Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Montana for 2024

Bankrate’s analysis found that USAA, Chubb, Travelers, Allstate and State Farm are among Montana’s top insurers.

Natalie Todoroff
Amelia Buckley
Amelia Buckley
Updated Jan 10, 2024
What to know about insuring your Montana home

Insurance Home Alt

Best Montana home insurance companies

Our picks for the best insurance companies for Montana homeowners.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

These 5 companies offer the cheapest average rates in the state.

Loan Home Improvement

Montana home insurance cost

Find out how your home insurance cost stacks up against average premiums in MT.

Insurance Home

Insuring your Montana home

Do you need endorsements for more robust coverage? Find out more.

Compare the best home insurance companies in Montana

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team’s extensive research revealed that USAA, Chubb, Travelers, Allstate and State Farm are among the best Montana homeowners insurance companies. Based on premium data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of Montana homeowners insurance is $1,736 per year, which works out to around $145 a month.

As part of our review process, we looked at each company’s policy offerings, insurance rates and discounts for homeowners insurance, as well as financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings from third-party agencies like S&P, Moody’s, AM Best and J.D. Power. The better a company performed in each of these categories, the higher its Bankrate Score for a maximum score of 5.0 out of 5.0. Below, these carriers stand out for offering comprehensive coverage and strong ratings for customer service and claims handling.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
4.7
A++
884
/1,000
$105
$1,259
 Get a quote
Chubb
4.3
A++
809
/1,000
$95
$1,143
 Get a quote
Allstate
4.2
A+
815
/1,000
$171
$2,052
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
A++
829
/1,000
$157
$1,885
 Read review
Travelers
4.1
A++
794
/1,000
$140
$1,679
 Get a quote
*USAA is not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Montana

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,259 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA is one of the highest-scoring insurance companies on the market when it comes to things like J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction studies, but it only serves homeowners who are active duty or retired military service members, or their eligible family members. For three years running, USAA has tied for the Best Home Insurance Company Overall Bankrate Award. In addition to excellent customer satisfaction and financial strength, USAA also offers robust coverage that is geared toward service members. Standard policies include all the basics, plus military uniform coverage. Earthquake insurance and home-sharing coverage are also available.

Who USAA may be good for: Service members stationed at Malmstrom AFB may want to take a look at USAA for excellent coverage at a reasonable price point. Even those retired from military service and their family members may find the company's excellent reputation for customer service appealing.

Chubb

Best for high-value homes

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,143 for $250k dwelling coverage
Chubb Review Get a personalized quote

Why Chubb made our list: Chubb won a Bankrate Award for high-value home insurance, and many of its coverage options are tailored for those with homes that are worth $300K or more. The company also offers some traditionally optional coverage types as standard. Chubb's Masterpiece homeowners insurance, for example, includes extended replacement cost coverage, risk consulting and a cash settlement if you decide not to rebuild.

Who Chubb may be good for: Chubb may be a good choice for those looking for reasonably priced insurance that comes with extras already included. The company also offers excellent financial strength and rates that were on the low side for Montana home insurance.

Allstate

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,052 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate has a robust set of digital tools for policyholders. You can file a claim, pay your bill and access your insurance cards either on the website or the highly-rated mobile app, and the website features informational articles on everything from maintaining your water heater to testing your smoke detectors.

Who Allstate may be good for: Although Allstate has a significant agent presence in Montana, it could be a good choice for anyone who prefers to handle their insurance business online versus with an in-person agent.

State Farm

Best for extensive agent network

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,885 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest home insurance provider in the country. If you need to meet with an agent to discuss your policy, State Farm has offices in 12 Montana cities, making it a good choice for those who like to build a relationship with their agent. However, State Farm also delivers if you prefer to manage your policy online, with a highly-rated app and website that offer maximum functionality for policyholders.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you are someone who likes to meet with your agent in person, get to know them over time and know that they are looking out for your needs, you might consider State Farm. It has an above-average rating for customer service, as well as offices across the state for your convenience.

Travelers

Best for unique discounts

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,679 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers robust coverage options for policyholders and has multiple discounts, including some less common ones. For example, it offers a green home discount. If your home is a certified green home, you can save up to five percent on your policy. Other discounts include multi-policy, loss-free, and a discount for anyone who has purchased their home within 12 months of signing up for a policy.

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers could be worth looking at if you want to save money, since its various discounts may lower your premium considerably. This is especially true if you have a green home; few insurers offer discounts for building in an environmentally responsible way, but Travelers does.

