At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

If you live in the state of New York and have a history of traffic violations or accidents, you may be considered a high-risk driver. Bankrate defines a high-risk driver as someone with at least one speeding ticket conviction, at-fault accident or DUI conviction on their motor vehicle record. Drivers with poor driving records are more likely to file claims. To compensate for the added risk, insurers tend to charge these drivers higher car insurance premiums. In addition to other factors, the type of incident and severity will determine how much your car insurance premium increases. Bankrate can help high-risk drivers in New York understand how their driving history impacts auto insurance quotes by exploring premium data from Quadrant Information Services.

How much is high-risk insurance in NY?

Each insurance provider uses its own underwriting formula to calculate a driver’s risk. The rates you pay for high-risk car insurance in New York will vary by each insurance company, as well as the type of violation(s) associated with your driving record and the frequency or severity of those violations. For instance, most companies would not consider a speeding ticket as serious of a violation as a DUI conviction, so rate increases for a speeding ticket may be marginal in comparison. However, if you already have one speeding ticket and receive another, your rates could increase to a greater degree than for someone with a single DUI conviction or at-fault accident.

Rates after a speeding ticket

Average rates in New York for full coverage car insurance typically increase from $3,697 per year to $4,036 after a speeding ticket conviction, and you will likely have to pay a fine. Additionally, if you receive three convictions within an 18-month window, your license will likely be revoked. How fast you were driving over the speed limit and how many tickets you’ve received can affect how much your insurance premium increases. However, if your speeding ticket is dismissed, your rate should stay the same.

The table below shows examples of increases from some of the cheapest car insurance companies on average after a speeding ticket in New York, based on our analysis of September 2024 data from Quadrant Information Services.

Notice how the increase is not standardized across insurance companies. If you are unhappy with your rates following a speeding ticket, shopping around may help you discover if lower rates are available from another insurer.

New York average annual full coverage premiums before and after a speeding ticket

Car insurance company Rate before a speeding ticket conviction Rate after a speeding ticket conviction % increase Main Street America $1,427 $1,495 5% Progressive $2,213 $2,607 18% Geico $3,387 $3,647 8% Erie $3,348 $3,957 18% Allstate $3,562 $4,101 15%

Rates after an at-fault accident

Car accidents can happen to even the best-intentioned drivers. You could be involved in a simple fender bender with no resulting injuries and insignificant damage or an accident that results in multiple damaged vehicles and pricey medical expenses. In any case, being found at fault for a collision could have a substantial impact on your rates.

The table below shows potential increases to insurance rates for a New Yorker with an at-fault collision on their motor vehicle record, in order of the cheapest to most expensive average New York rate after an at-fault accident. Your rate could further be affected if you are convicted of a moving violation as part of the at-fault accident. Teens who are found at fault for a collision may see an even greater increase in premiums, as they are already viewed as riskier to insurers due to lack of driving experience. It might be worth exploring whether your insurer offers an accident forgiveness endorsement.

New York average annual full coverage premiums before and after an at-fault accident

Car insurance company Rate before an at-fault accident Rate after an at-fault accident % increase Erie $3,348 $3,548 6% Progressive $2,213 $2,621 18% Geico $3,387 $3,647 8% USAA $3,924 $4,152 6% State Farm $4,526 $5,026 11%

Rates after a DUI

Drivers with a DUI on their record may see the most significant impact on their car insurance premiums and eligibility for coverage. In New York, a DUI conviction is not only a moving violation but also a criminal offense, which can cause your license to be suspended. If a minor under 16 was present in your vehicle when you were pulled over, you could be charged with a class E felony — even if it is your first DUI. For these reasons, you may not be able to renew or keep your car insurance if convicted of a DUI in New York.

These amounts are just representative of the varied amounts a driver may pay with a single DUI conviction. Exact rates will be greatly affected by the severity of the driver’s DUI conviction and whether or not any other violations are present on their driving record.

New York average annual full coverage premiums before and after a DUI conviction

Car insurance company Rate before a DUI conviction Rate after a DUI conviction % increase NYCM $2,711 $3,929 45% Allstate $3,563 $4,676 31% USAA $3,924 $5,515 41% Erie $3,348 $5,694 70% Geico $3,387 $7,806 130%

Lightbulb Bankrate’s take: Keep in mind that not all carriers will write you a car insurance policy if you have a DUI conviction; in some cases, even those included in our average rate studies for that driver profile may not extend coverage. The best way to determine if you can get a policy from an insurer after a DUI (and what rate you’ll actually pay) is to contact the insurance company for a quote.

Rate for teen drivers

As mentioned, teens are considered high-risk drivers because they have less experience on the road and a higher accident frequency. In 2020, roughly 10 percent of traffic accidents resulting in a fatality in New York involved a young driver (aged 16 to 20). The risk involved in insuring teen drivers amounts to some of the highest average premiums of all cohorts.

