A number of variables are taken into account to determine the cost of your car insurance premium. Many relate to you and your driving history, as well as where you live. But details about your car — like its make and model — can also affect your insurance rate. Whether you’re shopping for a new or used car, or just reviewing the policy on your existing car, understanding how details about your vehicle affect your auto insurance may help guide your decision-making.

What is a car make?

A car’s make is the company or brand that manufactured the car, such as Ford, Nissan, Honda, GMC or Tesla. Some manufacturers own and produce sub-brands or makes. For instance, Nissan is the parent company of Infiniti, but Infiniti is still the vehicle’s make. Similarly, Honda is the parent company for Acura vehicles. But Acura is the make for an Acura car, not Honda.

An easy way to remember this terminology is that whenever asked for a car’s make, simply name the company that makes it.

What is a car model?

A car’s model is the specific product line that the manufacturer sells. In the case of a Honda Civic, the make is Honda, and the model is a Civic. With a Tesla Model S, Tesla is the make and Model S is the model.

Products such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited are considered different models, even though they have similar names. Each model has different features, which factor into the auto insurance premium for each.

How car make and model affects insurance rates

While two drivers might have the same car make and model, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will pay the same amount for car insurance coverage — even if they have identical driving records. In addition to the coverage you choose, the vehicle factors outlined below will also impact your car insurance rates. Several characteristics personal to you impact your premiums, as well.

Age of vehicle

Newer cars typically cost more than older ones. For instance, a 2010 Ford F-150 would typically be worth a lot less than a brand new 2023 Ford F-150. The newer the car, typically the more expensive the insurance. This is based on the vehicle’s replacement cost. A newer vehicle would typically cost more for an insurance company to replace than an older vehicle. Therefore insuring a newer vehicle poses more risk for the insurance company.

Additionally, newer vehicles are likely to have more complex features or electrical components, which may also drive up repair costs. Some exceptions to that rule include classic or rare cars, which may cost more to insure than their newer counterparts and may even require a specialized insurance policy.

Size of vehicle

Besides the make and the model of the car, the size also impacts the annual premium. The bigger and heavier the construction of a vehicle, the more it may cost to insure because big cars can cause more damage. Additionally, small cars generally pose less of a risk to other vehicles on the road for accidents than standard vehicles might, often resulting in less expensive premiums.

Conversely, however, larger vehicles may also provide better crash protection during an accident compared to smaller, lighter cars. This can mean reduced medical costs associated with an accident claim.

Trim level

Sunroofs, leather interiors, sound systems, Bluetooth and internet connectivity can make driving more enjoyable and convenient, but they also might add to your insurance premium. These options may be found in the standard trim style, but are typically options when you upgrade to a luxury or sport trim level. There are usually several sport or luxury trim models to choose from, which may provide the option to customize your vehicle to your needs and wants while simultaneously making a vehicle more expensive to repair or replace. With this in mind, base models that lack additional features may be cheaper to insure.

Body style

The car’s body style can also determine your cost of car insurance. Body styles include coupe, sedan, SUV, minivan and truck. Sporty coupe body styles will usually cost more to insure than a sedan or minivan because insurers tend to associate sports models with riskier driving habits and a higher chance of accidents.

Safety features

Car insurance companies typically charge lower premiums for vehicles with certain safety features because they reduce the risk of accidents and may better protect occupants in the event of a collision. Additionally, some safety features may reduce the chance of theft or even deter vandalism. Insurance providers often look at safety features like electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, anti-theft systems and curtain airbags.

Cost of repairs

The price of parts and repair costs vary by make and model. In general, domestic vehicles have cheaper parts than foreign vehicles. Luxury vehicles, too, are generally more expensive to fix and have more expensive parts than lower-end vehicles. As a result, luxury and foreign vehicles are usually more expensive to insure.

Average cost of car insurance by make and model

The following table shows average 2023 minimum and full coverage car insurance premiums for popular vehicle makes and models, gathered from Quadrant Information Services. Although your individual rates will vary based on your personal characteristics, these rates may be helpful for the sake of comparison. We have sorted the list by cheapest to most expensive full coverage rates. Although it may be tempting to keep costs low by only purchasing the minimum amount of auto insurance required, most insurance professionals recommend purchasing higher coverage limits to better financially protect yourself.

Car make and model Avg. annual full coverage rate Avg. annual min. coverage rate BMW 300i $2,513 $598 Toyota RAV4 $1,869 $612 Honda Odyssey $ 1,735 $ 575 Ford F-150 $ 1,753 $611 Subaru Outback $1,603 $554 Honda Civic $ 1,963 $ 619 Chevy Silverado $ 1,989 $ 621 Chevy Bolt $ 2,007 $611 Nissan Leaf $2,024 $607 Toyota Prius $ 2,117 $ 602 Audi Q5 $ 2,257 $ 572 BMW I3 Electric $ 2,373 $589 Dodge Challenger $ 2,483 $ 641 BMW 300i $ 2,513 $598 Tesla Model 3 $2,577 $605 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury $ 2,743 $648 Dodge Charger $ 2,824 $668 Tesla Model X $4,364 $803

How to get quotes for your make and model

You can generally get quotes for your make and model over the phone, in person or online. Here are the steps you may take to get quotes online:

Visit the insurance company’s website. Find the option to request a quote online. Enter the requested personal information, such as your full name, date of birth and driver’s license number. Enter the same information for any household drivers. Enter your vehicle information, including year, make, model, VIN and mileage. Select your coverage choices. Receive quote.

Getting several quotes from different carriers may help you find the best rate for your make and model.

Frequently asked questions

