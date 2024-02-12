At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Most auto insurance policies renew every year or every six months. But, for those needing coverage for a shorter period of time, there is temporary car insurance. Temporary car insurance in New York is available from most major insurers for drivers in need of a policy for less than six months. While it may be less traditional than a year or six-month policy, temporary insurance might be worthwhile for some drivers. Below, Bankrate explains what New York drivers should know before purchasing a temporary car insurance policy.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Short-term car insurance in New York

When purchasing car insurance in New York, drivers typically have the option to get a policy for 12 months or six months. A temporary car insurance policy is usually six months in length, but that could vary based on the provider you choose. While you can usually cancel a car insurance policy at any time, opting for a shorter policy term may appeal to you if you’re purchasing coverage from a new carrier for the first time or you simply do not need coverage for longer than six months.

Is New York temporary car insurance right for me?

Temporary car insurance policies in New York may be a good option for some drivers. Here are some of the reasons why someone might choose to buy short-term car insurance:

The cost of car insurance is expensive: Car insurance premiums can be pricey depending on your insurer, age, credit score and driving record. The average cost of car insurance in New York for a 12-month policy is $3,833 for full coverage, so if you only need coverage for a short period of time or you think you may be able to find more affordable rates in six months, a short term policy may make more sense for your budget.

Car insurance premiums can be pricey depending on your insurer, age, credit score and driving record. The average cost of car insurance in New York for a 12-month policy is $3,833 for full coverage, so if you only need coverage for a short period of time or you think you may be able to find more affordable rates in six months, a short term policy may make more sense for your budget. You are dissatisfied with your current insurer: Choosing a short-term car insurance policy means you may have more opportunities to switch carriers. You can use the time afforded by your short-term policy to shop around for a carrier with the right coverage options for you at a more affordable rate.

Choosing a short-term car insurance policy means you may have more opportunities to switch carriers. You can use the time afforded by your short-term policy to shop around for a carrier with the right coverage options for you at a more affordable rate. You are renting a vehicle for personal use: If you do not own a car and are renting a vehicle for personal use — whether for a few days, several weeks or months — a short-term insurance policy might be beneficial. Additionally, you can typically purchase car insurance through the rental car company you get your vehicle from.

If you do not own a car and are renting a vehicle for personal use — whether for a few days, several weeks or months — a short-term insurance policy might be beneficial. Additionally, you can typically purchase car insurance through the rental car company you get your vehicle from. You’re about to sell your vehicle: If your policy is about to renew but you know you won’t have your car for much longer, a temporary policy will keep you compliant until you offload the vehicle. While you can cancel an auto insurance policy at any time, not just during the renewal period, if you’re unhappy with the policy it could make sense to opt out of renewal and get a temporary policy instead.

If your policy is about to renew but you know you won’t have your car for much longer, a temporary policy will keep you compliant until you offload the vehicle. While you can cancel an auto insurance policy at any time, not just during the renewal period, if you’re unhappy with the policy it could make sense to opt out of renewal and get a temporary policy instead. You borrow someone else’s car: If you often borrow someone else’s car, you will likely need to be added as a driver on their policy. However, if you borrow it occasionally, you may benefit from a non-owner policy. These car insurance policies are usually sold in six-month terms and provide just liability coverage.

Pros and cons of temporary car insurance

Short-term car insurance in New York may help tide you over for a brief period of time, but it also comes with potential downsides. Here are some of the key perks and drawbacks Bankrate’s insurance editorial team identified with short-term policies.

Pros Cons Less commitment than a 12-month policy

Brief policy term may save you money if you only need coverage for a short period of time

May be easier to qualify for a paid-in-full discount, if offered More frequent renewals means more opportunities for rate increases

May be more expensive on a per-month basis than a longer policy

If your circumstances are likely to change in the near future — for example, you’re moving to an urban area with good public transportation and selling your car — then a short-term policy may be an affordable way to bridge the gap without committing to a full year of coverage.

