New York Central Mutual insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.1 Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Auto Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Cost & ratings Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Coverage Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Support Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Home Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Support Rating: 1.5 stars out of 5 1.5 Bankrate's take Homeowners in New York state who are interested in a regional insurance company may want to check out NYCM's home insurance policies, which are typically cheaper than the state average. However, its car insurance policies may be more expensive, which could make bundling more difficult. Company overview

Average rates from New York Central Mutual

Company details Who New York Central Mutual may be good for: New York policyholders looking for basic coverage with bundling opportunities might appreciate what NYCM has to offer. Who New York Central Mutual may not be good for: NYCM may not be the best option for policyholders who plan on moving outside New York State or customers who prefer a digital insurance experience over working with an agent in person. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $586 Customer service phone number : 1-800-234-6926

: 1-800-234-6926 Customer service email : customerservice@nycm.com

: customerservice@nycm.com Sales : Contact a local agent

: Contact a local agent Payments and billing email: accountstatus@nycm.com

accountstatus@nycm.com Claims phone number: 1-800-234-6926 24/7 or

1-800-234-6926 24/7 or Claims email : myclaim@nycm.com

State availability: Only available in New York

New York Central Mutual Insurance car insurance

Bankrate took a deep dive into New York Central Mutual car insurance and based on our assessment, this company could be a good choice for New Yorkers who want basic coverage options and excellent customer service from a regional carrier. Beyond the standard policy options — including bodily injury liability, property damage liability, uninsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection, which are required in New York — NYCM doesn’t appear to offer some of the various add-on coverage options that many of the nation’s best car insurance companies offer. However, it does offer emergency roadside assistance. Limited coverage options and single-state availability played a large role in NYCM’s auto Bankrate Score of 3.7 out of 5. However, NYCM did receive an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best, indicating a stable history for its financial strength, but was not rated by Standard & Poor’s (S&P). It also came in first in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study for overall customer satisfaction in the New York region for the second year.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

New York Central Mutual Insurance car insurance discounts Pros and cons of New York Central Mutual Insurance car insurance Learning more about an insurance company could reveal whether or not it’s the best fit for your needs. When comparing car insurance carriers, here are some quick facts about NYCM: Pros Extensive list of car insurance discounts available

Tiered roadside assistance package can be added to car insurance policy

Split or single limit auto insurance policy may be available for some drivers Cons Apple version of mobile app may have functionality issues, according to customer reviews

Policies are only available in New York state

Need an agent to purchase policy and make changes New York Central Mutual Insurance car insurance cost The 2023 national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage, based on Bankrate’s study of average car insurance rates from Quadrant Information Services. Although average NYCM car insurance premiums are not available, knowing the national average may help you better understand how competitive NYCM is when comparing rates. New York Central Mutual Insurance car insurance discounts If you prioritize cheap car insurance, discounts can help. NYCM offers an extensive list of car insurance discounts for drivers to save on auto insurance. Some are based on the features of a vehicle, while others depend on the driver. These include: Driving training Caret Down Young drivers under age 21 may take a qualifying course to earn a discount on their auto policy. The discount amount for successfully completing the course ranges from 6 percent to 10 percent, depending on the driver’s age. Daytime running lamps Caret Down If your vehicle has this feature, you could earn up to a 3 percent discount on your NYCM auto policy. Coupler discount Caret Down If the named insured on the auto policy also has an umbrella, homeowners or renters insurance policy with NYCM, they could discount up to 25 percent off the auto policy. Airbag/automatic seat belt discount Caret Down If these come installed by the factory in your vehicle or you have more than one airbag, the medical payment and personal injury protection portions of your car insurance could receive up to 30 percent off.

New York Central Mutual home insurance

New York Central Mutual home insurance may be an option to explore for homeowners on a budget. Aside from the standard coverage options you’d expect, the homeowners policy also has coverage add-ons available like equipment & appliance breakdown coverage, valued possession coverage and utility line expense coverage. Although average rates for New York Central Mutual home insurance are far below the national average, the company lacks a digital option when it comes to claims filing. Furthermore, NYCM’s homeowners insurance was not included in J.D. Power’s home insurance study for customer satisfaction. These factors played into NYCM’s relatively low homeowners Bankrate Score of 2.5 out of 5.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

New York Central Mutual home insurance discounts Pros and cons of New York Central Mutual home insurance New York Central Mutual’s home insurance policy may not be the right fit for every New York homeowner. Here are some quick facts about the carrier and policy type: Pros Unique discount opportunities for recently renovated or newly purchased homes

Claims service available 24/7

Add-on coverage available for equipment & appliance breakdown and utility line expense Cons Home insurance only available in New York

Home insurance not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction

Limited tools for digital policy management, especially for digital inventorization of personal belongings New York Central Mutual Insurance home insurance cost NYCM’s homeowners insurance comes in far below the national average. While the national average annual premium for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,428 per year, NYCM’s average annual premium for the same dwelling amount is $586. Dwelling coverage limit New York Central Mutual Insurance average premium National average premium $150,000 $434 $975 $250,000 $586 $1,428 $350,000 $735 $1,879 $450,000 $876 $2,343 $750,000 $1,487 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. New York Central Mutual home insurance discounts Compared to its auto insurance policy, NYCM’s homeowners insurance policy has fewer discounts. However, there are some unique discount opportunities compared to the best homeowners insurance companies: Work from home Caret Down If the named insured works at least 20 hours per week from home, the policy may be eligible for a 5 percent discount. This discount cannot take effect if the retirement discount is already in place and self-employment is not applicable. Retirement Caret Down In addition to base eligibility starting at age 55 and older, NYCM’s retirement discount has additional requirements. It can only apply if either the named insured or spouse in the same residence is not employed full time, occupies the residency at least 10 months of the year, and insures the policy dwelling amount up to value. Gated community Caret Down This discount may apply to homes located within a gated community. Renovation discount Caret Down Homes 20 years old or older can qualify for this discount if the homeowner has recently replaced the roof or primary heating source. Homeowners must provide proof of purchase and installation to NYCM. Effective from the date of installation, the discount remains on the policy for 20 years.