Additional Montana home insurance companies to consider

Farmers

Farmers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for flexible policy management options

Farmers Insurance review

With Farmers, customers have the option to manage their policies through an online portal or with the help of an agent. With its Smart Plan, customers can choose between three coverage tiers (Standard, Enhanced and Premier), each with its own coverage limits and endorsement availability. However, Farmers' average premium of $2,468 per year is significantly higher than the Montana statewide average.

American Modern

American Modern

Who this may be best for

Homeowners in high-risk areas

American Modern insurance review

If you’re a Montana homeowner struggling to find a carrier that will insure your property, you might want to consider American Modern. It offers two different policies, Dwelling Special and Dwelling Basic. Because American Modern specializes in homes that may not be able to secure coverage from other private insurers, its Montana policies are on the simpler side, with few endorsements available. However, its lower prices reflect its no-frills coverage; our data shows that the average rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is only $1,560 per year.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Montana

Home insurance in Montana is more expensive than the national average. This could be due to the state’s outsized wildfire risk, among other factors. To help homeowners with tighter budgets, Bankrate compiled a list of some of the most affordable insurers in the state. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Montana

Home insurance is an excellent way to protect the financial investment in your home. However, paying for coverage can be a financial burden for some Montana homeowners. For homeowners with less wiggle room in their budgets, we’ve put together a list of the five cheapest home insurance companies in Montana.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Avg. monthly premium Avg. annual premium Saving vs. state average
EMC
$92
$1,108
- $628
 Get a quote
Chubb
4.3
$95
$1,143
- $593
 Get a quote
USAA
4.7
$105
$1,259
- $477
 Get a quote
American Modern
$130
$1,560
- $176
 Get a quote
Travelers
4.1
$140
$1,679
- $57
 Get a quote
*Based on $250K dwelling coverage

How to get cheap Montana home insurance

No matter the value of your home, you don't want to spend more on your insurance than you need to. Finding the best cheap home insurance in Montana may be easier if you use the following strategies:

  1. Shop around: Every insurance company uses its own proprietary methods for determining your rate. Because of this, you will get a range of quotes when shopping around, even if they are all for exactly the same coverage types and limits. Comparing personalized rates will reveal the cheapest companies for your home and circumstances.
  2. Raise your credit score: Montana insurance companies can use your credit history when determining your home insurance premium. Research shows that people with stronger credit tend to file fewer claims, so giving your credit a boost may help you land a cheaper policy.
  3. Maintain or repair your roof: An aging roof can lead to costly claims, especially in Montana which sees frequent winter storms. Upgrading or reinforcing your roof (and notifying your insurer of the change) may earn you a lower rate.
  4. Bundle your policies: Your insurance company wants as much of your business as possible, so if you have more than one policy with a single company, you are likely to earn a lower rate on your premium. This is most often seen when you bundle your homeowners insurance with your auto coverage.

Best home insurance discounts in Montana

Home insurance discounts vary by carrier, but some of the most common options include:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Montana

Discounts are a smart way to lower your home insurance premium — but they are not the only way to save. At renewal, these strategies could help you secure a more favorable rate:

  • Raise your deductible: This one can be tricky. Insurers usually lower your premium if you raise your deductible. However, it is important to ensure that you do not raise your deductible so high that you couldn't pay it out of pocket comfortably in the event of a claim.
  • Shop around: Just because your policy is renewing doesn't mean you have to stay with the same insurer. Before renewal is a great time to shop around and compare rates.
  • Consider a security system: Security systems reduce your chance of filing a claim. A security system may be worth the cost if it brings down your home insurance premium.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Montana

Montana’s home insurance costs are 22 percent higher than the national average, according to our research. Winter storms, wildfire risk and earthquake threats can drive costs even higher in some parts of the state. Back to top Caret Up

How much is homeowners insurance in Montana?

The average annual premium for home insurance in Montana is $1,736 per year. This is significantly higher than the national average rate of insurance, which is $1,428 per year. Many factors could be contributing to Montana’s higher-than-average home insurance costs, such as inflation affecting the cost of labor and materials or a rise in covered losses.

In fact, the cost of homeowners insurance in Montana is higher than in most neighboring states. Idaho’s statewide average premium for home insurance is $905 per year, and in Wyoming, the statewide average rate is $954 per year. Home insurance premiums in Montana could be more expensive because the state faces a greater risk of damaging events, like wildfires and tornadoes.

Montana homeowners insurance rates by city

Each Montana ZIP code poses different risks to an insurer: some cities may see higher levels of vandalism and break-ins, while others may be at higher risk for wildfires. Because of these varying levels of risk, home insurance rates tend to vary across the state.

