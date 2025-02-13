What is permissive use car insurance?

Permissive use car insurance is not an insurance policy but an agreement commonly found in most (but not all) insurance policies. Permissive use allows unlisted drivers to have insurance coverage while driving a policyholder’s vehicle. The unlisted driver must have the policyholder’s implied or expressed permission for the coverage to apply. Permissive use can have exceptions, exclusions and costly repercussions, so knowing if your insurance company allows permissive drivers and what it can mean to your policy is essential.

What does it mean to be a listed driver on a car insurance policy?

Listed drivers, also called named drivers or named operators, are the people who are included as authorized drivers of the insured vehicle in the insurance policy. Examples of listed drivers will generally include the people who live in your household, such as your spouse or partner and any children who have their driver’s licenses.

You, as the policyholder, will have given your agent the names of any listed drivers when you signed up for your coverage. Since they are named in the policy, your insurer would have considered factors such as their driving record when determining your premium. For example, if you have teen drivers in your family, you may face a higher rate because teens tend to have more accidents.

Listed drivers are not the same as permissive use drivers. The names give you the clue: listed drivers are listed on the policy; while permissive drivers are not. If someone regularly drives your car, they should generally be listed as a named driver, but consulting your agent is the best way to know for sure who to include in your policy.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Are you a homeowner? ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Are you a homeowner? ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How does permissive use car insurance work?

Permissive use applies when someone has expressed or implied permission to drive the vehicle. Expressed permission is verbal or written, like when people ask, “Can I borrow your truck to pick up furniture?” and you reply, “Yes.”

Implied permission does not need to be spoken out loud and is generally based on past behavior, the relationship between the people involved or the lack of objection from the policyholder. For example, if your roommate sometimes borrows your car, and takes it to pick up some groceries without asking, she is likely to still be covered by permissive use. Or if your uncle grabs your keys because he promised to fill up your gas tank while visiting.

Permissive use can apply to almost anyone. Whether expressed or implied, as a permissive driver (i.e., someone with your permission to borrow your vehicle), they should get the same protections you get from your auto insurance policy. In other words, your auto insurance policy should travel with the car to anyone driving it.

Note that we say should. While most large-scale car insurance providers offer permissive use car insurance, some companies do not. Some companies specifically only cover drivers listed as “active drivers” on the insurance policy. Drivers who are excluded from your policy do not have permissive use. Review your policy details, especially if you get coverage through a smaller insurance carrier, before handing over your keys.

Assuming your policy allows for a permissive driver, you should review the specifics there, too.

For example, your auto insurance policy may only apply to someone who borrows your car 12 or fewer times a year.

Generally, permissive use car insurance is designed for those out-of-the-ordinary instances when another driver borrows your vehicle and gets into an accident. If someone is getting behind the wheel of your vehicle regularly, you usually need to name them as a listed driver on your policy. If the insurance company finds out someone who was not a listed driver was regularly using the vehicle, they could deny coverage in the event of an accident.

Does all of a car insurance policy apply to the permitted driver?

Assuming they are not excluded from your policy, your friend has the benefits of your insurance policy when they borrow your car. Usually, the permissive user limit of liability, collision, comprehensive and any other coverages you have is the same as the limit of coverage you have for yourself.

Say you live in Texas, where the Texas car insurance laws require you to carry at least a minimum of $25,000 property damage liability coverage. If you have $25,000 of property damage liability coverage on your policy, the permissive user limit of liability is also $25,000. So if your friend does $20,000 of damage, your policy should cover it.

In short, if your car insurance policy includes permissive use, the entirety of your policy extends to anyone driving your car (assuming they meet your insurance provider’s permissive driver requirements).

Should someone be a named driver or a permitted driver?

This comes down to how frequently you plan to loan out your keys. Usually, if someone borrows your ride a dozen or fewer times a year, they can be considered a permissive driver. But if your neighbor uses your car weekly to pick your kids and theirs up from soccer practice, you probably need to have them as a listed driver.

If you still feel unsure about when someone should be listed as a named driver on your policy, call your auto insurance provider and ask. Talking through the specifics of your situation helps ensure you have the right coverage in place — and avoid a surprise out-of-pocket expense if your friend wrecks your car.

Frequently asked questions