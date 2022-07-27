Best homeowners insurance in Montana for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Why USAA made our list: USAA is one of the highest-scoring insurance companies on the market when it comes to things like J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction studies, but it only serves homeowners who are active duty or retired military service members, or their eligible family members. For three years running, USAA has tied for the Best Home Insurance Company Overall Bankrate Award. In addition to excellent customer satisfaction and financial strength, USAA also offers robust coverage that is geared toward service members. Standard policies include all the basics, plus military uniform coverage. Earthquake insurance and home-sharing coverage are also available.
Who USAA may be good for: Service members stationed at Malmstrom AFB may want to take a look at USAA for excellent coverage at a reasonable price point. Even those retired from military service and their family members may find the company's excellent reputation for customer service appealing.