Car insurance rates by city in 2023
While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, this post may contain references to products from our partners.
Car insurance companies use multiple factors to determine your rate, from the type of car you drive to your credit history. One of the most significant factors is your location. If you live in an area where there is a higher risk that you will file a claim, you are likely to pay more for your policy. The highest car insurance rates by city are found in Roosevelt, New York, where drivers pay an average of $3,549 for full coverage. Meanwhile, the lowest car insurance prices are in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where the average cost of full coverage is $883.
- Roosevelt, New York, is the most expensive city in the U.S. for full coverage car insurance according to our research.
- Drivers in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, pay the lowest full coverage rates on average. These rates reflect a difference of an astounding 302 percent from the average annual full coverage premium in Roosevelt.
- Miami is Florida’s most expensive city for auto insurance, at an average full coverage rate of $3,483 per year. This rate is 27 percent higher than Palm Coast — Florida’s cheapest city for full coverage — with an average annual rate of $2,753.
- The most expensive cities for car insurance in California and Texas (the two most populated states in the country) are Venice and Hutchins, respectively.
Why your city matters for car insurance
Although the average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy, car insurance rates vary by city. Each state’s rates are based on state-specific laws, but areas within each state also have location-specific factors that influence car insurance rates. Major cities, for example, tend to have more traffic, which can lead to more accidents. Additionally, because the cost of living in cities tends to be higher than in rural areas, the costs associated with repairing damaged vehicles may be higher, driving up auto insurance rates. In most states, even your ZIP code can affect how much you pay for auto insurance `
While your location impacts average annual premiums, it is not the only rating factor. Your driving history, the type of car you drive, the number of drivers and vehicles on your policy and what coverage types you choose will all impact your premium. Additionally, your age and gender may play a role in determining your premium, although not all areas of the country allow these rating factors.
Car insurance rates by city
When you get car insurance quotes, knowing the average prices in your state’s most and least expensive cities might help you understand if the quotes you receive are competitive. Using proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the table below shows the average annual cost for full coverage car insurance, including collision and comprehensive coverage. Keep in mind, though, that your rates will vary based on your individual rating factors.
How to compare providers
When you are shopping for insurance, comparing car insurance rates is often one of the best ways to find the best car insurance company. Here are some things to keep in mind when you compare providers:
- Compare discounts: Not every provider offers the same car insurance discounts, nor does every provider offer the same savings with each discount. For example, you may save a lot more by signing up for paperless statements with one provider than you will with another.
- Compare coverage options: Everyone has different coverage needs, and not every insurance company will offer the options you may need. If you have custom sound equipment in your car, for example, some carriers have an endorsement to provide coverage for it. Or perhaps you often drive with a dog in the car. Some companies offer medical coverage for your pets if you get into an accident while they are in the car.
- Compare third-party ratings: Organizations like J.D. Power and AM Best can help you understand important features of auto insurance carriers. J.D. Power publishes various reports regarding customer satisfaction. AM Best assesses the financial strength of property/casualty insurers. Car insurance providers with high financial strength ratings have historically been able to pay out claims during catastrophic events when many losses are filed.
- Compare quotes: Auto insurance companies each use a proprietary rating algorithm to determine how much your car insurance will be. Some companies may charge you more for a speeding ticket than others, for example. Getting quotes from several companies allows you to compare rates while also reviewing a company’s coverage options, discount opportunities and policy features.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in May 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 20-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
Cost & ratings 50%
Coverage & savings 30%
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.