Best cheap car insurance in Brooklyn for 2024
While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, this post may contain references to products from our partners.
Drivers in Brooklyn, New York, pay some of the highest average car insurance rates in the country. In 2022 (the last year data were available), the average cost of full coverage car insurance in Brooklyn was $5,171 per year or $431 monthly. Minimum coverage cost $2,332 per year or $194 per month, on average. With such high rates for car insurance in Brooklyn, NY, drivers may be looking for ways to save on premiums. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team is here to help.
Best companies for car insurance in Brooklyn
Our research revealed Geico, USAA and State Farm offer some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in Brooklyn, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. After analyzing average rates from 2022 and additional factors like customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, coverage options and available discounts, we assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score out of five points. These scores, coupled with the information below, may help you gauge a carrier’s ability to meet your insurance needs.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (New York region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|821/1,000
|$2,273
|$860
|USAA
|4.2
|879/1,000*
|$2,982
|$1,281
|State Farm
|4.3
|826/1,000
|$3,070
|$1,653
*Not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility requirements.
Geico
Geico might appeal to New York drivers with a few marks on their record, as the carrier typically offers low average rates for high-risk drivers. Geico is one of our 2024 Bankrate Awards winners for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall, tied with Amica. The was also named one of the Best Budget Auto Insurance Companies and Best for Young Drivers. Although Geico doesn’t have as many endorsement options as some competitors, its low average rates in Brooklyn and long list of potential discounts may appeal to drivers looking to save on their premiums.
Pros
-
High financial strength rating from AM Best
-
Numerous discounts available
Cons
-
Limited policy add-on features
-
Does not offer gap insurance
USAA
USAA offers policy options for current military members, veterans and qualifying family members. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will find USAA offers policy coverage options and discounts specifically geared toward military families, although the number of endorsements available may be more limited compared to other carriers. USAA consistently scores highly in J.D. Power’s U.S. Auto Insurance Study for customer satisfaction, although it is not officially ranked due to its eligibility restrictions.
Pros
-
Numerous discounts available
-
Consistently high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
Cons
-
Must meet membership requirements
-
No local agents available for in-person policy management
State Farm
State Farm is the largest car insurance company by market share in the U.S. The carrier’s options for policy customization and availability of local agents may appeal to a wide range of drivers. Potential endorsements include roadside assistance, rideshare coverage and rental car reimbursement. State Farm holds a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) from AM Best, but coverage is not available in Massachusetts or Rhode Island, which may be an issue for East Coast drivers who move around frequently.
Pros
-
Local agents available for in-person service
-
Robust website and mobile app for policy management
Cons
-
Gap insurance not available
-
Average rates may not be as competitive as other carriers in Brooklyn
How to get cheap Brooklyn car insurance
Finding and keeping cheap car insurance may be especially difficult if you live in an area with high average rates, like Brooklyn. However, a few strategies may help you save. If you are looking for cheap insurance in Brooklyn, NY, you might benefit most from evaluating your carrier and coverage needs when you experience a significant life change like moving, getting married, insuring a teen driver or buying a new vehicle.
- Shop around. Comparing quotes from different carriers may help you quickly see which company could offer you the lowest rates for your circumstances and coverage needs. Ensuring that each quote you request is for the same coverage types and limits may help you most accurately compare rates.
- Consider enrolling in a telematics program. Some insurance providers offer telematics or usage-based insurance programs, which use a device or mobile app to track your driving behavior. Enrolling in a telematics program and demonstrating safe driving habits may help you save on your premium.
- Look for discount opportunities. Most insurance companies offer a variety of discounts that may be able to lower your monthly premium. This can include bundling insurance products like auto and home insurance, earning discounts for good driving habits, enrolling in autopay, paying your premium in advance and other opportunities. Contact your insurance provider to see what discounts you may qualify for.
- Maintain a clean driving record. One of the best ways to keep your insurance premiums low is to maintain a clean driving record. The longer that you go without an accident, traffic infraction or other incident, the less of a risk you pose in the eyes of an insurer. In some cases, you can enroll in a telematics program that tracks your driving behavior and provides discounts for good driving habits — though some programs will also increase your premium if you record reckless behavior.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.