person policy management

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 821/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,117 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm's 18,000-plus agents in almost 40 Montana cities mean that you shouldn't have trouble finding a local agency to work with when you need to file a claim or make policy changes. Or, with the handy State Farm mobile app, you can access your policy information, contact your agent and request roadside assistance in seconds. The company's average rates are some of the lowest on our list, and the company also earned an above-average customer service score with J.D. Power.

Who State Farm may be good for: Although State Farm writes robust policies for all drivers, it is particularly suited to those who want to manage their car insurance policies in a brick-and-mortar location, even in sparsely populated Montana. It has a network of agents across the country that specialize in their unique markets, and the company also offers low average rates and digital policy management tools.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Best for affordable average rates

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 819/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 810 for full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers low average costs on Montana car insurance compared to most other insurance companies. It also carries a Superior financial strength rating from AM Best and offers a number of digital tools that make it an easy company to work with if you'd prefer to manage your car insurance policy online or via an app. This digital toolbox includes the company's Name Your Price tool, which adjusts to your options to give you a car insurance policy at a price that works for you.

Who Progressive may be good for: Some drivers like to have an agent at their side when they are managing their policies; others just want to handle their insurance business safely and efficiently with digital tools. If you're in the latter group, Progressive might be a good option for you, thanks to an easy-to-use app and the ability to use the website or app to file claims, pay your bill and more.

Learn more: Progressive Insurance review

Best for customizing your policy

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 783/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,814 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers local agents to meet the needs of consumers in each state. While it sells home, life and auto insurance, it is the fourth-largest car insurance provider in the nation, with 10.7 percent of the market share. Allstate offers basic liability coverage options, but where it shines is its long list of add-on coverage options that drivers can choose from in order to customize their policies, in addition to a handful of discounts that may help lower your rate.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you prefer to have options that allow you to customize your car insurance policy to your needs, Allstate may be worth considering. It offers a long lineup of optional car insurance coverage types and endorsements, along with a number of discount opportunities to help lower the costs, making it a smart option for drivers who value a policy with all of the add-ons they’re looking for.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Montana

To find the best Montana car insurance, our insurance editorial team started by analyzing average rate data from Quadrant Information Systems. We looked at a range of other factors as well, including third-party ratings and the accessibility and efficiency of digital tools, to determine what companies provided the best experience and service for car insurance in MT. After compiling the data, we issued a Bankrate Score to each company to help Montana drivers make the best decisions for their own policies.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Montana drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Caret DownCaret Up
How to find the best car insurance in Montana

Below, we’ve included some useful tips for finding the best auto insurance in Montana. However, remember that the best insurance provider is different for every driver since everyone has different coverage needs and budgets. Keep these factors in mind when you’re shopping for the best Montana car insurance:

What’s new in Montana?
  • In 2021, Montana passed a law allowing insurance companies to use sex and marital status to determine insurance rates. This legislation reversed a law that had been in place for 40 years, which prevented insurers from using this information.
  • In 2022, several groups sued the state over alleged discrimination with regard to the new law. The lawsuit has been filed and is currently moving through the courts.

How much is car insurance in Montana?

The average cost of car insurance in Montana is $1,889 per year for full coverage. This is slightly less than the national average of $2,014. Minimum auto insurance in Montana is available for an average cost of $310 per year, which is roughly half the cost of the national average of $622 per year. However, it’s important to note that your car insurance quote will depend on various factors, such as your driving record and personal information. For example, if you live in an area with a higher crime rate, you may end up paying slightly more than the average.

The state of Montana has average car insurance rates that are slightly higher than the average rates in neighboring states. Average rates in the neighboring state of Idaho, for example, are $267 per year for minimum coverage car insurance and $1,133 per year for full coverage car insurance. In Wyoming, the average cost of minimum coverage car insurance is $263 per year, while the average cost of full coverage is $1,582 per year.

There are a few reasons why Montana drivers might pay more than their neighboring states. Montana experiences its share of severe weather events like tornados, hail and windstorms, which can contribute to costly car insurance claims. Plus, the state has a higher fatal accident rate — 21.6 deaths per 100,000 residents — than its neighboring states. Insurance carriers consider these sobering statistics when they calculate premiums, which can result in higher insurance rates for Montana drivers.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Montana

To help you determine which insurance provider is best for you, compare auto insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies. Try using our monthly payment calculator for personalized estimates.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