Rates can vary greatly, even within a single state such as Montana. Rates tend to be lower, for example, in areas with low crime rates or regions that don't experience as many natural disasters. Here are a few of the cities in Montana with average rates below the state average:

  • Alder: $1,584 — 9 percent below the state average
  • East Helena: $1,584 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Bonner: $1,585 —  9 percent below the state average
  • Milltown: $1,586 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Victor: $1,586 — 9 percent below the state average

More expensive premiums may be found in areas with a higher percentage of high-value homes, meaning that the average rate overall will be higher. Average rates will also increase in regions that are likely to experience a higher number of claims, such as an area that is prone to damage from wildfires.

  • Shelby: $2,033 — 17 percent above the state average
  • Lloyd: $2,031 — 17 percent above the state average
  • Turner: $2,028 — 17 percent above the state average
  • Park City: $2,028 — 17 percent above the state average
  • Dodson: $2,027 — 17 percent above the state average
House Icon

Insuring your Montana home

While Montana may not face the same insurance woes as California or Florida, it is still not the easiest place to find both affordable and robust home insurance coverage. Knowing what your home insurance policy covers — and what it doesn’t — can help you shore up your coverage. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Montana?

The most common type of home insurance policy is the form HO-3. It typically provides liability coverage, medical payments, additional living expenses, personal property coverage, and coverage for your home and surrounding structures. Home insurance covers your personal property on a named-peril basis, meaning your things are protected from sources of loss, called perils, that are specifically listed out in your policy.

Financial protection works differently for your dwelling and other structures coverage. These parts of your policy operate on an open-perils basis, which means they are covered from all causes of loss except the ones that are specifically excluded from your policy.

All in all, there are 16 named perils in a standard home insurance policy, According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), these are the most common losses homeowners file claims for:

  • Wind and hail: In 2021, wind and hail damage claims made up nearly 40 percent of all home insurance claims.
  • Water damage and freezing: Triple-I also reports that homeowners across the nation lose around $20 billion per year in water damage.
  • Fire and lightning: Around 120,000 Montana homes (which is just over a third of the state) are at moderate to high wildfire risk.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Montana

Part of the home insurance buying process is choosing coverage options and policy limits tailored to your home. While some policy features come standard and can be adjusted, others need to be purchased separately. These include:

  • Flood insurance: Damage from flooding could be a major concern depending on where your home is located. As floods are excluded from standard homeowners insurance policies, you will need to purchase a separate policy either from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or from a private carrier. 20 percent of all properties in Montana have a greater than 25 percent chance of being severely affected by a flood over the next 30 years.
  • Earthquake insurance: Similar to flood insurance, earthquake insurance is not included in standard HO-3 policies. Montana is the fourth-most seismically active state in the country. Most of Montana’s seismic activity occurs in the western portion of the state, making earthquakes more of a concern for homes in this area.
  • Identity theft insurance: This coverage type may be included in your basic policy or may be an added endorsement that you can purchase for your policy. It covers costs involved if your identity or identifying information such as your social security number, is stolen. This may include legal services, credit monitoring and reimbursement of costs such as replacing credit cards and driver's license.

How to find affordable homeowners insurance in a high-risk fire zone

exterior view of house in flooding

Guide to flood insurance

houses located in california

What is earthquake insurance?

Common Montana home insurance problems

Like California, wildfires have created something of an insurance problem for Montana homeowners. In mid-2023, Montana’s Commissioner spoke on the growing problem of Montana insurers denying policies in wildfire zones or refusing to raise coverage limits — even in zones that are not considered at an elevated risk for wildfires. Montanans across the state may struggle to secure coverage from their chosen provider.

Recent news: Montana Commissioner recommends flood insurance

Troy Downing, Commissioner of securities and insurance for the state of Montana, has written extensively about the need for many of Montana's residents to consider flood insurance even if they do not live in a FEMA-recognized flood zone. According to the commissioner, floods occur frequently during the spring and early summer months, and may also occur after wildfires, which are common in some parts of the state.

As the commissioner has noted, flood insurance is available either through private insurers or through the NFIP, which is administered by FEMA. The NFIP covers your home and belongings following a flood. Flood damage is not covered by standard HO-3 home insurance policies, which are the most common type of policy written for residential homes.

Although flooding may happen near major bodies of water, you could be in a flood zone even if you live near a small creek or gully that fills with water after a rainstorm. Flooding is as common with small bodies of water as it is with large rivers or lakes. Montana residents should ask their insurance agent if a flood insurance policy would be a good choice to protect themselves from the extensive damage.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Score

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.

  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance