How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in New York
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is a speeding ticket in New York? The answer to this question varies depending on the number of infractions on your record and the severity of the ticket. In addition to civil fines and fees you may have to pay if you’ve received a speeding ticket, it’s likely that your car insurance costs will increase. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a close look at New York speeding ticket prices and found that the average cost of car insurance in The Empire State increases by 12 percent following a speeding conviction.
How much is a speeding ticket in New York?
Several factors determine how a speeding ticket impacts your insurance premium. The two most significant factors for rates after getting a speeding ticket are your driving history and the severity of your speeding ticket. A speeding ticket of 10 mph or over is typically not going to affect your premium as much as 30 mph over.
Unlike other states in the country, New York laws make it very clear what drivers can expect to happen after a speeding conviction. Speeding ticket costs in New York are as follows:
- Up to 10 mph over the speed limit: $45-$150 in fines with possible jail time of up to 15 days
- 11-30 mph over the speed limit: $90-$300 in fines with possible jail time of up to 30 days
- Over 30 mph above the speed limit: $180-$600 in fines with possible jail time of up to 30 days
Drivers can expect to receive increased fines for repeat offenses within an 18-month window. Should a driver receive three or more speeding convictions within 18 months, license revocation is likely.
In addition to fines, New York drivers also receive penalty points (also called New York insurance points) for each violation they are convicted of. The points for speeding are as follows:
- 1-10 mph: 3 points
- 11-20 mph: 4 points
- 21-30 mph: 6 points
- 31-40 mph: 8 points
- 41 or above: 11 points
In New York, drivers who receive 11 points within an 18-month period are subject to potentially having their license suspended. Should this happen, they might have to pay a reinstatement fee and take a driving safety course after the suspension period is over.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in New York?
In New York, 30 percent of all traffic fatalities result from speeding. New York drivers who are convicted of speeding face several potential consequences for breaking the law. In addition to a speeding fine up to $1,000 and potential license suspension, your insurance premiums will likely increase.
|Full coverage rate before speeding ticket
|Full coverage rate after speeding ticket
|% increase
|New York average
|$3,840
|$4,289
|12%
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in New York
A New York speeding ticket usually means higher insurance premiums. Even so, there are things drivers can do to lower their monthly costs. Provided drivers keep their driving record free of further convictions, the strategies below should help.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
The percentage increase in rates after a speeding ticket varies with each insurance company. As the table below illustrates, some companies increase rates more drastically than others. For this reason, drivers should consider shopping around after receiving a speeding ticket, as they may save a significant amount of money by changing providers.
Average annual full coverage premium by car insurance company in New York
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|Allstate
|$3,906
|$4,659
|19%
|Erie
|$3,075
|$3,436
|12%
|Geico
|$3,721
|$3,906
|5%
|Progressive
|$2,275
|$2,305
|1%
|State Farm
|$3,540
|$4,041
|14%
*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds.
While rate shopping, it may help to research each company’s J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction and any online reviews other customers have left. By doing this, you may be able to tell whether or not you want to work with a company. For example, some providers are better to work with during claims than others.
Take a PIRP/driving safety course
Standing for “Point and Insurance Reduction Program,” New York’s PIRP program can help drivers remove points from their record and save a percentage on their insurance premiums. There is a fee to take the course, but drivers can take the course entirely online at their convenience. Completing a course does not remove the violation from a record, but it could remove points, which could help prevent license suspension in case future convictions occur.
Bundle your coverage
Discounts for bundling insurance policies are common and also some of the more powerful discounts in the market. Bundling means purchasing more than one policy from the same provider. This could include carrying home, renters or even multiple auto insurance policies with the same provider. The amount drivers save by bundling varies with each provider, but many companies are known to give significant savings to multi-policy customers.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
If you have points on your license from a speeding conviction, it could pay off to shop around. There is no single company that is always going to be the best option for drivers with speeding tickets. The best way to find the right policy for you is to compare personalized quotes to see which carrier offers the coverage you need at the lowest rate.
-
Drivers in New York pay an average cost of $3,840 for full coverage car insurance, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage; state-mandated minimum insurance, meanwhile, averages out to $1,658. These rates are above the national averages, which are $2,543 for full coverage and $740 for minimum insurance. Your own rates will differ from the averages based on factors like your location, age and driving history, as well as the age, make and model of your car.
-
The best company for car insurance in New York will vary from person to person. Car insurance premiums are based on a range of factors that are unique to each individual, from their age, credit history and driving record to their car’s make and model. Having said that, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a close look at the carriers writing the most policies in New York and found that some of the best options include Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Allstate.
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and a single speeding ticket
Gender: the following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Related Articles
New York first-time homebuyer assistance programs
Temporary car insurance in New York
Car insurance for high-risk drivers in New York
Does auto insurance follow the car or the person?