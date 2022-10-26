Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Toyotas
In 2023, Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Image Awards crowned Toyota as the “Most Trusted Brand.” The brand’s reliability makes it a popular choice for drivers nationwide. If you already own a Toyota or are looking to buy one, you may be curious about Toyota insurance costs. According to Bankrate’s study of quoted annual premiums, the average annual cost of car insurance is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. To see how Toyota measures up to the national average, our insurance editorial team conducted an in-depth analysis of average rates for some of Toyota’s most popular models.
Models included in this review:
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota?
The average annual cost of car insurance is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage, according to the most recent premium data from Quadrant Information Services. However, there are many factors that may cause your rates to differ from these averages, including your location, driving history and vehicle type.
A vehicle’s make and model can affect your rates because insurance companies view certain vehicles as riskier to insure than others. For instance, a faster vehicle may be riskier to insure because providers might assume those drivers are more likely to participate in reckless driving behaviors. In contrast, vehicles equipped with safety equipment make deadly collisions less likely, meaning those vehicles are often cheaper to insure. These specific factors may contribute to average rates for Toyotas:
- Price of parts: Many Toyota models are made in the U.S., which may make parts more readily available. Additionally, Toyota is a very common brand, meaning many shops stock parts for these models and have the knowledge to repair them. These factors may lower repair costs and, in turn, insurance costs.
- Safety features: Toyotas typically come equipped with Safety Sense, a suite of safety features. In 2023, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) named three of Toyota’s models a Top Safety Pick Plus, the organization’s highest rating.
Car insurance for Toyota by model
While exact auto insurance rates will vary for each driver based on personal factors, the following rates may be useful for the sake of comparison. Typically, the easiest way to see what you would pay is to request a personalized quote from a carrier.
Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry is one of the most popular vehicles on the road. According to a 2022 report from Toyota, the Camry has been the number one passenger vehicle in the U.S. for 21 consecutive years. It’s so popular, we use it as our base profile vehicle when calculating national average insurance rates.
|Camry car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$622
|Full coverage
|$2,014
Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius only comes in a hybrid option, but offers several different trim packages to fit your needs and style. Hybrids are typically more expensive to insure than combustion engine vehicles, but you may earn discounts from select carriers for driving a green vehicle. The average cost of Toyota Prius car insurance was the highest for full coverage of the models we analyzed in this article, but it is still only slightly higher than the national average.
|Prius car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$602
|Full coverage
|$2,117
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 comes in several trim options, including a hybrid with all-wheel drive. Though your rate will vary based on your driving history and the model year of your vehicle, the most recent average premium data is listed below.
|RAV4 car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$612
|Full coverage
|$1,869
Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma has six different trim levels, and the trim level you choose may impact what you pay for auto insurance. Of the various Toyota insurance models we analyzed for this article, the Tacoma rates were the lowest of the bunch, on average, for full coverage.
|Tacoma car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$605
|Full coverage
|$1,809
Toyota Tundra
Another truck offered by Toyota, the Tundra, also has six options for trim packages but is available with a hybrid powertrain in the 2023 model. The standard Tundra comes equipped with a suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes and traction control that might save you money on your premium. Although the Tundra's average full coverage rate is on the higher end of the models we analyzed, both the crew cab and extended cab versions earned the Top Safety Pick Plus distinction from the IIHS.
|Tundra car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$623
|Full coverage
|$2,064
Cheapest car insurance companies for Toyotas
The cheapest car insurance company for Toyotas may vary by model, as each carrier has its own pricing algorithm. Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average rates for each model from some of the best car insurance companies to give you an idea of what you might pay with each carrier. Keep in mind that these are averages and that your rates will vary based on your personal rating factors.
Average annual premium for full coverage by model
Toyota Camry
|Carrier
|Avg. full coverage rate for Toyota Camry
|Avg. min. coverage rate for Toyota Camry
|Geico
|$1,353
|$373
|Auto-Owners
|$1,361
|$325
|USAA
|$1,361
|$371
|Amica
|$1,467
|$429
|State Farm
|$1,480
|$464
Toyota Prius
|Carrier
|Avg. full coverage rate for Toyota Prius
|Avg. min. coverage rate for Toyota Prius
|USAA
|$1,269
|$366
|Geico
|$1,410
|$335
|Auto-Owners
|$1,531
|$322
|Amica
|$1,551
|$396
|State Farm
|$1,613
|$463
Toyota RAV4
|Carrier
|Avg. full coverage rate for Toyota RAV4
|Avg. min. coverage rate for Toyota RAV4
|USAA
|$1,151
|$356
|Geico
|$1,199
|$357
|Auto-Owners
|$1,350
|$325
|Nationwide
|$1,379
|$601
|State Farm
|$1,385
|$481
Toyota Tacoma
|Carrier
|Avg. full coverage rate for Toyota Tacoma
|Avg. min. coverage rate for Toyota Tacoma
|USAA
|$1,148
|$389
|Geico
|$1,196
|$360
|Auto-Owners
|$1,237
|$322
|Nationwide
|$1,274
|$481
|Amica
|$1,349
|$442
Toyota Tundra
|Carrier
|Avg. full coverage rate for Toyota Tundra
|Avg. min. coverage rate for Toyota Tundra
|USAA
|$1,273
|$397
|Auto-Owners
|$1,366
|$317
|Geico
|$1,388
|$375
|State Farm
|$1,492
|$535
|Nationwide
|$1,496
|$577
Toyota features that impact insurance costs
In addition to factors like location and driving record, specific vehicle features affect your auto insurance rates. These features can vary significantly, even from model to model within the same brand. Some potentially rate-impacting features that are standard across most modern Toyota models include:
- Blind spot alert: Many Toyota models are equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, which alerts drivers via side mirrors that another driver is in their blind spot.
- Pre-collision system (PCS): Toyotas equipped with a PCS can alert drivers when an object is detected in front of their vehicle and will automatically brake to avoid a collision.
- Pedestrian detector: Toyota models equipped with this feature can detect people in front of the vehicle and alert the driver to brake. If the driver does not take action, the car can automatically brake.
- Stability control: This feature ensures that the vehicle stays on its intended path. If the driver’s hands slip off the steering wheel, the car can reduce its speed.
Other car insurance coverage for Toyotas
If you’re purchasing a new Toyota or have one that still has some value, you may want to consider higher liability limits than the minimum coverage offered by your state. In many states, you can be sued by the other driver if your car insurance doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for their injuries or property damage.
For instance, collision coverage will pay to fix your vehicle’s damages or replace your Toyota if you are at fault in a covered accident. You may also want to consider a deductible you can reasonably afford to pay if you’re involved in a collision. If your car is totaled and the book value is less than your loan or lease amount, gap insurance could pay the difference to your lender.
If you drive in more remote ZIP codes, you may be interested in purchasing roadside assistance coverage. If your Toyota breaks down, you run out of gas or lock your keys in the vehicle, it may be relieving to have coverage for emergency roadside services.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: Toyota Prius, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra and Toyota Camry (base).