Temporary car insurance options in New York

If you are thinking about buying temporary car insurance, there may be several options available depending on your needs. Here are the main types of temporary car insurance available from New York car insurance companies:

Six-month car insurance policy: The most common type of temporary car insurance is a six-month policy. Monthly premiums should be similar to a standard 12-month auto policy, but this might be a good option for drivers who’d rather pay for their coverage six months at a time. If you prefer to pay your premium in full (many insurers offer a discount for this), a six-month policy may be a cheaper insurance option than paying for a 12-month policy outright.

The most common type of temporary car insurance is a six-month policy. Monthly premiums should be similar to a standard 12-month auto policy, but this might be a good option for drivers who’d rather pay for their coverage six months at a time. If you prefer to pay your premium in full (many insurers offer a discount for this), a six-month policy may be a cheaper insurance option than paying for a 12-month policy outright. Non-owner policy: A non-owner car insurance policy may be ideal for drivers who occasionally borrow vehicles, but do not have their own registered car. This policy is generally inexpensive, but it only provides liability insurance. You get your own proof of insurance when you take out a non-owner policy.

A non-owner car insurance policy may be ideal for drivers who occasionally borrow vehicles, but do not have their own registered car. This policy is generally inexpensive, but it only provides liability insurance. You get your own proof of insurance when you take out a non-owner policy. Car insurance for out-of-country travel: You might need temporary auto insurance if you plan to travel to another country and rent a vehicle. In this case, you can probably get travel car insurance from the rental car provider. Most U.S. car insurance policies are valid in Canada, but you might need a separate endorsement if you want to be covered in Mexico.

How much is temporary car insurance in New York?

Using data from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team determined the average rates for six-month policies offered by some of New York’s most popular insurance companies. The average cost of a six-month policy in New York is $1,917. Keep in mind, however, that your own rate is likely to vary based on factors including your age and gender, where you live and the make and model of your car. To find the lowest rate for your needs, you may want to ask for quotes from a range of insurers and make sure your quotes take any available discounts into account.

In the table below, we have included the average six-month car insurance premiums from some of the best car insurance companies in the state:

Insurance company Avg. 6-month full coverage premium Avg. monthly 6-month full coverage premium Allstate $1,953 $326 Geico $1,861 $310 Progressive $1,138 $190 State Farm $1,770 $295 USAA $2,105 $351

Frequently asked questions



What does temporary car insurance in New York cover? Caret Down Temporary car insurance in New York is not a type of standard policy. Instead, it generally refers to any car insurance policy with a six-month term duration. With a temporary car insurance policy, you would still get to choose from the normal coverage options offered by the carrier you choose. You can purchase a minimum coverage or full coverage policy for six months. You may also have the option to add endorsements, which would remain in effect for the duration of the policy. The coverage you can get with a temporary car insurance policy is generally the same as what you’d get with a full-year policy — the only real difference is the policy length.

Do you need car insurance to borrow someone else’s car? Caret Down You do not legally need to have car insurance to borrow someone else’s car. As long as the owner of the vehicle authorizes you to drive — either through permissive use or on a named driver policy — their insurance policy should apply while you are behind the wheel. However, if you are borrowing other people’s vehicles, you might consider purchasing a non-owner policy, which provides you with liability insurance when you drive a borrowed car. This added liability coverage can provide valuable financial protection for damage you may cause during a car accident.

What is the cheapest temporary car insurance in New York? Caret Down Based on Bankrate’s premium analysis, Main Street America, Progressive and NYCM offer some of the lowest average car insurance rates in New York . However, the cheapest carrier for you will depend on your personal circumstances. No matter what type of policy duration you are looking for, comparing personalized quotes is likely the best way to find the lowest rates based on your unique rating factors

Can I be added to someone else’s insurance policy temporarily? Caret Down Yes, most insurance companies allow drivers to add someone to their policy on a short-term basis. This may be a good idea if you frequently borrow someone else’s car to ensure you are covered if something happens while you are driving it. Speaking with the owner’s insurance company may be a good idea to get personalized advice on how to best financially protect yourself while driving their vehicle.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.