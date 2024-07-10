At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

You might not think about auto insurance if you don’t own a car, but if you regularly drive other people’s cars, you might want to consider purchasing some level of coverage. Many auto insurance carriers provide a policy option for people who do not own a vehicle. Sometimes referred to as non-owner insurance, this is a specialized option for those who regularly drive vehicles they do not own and want their own financial protection while behind the wheel.

What is non-owner car insurance?

Non-owner or no-vehicle car insurance offers insurance coverage to people who do not own a vehicle, do not have regular access to a car and have a valid driver’s license. To put it simply, non-owner car insurance is liability insurance for people who occasionally drive but do not have a car registered under their name.

Non-owner insurance covers others’ injuries and any damage to their property while you are driving a vehicle that you do not own, up to your policy limits. This coverage can be purchased for many reasons, ranging from frequent car rentals to borrowing a car.

Before we further examine the best non-owner car insurance, there are a couple of unique things to note about this type of insurance. The first is that non-owner insurance is not appropriate for drivers who live with the owner of the car they are driving. In such cases, you will need to be added to the primary driver’s insurance policy.

Second, this type of insurance does not cover the damage done to the vehicle that you are driving. For that reason, it is almost always less expensive than a typical car insurance policy, but you are responsible for the repair costs if you are involved in an accident while driving a car you do not own.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

When do you need non-owner car insurance?

Although having car insurance when you do not own a car may not seem necessary to you, there are circumstances where it may be a good idea.

You frequently borrow or rent cars

If you sometimes drive someone else’s car, non-owner car insurance might come in handy. If you are in an at-fault accident using your friend’s car, and you exceed the limit of their insurance policy, non-owner insurance would help you pay for any damages you still owe. However, if you live with the person whose car you often use, you will have to be added to their policy.

You need an SR-22/FR-44

If you are seeking reinstatement of your driver’s license after suspension, an SR-22 – or FR-44 if you’re in Florida or Virginia – may be required. An SR-22/FR-44 is a form certifying that you have your state’s minimum liability coverage. It is important to note that even though you may hear it referred to as “SR-22 insurance,” an SR-22 is not an insurance policy. You must have an insurance policy to obtain an SR-22 or FR-44. The SR-22/FR-44 is what you need to prove you have gotten the auto insurance coverage that is required in your state to get your license reinstated.

If you do not own a vehicle and find yourself requiring an SR-22 or a FR-44, a non-owner insurance policy is what you will need to meet your insurance needs.

How to get non-owner car insurance

There are a few steps you can take to find the best non-owner car insurance for you:

Find the right company. Most insurance companies do not advertise that they offer non-owner insurance, and some do not offer it at all.

Most insurance companies do not advertise that they offer non-owner insurance, and some do not offer it at all. Obtain a quote. Some insurers will not issue a non-owner insurance policy over the phone or online, so you may have to get it in person with a broker or an agent.

Some insurers will not issue a non-owner insurance policy over the phone or online, so you may have to get it in person with a broker or an agent. If you have difficulty finding local coverage, try some of the largest national car insurance companies. Larger insurers often offer more varied options and may be able to accommodate a non-owner policy.

After you receive quotes, be sure to carefully compare coverage and pricing options to find the best fit for you.

Cost of non-owner insurance

The cost of non-owner car insurance varies based on a number of factors. Depending on state regulations, these can include your marital status, credit history, age, location and driving record.

With standard auto insurance, those factors plus the value of the car insured are considered. With non-owner car insurance, there is no specific vehicle insured, so the insurance company sets your rate by their estimate of how likely you are to cause an accident and use those factors to help determine the risk level.

Frequently asked questions