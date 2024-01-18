Finding car insurance in New York after a DUI
Driving under the influence of alcohol is illegal in New York and carries significant penalties. If you have been convicted of a DUI, you may find it more challenging to purchase car insurance because you are likely considered a high-risk driver by many insurers. Not all carriers will extend auto insurance to drivers with a DUI, but comparing quotes from various companies may help you find a policy within your budget.
DUI laws in New York
In New York, there are several categories for impaired driving, and convictions can be issued for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Those driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of:
- 0.08 or higher can be convicted of driving while intoxicated (DWI)
- 0.05, but under 0.07 can be convicted of driving while ability impaired by alcohol (DWAI).
- 0.18 or higher can be convicted of an aggravated DWI
Those under the age of 21 can receive a DWI if their BAC is 0.02 or over.
Penalties vary in New York based on the severity and frequency of your DWI or DWAI conviction. Possible outcomes include having your license revoked or suspended, fines and even jail time. First DWAI convictions are the least severe, with fines of up to $500, jail time of up to 15 days and a license suspension of 90 days. Multiple DWIs can result in fines of up to $10,000 and up to seven years in prison. Penalties for multiple aggravated DWIs or bodily harm to others while driving under the influence may be even more severe. If you have an aggravated DWI violation conviction within the last 10 years, any other alcohol-related driving conviction means an automatic 18-month license revocation.
How long a DUI affects your car insurance in New York
A DUI conviction in New York is a criminal offense, and DWIs may stay on your record in the state for up to 15 years (more if vehicular homicide is involved). This is why drivers with DWI convictions are typically considered high-risk drivers by insurance companies. Companies that extend insurance policies to drivers with DUIs typically charge significantly higher premiums to compensate for this added risk.
On average, New York drivers pay 74 percent more for car insurance after a DWI. Although this is less than the national average increase of 63 percent, New York’s already high insurance costs means that the average annual post-DWI full coverage insurance premium is $6,666, or $556 a month.
In some states, drivers convicted of a DUI offense are required to file an SR-22 certificate stating that they meet the minimum insurance requirements. New York is one of the few states that does not require this certificate.
|Average annual full coverage premium before a DUI
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York after a DUI
|Percent increase
|New York
|$3,833
|$6,666
|74%
|National average
|$2,542
|$4,840
|90%
Finding car insurance after a DUI in New York
Finding competitive rates for New York insurance after a DUI may take some work, but comparing quotes from multiple companies may help you find the coverage you need within your budget. Companies look at a variety of factors when determining rates, and some carriers, such as those specializing in high-risk insurance, may not weigh your driving record as heavily as others.
You may also be able to save money by accessing discounts and maintaining a clean driving record. Below we’ve collected average rates from some of the largest carriers following a single DUI. These rates are an average for drivers with a single NY DUI. Your personal rates will likely vary.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York before a DUI
|Average annual full coverage premium in New York after a DUI
|Percent increase
|Progressive
|$2,275
|$2,348
|3%
|Geico
|$3,721
|$8,525
|129%
|Allstate
|$3,906
|$5,591
|43%
|USAA
|$4,210
|$6,099
|45%
|Travelers
|$4,204
|$8,962
|113%
Frequently asked questions
-
-
New York has more nuanced impaired driving laws than some other states. In New York, drivers with a BAC of 0.08 or over may be convicted of a DWI. However, those with a BAC over 0.05 but under 0.07 could be convicted of driving while ability impaired by alcohol. Additionally, those with a BAC over 0.18 can be convicted of an aggravated DWI. The state has a zero tolerance policy for drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of 0.02 or higher.
-
As of 2024, Progressive and Allstate offer the lowest premium increase and overall premium after an alcohol-related driving conviction. However, there is no guarantee that all car insurance companies will issue you coverage after a DWI conviction. Additionally, your car insurance quote will include other variables, such as your age and comprehensive driving record. Finding the cheapest New York DUI insurance may feel daunting, but there are some strategies that may help you get cheaper rates. Most insurance professionals recommend requesting quotes from several companies to see who offers the most competitive rates. You may also be able to take advantage of discounts that you qualify for.
-
Not every company will extend auto insurance to drivers with a DUI, but if you have a single conviction and an otherwise clean record, you will likely be able to find a company that will offer you a policy. Premium costs may vary from carrier to carrier, so requesting quotes from a few of the best New York car insurance companies could be a good place to start your search.
-
The length of time a DUI stays on your record in New York state will depend largely on your blood alcohol content (BAC). If your blood alcohol is 0.08 or higher your conviction will be considered a DWI and remain on your driving record for 15 years. Drivers with a BAC over 0.05 but under 0.07 are convicted of DWAI and the incident is displayed on their driving record for 10 years.
-
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and a single DUI conviction.