Compare New York Central Mutual with other insurers

Because of its limited availability, this NYCM insurance review may reveal that it is not the right option for everyone. If this is the case for you, here are three other insurance companies to consider:

Is New York Central Mutual Insurance a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s team of insurance experts, which includes licensed agents with decades of combined insurance experience, dedicate time each year to evaluating carriers to help our readers find the best coverage for their needs. Our research finds that New Yorkers who prefer a regional insurance carrier that has had longevity in the insurance market — over 100 years offering home and auto insurance — might want to look into New York Central Mutual. The carrier offers extensive discounts and add-on coverage opportunities for those who want to craft a personalized insurance policy. Shoppers prioritizing customer service in their home insurance company may want to speak with friends and family insured with NYCM since J.D. Power did not include the hyper-regional carrier in its U.S. 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction Claims Study. Additionally, New Yorkers planning to move out of the state may not find it to be the best carrier for their needs.

New York Central Mutual Insurance customer satisfaction Analyzing ratings and reviews by third-party agencies could shed some light on how satisfied customers are with a certain insurance company. These organizations review complaints and conduct surveys to get a sense of the customer experience for insureds. Since NYCM is only available in New York, J.D. Power did not include it in its studies. J.D. Power provides a score based on an 1,000-point rating system and AM Best uses a letter grade system for its rating, using letters A through D. Study or Rating agency New York Central Mutual Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not rated 521/1,000 AM Best rating A N/A

New York Central Mutual Insurance auto claims satisfaction New York Central Mutual car insurance was ranked first in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the New York region, which indicates that customers are generally satisfied with their auto insurance claims experience from the provider. However, NYCM was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, mostly likely due the study being a national study.

New York Central Mutual customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is in charge of standardizing insurance companies and insurance practices. Amongst other vital duties, it keeps tabs on customer complaints. The NAIC has a complaint index, which can help potential policyholders gain better insight about the type of service they may receive with a particular carrier. The NAIC uses a baseline scoring system where the average amount of customer complaints is 1.0. A rating above 1.0 indicates more complaints than average, and a rating below 1.0 shows fewer complaints than average. You can also view the exact amount of a company's total complaints to the NAIC.

New York Central Mutual auto complaints

New York Central Mutual home complaints While the NAIC score for NYCM has fluctuated over the past few years, it has remained below the 1.0 average rating. This indicates that NYCM consistently has fewer than average complaints, which may be indicative of positive interactions between NYCM and its auto insurance policyholders. NYCM's NAIC score for home insurance is incredibly low, which may indicate that its policyholders are generally happy with its service. Even in 2020, NYCM's highest-scoring year out of the past three years, the company only had three complaints filed.

Other New York Central Mutual tools and benefits Condo insurance: Condo insurance is a type of homeowners insurance for condo owners to add coverage for personal liability, your condo’s interior structures and personal property should it be damaged in a covered peril.

Condo insurance is a type of homeowners insurance for condo owners to add coverage for personal liability, your condo’s interior structures and personal property should it be damaged in a covered peril. Home insurance safety tips: NYCM created a list of safety tips , available on its website, to spot and deal with potential seasonal damage and help homeowners mitigate risk.

NYCM created a list of safety tips , available on its website, to spot and deal with potential seasonal damage and help homeowners mitigate risk. Business insurance: NYCM offers business owner policies to offer financial protection for property damage and loss of business income. Among the 200 classes of businesses that it covers, NYCM focuses on “Main Street” business types such as medical offices, hair shops and salons, clothing stores, delis and residential buildings.

Frequently asked questions about New York Central Mutual Insurance

How do you file a claim with New York Central Mutual? Caret Down Policyholders can file a claim with NYCM 24/7. Insureds calling 1-800-234-6926 can speed up the process by ensuring they have their policy number ready, as well as a summary of what happened. For auto insurance glass claims, policyholders can report a claim online through Safelite Solutions.

Does New York Central Mutual have a corporate sustainability policy? Caret Down NYCM highlights the volunteerism of its employees, noting that many donate time and resources to local organizations. It mentions that it is a supporter of the American Red Cross and Soldier Program, which employees helped to create care packages and send to soldiers overseas. In 2012, the company held a “Dangers of Distracted Driving” contest, in which three schools shared a $30,000 winnings provided by the insurer.

Does New York Central Mutual have a local office? Caret Down NYCM has over 900 independent insurance agents located throughout New York. You will need to contact a local agent to purchase and change your policy. However, you can use their website and app to make payments and manage your payment method. NYCM also has four corporate locations, but customers can not purchase or have their policy serviced there.

What is the phone number for New York Central Mutual? Caret Down The 24/7 claims phone number for NYCM is 1-800-234-6926. If you need to make changes to your policy or have any coverage questions, you will want to contact your local agent during regular business hours.

Methodology

