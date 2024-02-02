At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is a speeding ticket in New York? The answer to this question varies depending on the number of infractions on your record and the severity of the ticket. In addition to civil fines and fees you may have to pay if you’ve received a speeding ticket, it’s likely that your car insurance costs will increase. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a close look at New York speeding ticket prices and found that the average cost of car insurance in The Empire State increases by 12 percent following a speeding conviction.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How much is a speeding ticket in New York?

Several factors determine how a speeding ticket impacts your insurance premium. The two most significant factors for rates after getting a speeding ticket are your driving history and the severity of your speeding ticket. A speeding ticket of 10 mph or over is typically not going to affect your premium as much as 30 mph over.

Unlike other states in the country, New York laws make it very clear what drivers can expect to happen after a speeding conviction. Speeding ticket costs in New York are as follows:

Up to 10 mph over the speed limit: $45-$150 in fines with possible jail time of up to 15 days

11-30 mph over the speed limit: $90-$300 in fines with possible jail time of up to 30 days

Over 30 mph above the speed limit: $180-$600 in fines with possible jail time of up to 30 days

Drivers can expect to receive increased fines for repeat offenses within an 18-month window. Should a driver receive three or more speeding convictions within 18 months, license revocation is likely.

In addition to fines, New York drivers also receive penalty points (also called New York insurance points) for each violation they are convicted of. The points for speeding are as follows:

1-10 mph: 3 points

11-20 mph: 4 points

21-30 mph: 6 points

31-40 mph: 8 points

41 or above: 11 points

In New York, drivers who receive 11 points within an 18-month period are subject to potentially having their license suspended. Should this happen, they might have to pay a reinstatement fee and take a driving safety course after the suspension period is over.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in New York?

In New York, 30 percent of all traffic fatalities result from speeding. New York drivers who are convicted of speeding face several potential consequences for breaking the law. In addition to a speeding fine up to $1,000 and potential license suspension, your insurance premiums will likely increase.

Full coverage rate before speeding ticket Full coverage rate after speeding ticket % increase New York average $3,840 $4,289 12%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in New York

A New York speeding ticket usually means higher insurance premiums. Even so, there are things drivers can do to lower their monthly costs. Provided drivers keep their driving record free of further convictions, the strategies below should help.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

The percentage increase in rates after a speeding ticket varies with each insurance company. As the table below illustrates, some companies increase rates more drastically than others. For this reason, drivers should consider shopping around after receiving a speeding ticket, as they may save a significant amount of money by changing providers.

Average annual full coverage premium by car insurance company in New York

Car insurance company Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase Allstate $3,906 $4,659 19% Erie $3,075 $3,436 12% Geico $3,721 $3,906 5% Progressive $2,275 $2,305 1% State Farm $3,540 $4,041 14%

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds.

While rate shopping, it may help to research each company’s J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction and any online reviews other customers have left. By doing this, you may be able to tell whether or not you want to work with a company. For example, some providers are better to work with during claims than others.

Take a PIRP/driving safety course

Standing for “Point and Insurance Reduction Program,” New York’s PIRP program can help drivers remove points from their record and save a percentage on their insurance premiums. There is a fee to take the course, but drivers can take the course entirely online at their convenience. Completing a course does not remove the violation from a record, but it could remove points, which could help prevent license suspension in case future convictions occur.

Bundle your coverage

Discounts for bundling insurance policies are common and also some of the more powerful discounts in the market. Bundling means purchasing more than one policy from the same provider. This could include carrying home, renters or even multiple auto insurance policies with the same provider. The amount drivers save by bundling varies with each provider, but many companies are known to give significant savings to multi-policy customers.

Frequently asked questions