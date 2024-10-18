Insurance laws vary from state to state, and generally, you will purchase your car insurance policy in the state in which you live and in which your car is registered. But what happens if your circumstances are more complicated—for example, if you have residences in two states? You may be wondering, can my car be registered in one state and insured in another? Bankrate’s insurance editorial team created this guide to answer your questions regarding when you can have car insurance in another state so that you make the best insurance decisions for your own situation.

Does your car insurance cover you out of state?

Your car insurance policy generally will cover you when you drive your car out of state. If you are on vacation, for example, or are passing through another state on a road trip, you won’t need to get a separate car insurance policy. Rather, something known as a “broadening clause” goes into effect, and your car insurance policy will now adhere to the laws of the state you’re currently in. This is important if you have minimum coverage car insurance, or if you drive into a state with different at-fault or no-fault laws.

Driving out of the country also comes with different rules. While your American car insurance policy typically will cover you in Canada, it likely won’t cover you in Mexico. You may need to purchase a short-term Mexican auto insurance policy to cover you during your trip. As such, it’s usually best to check with your insurance company before you leave.

Learn more: How much car insurance do you need?

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark Icon No Checkmark Icon Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark Icon No Checkmark Icon Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark Icon No Checkmark Icon ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark Icon No Checkmark Icon Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark Icon No Checkmark Icon Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark Icon No Checkmark Icon ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Does car insurance cover college students out of state?

Whether or not car insurance covers college students out of state depends on several factors: state regulations, the student’s primary address and whether they return home during breaks. In most cases, a student attending college without a car whose primary residence is still their parents’ home in a different state can still be covered by the parents’ insurance in their original state of residence. If the student lives over 100 miles from home, some insurers even offer a discount on the family’s policy.

On the other hand, college students who bring a car to school in a different state and live out of state year-round may need to purchase a standalone policy in the state where they keep their car. If you’re not sure whether you need a separate policy, consider contacting your insurance company to ask about your situation and check the state requirements in both your home state and the state where you or your family member are attending school.

Learn more: Best car insurance for young adults

Can my car be registered in one state and insured in another?

In general, your car must be registered and insured in the same state, since both vehicle registration and auto insurance are based on your permanent residence. In fact, using an address for insurance that’s different from the primary residence where you keep your vehicle is a form of insurance fraud.

However, in some cases it’s possible to insure a car in a state other than the one where your primary residence is, including if you:

Live in multiple states

Are a member of the military

But it’s important to understand how they might apply in your situation.

You are a resident of two states

If you split your time between two states, you may be able to get auto insurance in either of the two states (but it will not technically be “out of state” since you will be living there). Most often, the rule of thumb is your car must be insured in the state where it is registered. Every state has its own rules and laws, so you will likely need to speak with your department of motor vehicles (DMV) or an agent from your insurance company to make sure you are complying with state law and are fully covered.

If you have multiple vehicles kept in different states — for instance, a daily driver at your home in Maryland and a sports car that stays at your vacation home in Florida — you will likely need separate insurance policies for each vehicle based in the states where they’re garaged.

Time is another variable. Some states will only issue tags to vehicles that are in the state for 183 days or more a year to qualify for dual residency. Check with the DMV in any state you live in part-time to determine your registration and insurance needs.

You are a member of the military stationed in another state

Most states allow military members to continue coverage from their home state while they are stationed elsewhere. However, this may not be the case in the event of a permanent change of station (PCS), where you spend 20 weeks or more at a location. When moving to another state, you will likely need to consider purchasing new coverage. If this happens, speak with an agent to ensure you are properly covered.

Frequently asked questions