The table below illustrates the total premium associated with a 16-year-old added to their married parents’ policy, without any additional infractions or incidents on the teen’s record. While rate shopping, you may save by looking for an insurance company that offers multiple discounts for teen drivers, such as good student, student away at school and defensive driving discounts.

New York average annual full coverage premiums with and without a teen driver

Car insurance company Rate without a 16-year-old insured Rate with a 16-year-old insured* % increase NYCM $2,711 $3,820 41% Main Street America $1,427 $4,455 212% Progressive $2,213 $5,340 141% Geico $3,387 $5,576 65% Allstate $3,563 $7,288 105%

*Rate reflects the total average annual premium for a married couple with a 16-year-old driver added to their policy.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Who is a high-risk driver?

A high-risk driver is someone who, according to an insurance company, is more likely to file a claim in the future. Characteristics and past incidents that may contribute to the cost of your high-risk auto insurance in New York include:

Speeding ticket convictions

At-fault accidents

Living in an area with a high rate of theft and vandalism

Being a teen driver

Low credit score

DUI conviction

Lapses in coverage

For rate comparison purposes, Bankrate defines high-risk drivers as those with one at-fault accident, speeding ticket conviction, DUI conviction or lapse of coverage on their driving record.

How to lower your rate if you are a high-risk driver

High-risk car insurance in NY certainly costs more, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any strategies that can help lower your premium. If you are considered a high-risk driver, it could be worth taking time to assess your current coverage options, search for discounts or take a defensive driving course. It also helps to:

Shop around: Each car insurance company has its own underwriting method. Because of this, you will likely get different quotes from each company. Comparing multiple quotes can help you identify the company that offers you the best price.

Each car insurance company has its own underwriting method. Because of this, you will likely get different quotes from each company. Comparing multiple quotes can help you identify the company that offers you the best price. Drive an older car: Your vehicle’s make and model can influence your insurance. New cars typically cost more to replace, which means they can also cost more to insure. For high-risk drivers in New York who need to save, opting for an older vehicle may help you save on rates (especially if it comes with safety features that qualify you for additional discounts).

Your vehicle’s make and model can influence your insurance. New cars typically cost more to replace, which means they can also cost more to insure. For high-risk drivers in New York who need to save, opting for an older vehicle may help you save on rates (especially if it comes with safety features that qualify you for additional discounts). Improve your credit: In New York, car insurance companies may use credit-based insurance scores when determining the level of risk a driver represents. Improving your credit score may decrease your premium when your policy is up for renewal.

In New York, car insurance companies may use credit-based insurance scores when determining the level of risk a driver represents. Improving your credit score may decrease your premium when your policy is up for renewal. Raise your insurance deductible: For most drivers, a higher deductible results in a lower insurance rate. However, you’ll want to be cautious if you elect this option. Raising your deductible means that you will assume more financial responsibility in the event of a claim, and it’s important that your deductible is something you can afford to pay out at a moment’s notice.

The most effective way to get or keep lower car insurance rates is to drive safely. Discounts tied to safe driving habits may help you lower rates considerably, depending on the insurer, and using telematics or driving-based apps can also encourage you to drive more cautiously for the additional savings potential.

Frequently asked questions

Which car insurance company is the best for New York drivers? Caret Down The best New York car insurance company will vary by driver. Rates differ between individuals and carriers, based on several personalized factors like age, vehicle, ZIP code, driving record and more, as well as how insurers weigh these factors. Experts recommend identifying your coverage needs, narrowing down which providers can accommodate them and looking into customer satisfaction rankings and financial strength ratings of each. The next step is to request free quotes from your top contenders. When doing so, it’s vital to specify the same coverage types and policy limits to get a true sense of which company can offer you the best deal.

What is the average cost of car insurance? Caret Down The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,348 per year for full coverage and $639 per year for minimum coverage, according to Bankrate’s September 2024 analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. The average cost of car insurance in New York is $3,757 per year for full coverage and $1,553 per year for minimum coverage — significantly higher than the national average.

What is the new minimum insurance law in New York? Caret Down In August 2023, a law went into effect in New York that requires all insurers to include spousal liability coverage in all car insurance policies — regardless of the policyholder’s marital status. This coverage adds bodily injury liability if your spouse causes an accident and you are injured as a result of their negligence. Previously, this was a coverage that New York drivers could opt into. However, with the new law, spousal liability coverage will automatically be added to your policy unless you opt out in writing . Insurers are required to provide notice of the change to policyholders and may raise premiums as a result. If you do not need this coverage, you may want to contact your insurance company.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Rates for 16- and 17-year-old drivers were calculated based on married male and female drivers insured together with a 16- or 17-year-old driver added to their policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.